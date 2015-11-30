iifl-logo
Indus Fila Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.35
(-4.08%)
Nov 30, 2015

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0.1

-62.5

-78.6

yoy growth (%)

-94.71

-100.17

-20.47

-122.58

Raw materials

0

0

-0.57

-19.34

As % of sales

0

0

0.92

24.61

Employee costs

0

0

-0.69

-17.68

As % of sales

0

0

1.1

22.5

Other costs

-2.55

-63.3

-12.34

-8.92

As % of sales (Other Cost)

44,495.5

58,281.24

19.75

11.35

Operating profit

-2.55

-63.19

-76.12

-124.56

OPM

-44,395.5

-58,181.24

121.78

158.46

Depreciation

-11.65

-12.14

-13.49

-6.64

Interest expense

-56.54

-56.54

-48.74

-36.7

Other income

0.04

0.04

25.05

1.24

Profit before tax

-70.71

-131.84

-113.3

-166.66

Taxes

1.84

1.92

0.4

-11.34

Tax rate

-2.61

-1.46

-0.35

6.8

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-68.86

-129.92

-112.9

-178

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-68.86

-129.92

-112.9

-178

yoy growth (%)

-46.99

15.07

-36.57

32

NPM

-11,98,536.87

-1,19,606.76

180.62

226.45

