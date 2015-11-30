Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0.1
-62.5
-78.6
yoy growth (%)
-94.71
-100.17
-20.47
-122.58
Raw materials
0
0
-0.57
-19.34
As % of sales
0
0
0.92
24.61
Employee costs
0
0
-0.69
-17.68
As % of sales
0
0
1.1
22.5
Other costs
-2.55
-63.3
-12.34
-8.92
As % of sales (Other Cost)
44,495.5
58,281.24
19.75
11.35
Operating profit
-2.55
-63.19
-76.12
-124.56
OPM
-44,395.5
-58,181.24
121.78
158.46
Depreciation
-11.65
-12.14
-13.49
-6.64
Interest expense
-56.54
-56.54
-48.74
-36.7
Other income
0.04
0.04
25.05
1.24
Profit before tax
-70.71
-131.84
-113.3
-166.66
Taxes
1.84
1.92
0.4
-11.34
Tax rate
-2.61
-1.46
-0.35
6.8
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-68.86
-129.92
-112.9
-178
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-68.86
-129.92
-112.9
-178
yoy growth (%)
-46.99
15.07
-36.57
32
NPM
-11,98,536.87
-1,19,606.76
180.62
226.45
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.