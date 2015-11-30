iifl-logo
Y/e 31 MarJun-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.07

2.56

Op profit growth

-242.11

21.99

EBIT growth

-292.28

32.53

Net profit growth

-2,195.87

44.09

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-19.01

9.48

7.97

EBIT margin

-21.74

8.01

6.2

Net profit margin

-36.12

1.22

0.86

RoCE

-23.14

10.58

RoNW

-87.12

1.59

RoA

-9.61

0.4

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

3.27

2.38

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-73.08

-1.74

-2.87

Book value per share

-14.33

52.94

51.11

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

4.43

9.53

P/CEPS

-0.1

-8.32

-7.88

P/B

-0.54

0.27

0.44

EV/EBIDTA

-4.6

5.81

7.53

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

3.88

-28.23

-39.35

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

231.09

143.06

Inventory days

54.24

61.6

Creditor days

-52.11

-46.64

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.66

-1.26

-1.3

Net debt / equity

-10.61

2.58

2.83

Net debt / op. profit

-4.29

5.48

6.63

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-94.25

-69.71

-72.02

Employee costs

-11.06

-10.25

-9.92

Other costs

-13.69

-10.53

-10.07

