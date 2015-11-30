Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.07
2.56
Op profit growth
-242.11
21.99
EBIT growth
-292.28
32.53
Net profit growth
-2,195.87
44.09
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-19.01
9.48
7.97
EBIT margin
-21.74
8.01
6.2
Net profit margin
-36.12
1.22
0.86
RoCE
-23.14
10.58
RoNW
-87.12
1.59
RoA
-9.61
0.4
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
3.27
2.38
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-73.08
-1.74
-2.87
Book value per share
-14.33
52.94
51.11
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
4.43
9.53
P/CEPS
-0.1
-8.32
-7.88
P/B
-0.54
0.27
0.44
EV/EBIDTA
-4.6
5.81
7.53
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
3.88
-28.23
-39.35
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
231.09
143.06
Inventory days
54.24
61.6
Creditor days
-52.11
-46.64
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.66
-1.26
-1.3
Net debt / equity
-10.61
2.58
2.83
Net debt / op. profit
-4.29
5.48
6.63
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-94.25
-69.71
-72.02
Employee costs
-11.06
-10.25
-9.92
Other costs
-13.69
-10.53
-10.07
