Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors are pleased to present their 17th Annual Report on the business and operations of your Company together with Audited Statements of the Accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2016.

Corporate Overview

Indus Fila Limited is one of the most integrated companies in the industry, present across the value chain from fabric to garments. We have added capacities in every segment including yarn dyeing, weaving and processing.

The Company prepares its financial statements in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in India. The estimates and judgments relating to the financial statements are made on prudent and reasonable basis so as to reflect in true and a fair manner the form and the substance of transactions and reasonably present your Company state of affairs, profit and cash flow for the year ended March 31, 2016.

Financial Performance

( Rs. in Lakhs) PARTICULARS 2015 -16 2014 -15 TURNOVER 15.07 (3745.17) Profit/(Loss) before Interest, Depreciation & Tax (6315.63) (5106.80) Less: Interest 5654.84 4874.25 Less : Depreciation 1214.40 1349.48 Less : Tax (192.77) (40.08) Net Profit/(Loss) after taxation (12992.09) (11290.45)

Your Company has suffered huge loss during the year due to sluggish Market, Lack of overseas demand and non availability of additional finance for working capital. As a consequence the company became a sick company and it is registered with board for Industrial and Financial Restructuring.

Dividend

In view of Continuous losses, the board does not recommend dividend for the financial year ended March31, 2016.

Extract of Annual Return

The details forming part of the extract of the Annual Return in form MGT-9, as required under Section 92 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management & Administration) Rules, 2014, is included in this Report as set out in the Annexure to this report.

Number of Meeting of the Board

During the Financial Year 2015-16, 4 meetings of the Board were held, details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report.

Board Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has evaluated its performance taking into consideration of the various aspects of its functioning, composition of the Board and its Committees and performance of specific duties, obligations and governance. The performance evaluation of the Chairman and Non-Independent Directors was carried out by the Independent Directors through a meeting of Independent Directors.

Directors

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Company’s Articles of Association, Mr. Nitin Mandhana retires by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

None of these Directors are disqualified from being re-appointed as Directors of your Company.

Fixed Deposit:

The Company has not accepted fixed deposits from the public and shareholders within the meaning of Section 73(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made there under, during the year under review.

Audit

The Company’s Auditors, M/s Suri & Co., & Co., Chartered Accountants, were re-appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of 15th Annual General Meeting held on 30th Sep, 2014 until the conclusion of the 18th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2018 subject to ratification of their appointment by the Members at every Annual General Meeting held after the Annual General Meeting held on 30th Sep, 2014..

As required under provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has received written consent from M/s Suri & Co., to their appointment and a Certificate to the effect that that their re-appointment, if made, would be in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed there under and that they satisfy the criteria provided in Section 141 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The Members are requested to ratify the appointment of the Statutory Auditors as foresaid. The statements made by the Auditors in their Report are self-explanatory and do not call for any further comments and explanation.

Management Discussion & Analysis

The management discussion and analysis on the operations of your Company is set out in the Annexure to this report.

Directors’ Responsibility Statement

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the statements in terms of 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013,

(a) in the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2016 and of the Company for the year ended on that date;

(c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively

(f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees or Investments by Company:

During the year under review the Company has not given any loan, guarantee or made any investment covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Remuneration and Nomination Policy

The Board of Directors have framed a policy which lays down a framework in relation to remuneration of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management of the Company. The policy also lays down criteria for selection and appointment of Board Members. The Policy is set out in the Annexure to this report.

Related Party Transactions:

During the year under review the Company has not entered into any contract or arrangement with related parties attracting the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013.

However during the current year the Company has entered into a transaction with a related party on arm’s length basis and in the ordinary course of business thereby not attracting the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. The details of related party transactions as per Accounting Standard are included in the notes to the accounts.

All Related Party Transactions are placed before the Audit Committee and also to the Board for approval.

The policy on Related Party Transactions is approved by the Board of Directors.

Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy:

As per Companies Act, 2013 read with SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company have constituted Vigil Mechanism / Whistle Blower Policy and adopted a policy which aims to provide a channel to the Directors and employees to report genuine concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Codes of Conduct or policy. The Company is committed to adhere to the highest standards of ethical, moral and legal conduct of business operations and in order to maintain these 10 of 74 standards, the Company encourages its employees who have genuine concerns about suspected misconduct to come forward and express those concerns in writing through an e-mail or a letter to the Chairman of the Company or to the compliance officer or to the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

Risk Management

The Company has in place Risk Management Policy according to which the Board of Directors of the Company and the Audit Committee periodically review and evaluate the risk management system of the Company so that the management controls the risks through properly defined network.

Corporate Social Responsibility:

No disclosures on Corporate Social Responsibility are required as provision under Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder are not applicable to the Company.

Particulars of Employees

None of the employees were in receipt of remuneration exceeding the amounts specified in Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5(1), (2) & (3) the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rule 2014.

Particulars of Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo pursuant to Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is given in set out in the Annexure to this report.

Corporate Governance

As per Regulations 34(3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate section on corporate governance practices followed by the Company, together with a Certificate from the Company’s Auditors confirming compliance forms an integral part of this Report.

Secretarial Audit:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder, the Company has appointed Mr. Naveen K Shenoy, Company Secretary the Secretarial Auditor of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed as an Annexure and forms an integral part of this Report. The Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

Significant and Material Orders Passed by the Regulators or Court or Tribunals

There are no significant and material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts/ Tribunals that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

Internal Control Systems and Their Adequacy The Company has an adequate internal control system commensurate with its size and nature of its business.

Health, Safety and Environment:

The health and safety of the workforce is of paramount importance. The Company aims to provide a workplace that is free from any occupational hazards or illness.

Sexual harassment of women at workplace (prevention, prohibition & redressal) Act, 2013.

It is not applicable to the company.

Material changes and commitment, if any, affecting the financial position of the company

No material changes and commitment affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year to which this financial statement relates and the date of this report.

Acknowledgements

Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the contribution made by employees at all levels. Your Directors also wish to thank the customers, suppliers, investors and bankers for their continued support and faith reposed in the Company.

For and behalf of the Board of Directors Place: Bangalore Nitin N. Mandhana Date: 14th August 2016 Vice Chairman & Managing Director

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION & FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The information under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for the year ended March 31, 2016 is given here below and forms part of the Director’s Report

A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY AND TECHNOLOGY ABSORBTION.

There are no items to disclose under this head. However, the Company develops its own technology in house for new products, process development and cost reduction and it has systems to absorb the technology developed.

B. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO

During the year under review Foreign Exchange earnings was NIL Lakhs (Previous Year 127.71 Lakhs) and Foreign Exchange outgo was NIL (Previous Year NIL)