Indus Fila Ltd Summary

Indus Fila Limited, the flagship company of the group is a new age fashion and textile manufacturer with sharp focus on design and backward integration capabilities.Indus Fila Ltd is engaged in yarn dyeing, fabric weaving, fabric processing and apparel manufacturing. The commercial production of Companys expanded activities - weaving and apparels started in the month of November 2004. Currently the company manufactures color dyed, solid dyed fabrics for domestic garment manufacturers and exporters. The apparel manufacturing of Mens Shirts and Ladies Tops is mainly for exports. The company has positioned themselves as a multi product, multi fibre and multi market player ensuring that the target market is a diverse mix of the domestic fabrics market, garment export and international market (fabrics exports). The company has integrated design-to-delivery capability with emphasis on design excellence and innovative product engineering. The company share a close rapport with a number of marquee international and domestic brands - Izod, Arrow, Chaps, Armani Exchange and Levi Strauss.The company has multi-locational production and distribution facilities spread across Bangalore and Mysore, viz. Peenya and Nelamangala in Bangalore, Nanjangud in Mysore fully backed up by the facilities for product development, design studio and efficient sampling infrastructure which consists of a team of designers and pilot sampling machines to provide quality services to the companies customers in India and abroad. The company also have distribution facilities in Chennai and Mumbai which gives advantage of being able to serve our customers from multi-locations.Presently, the company is operating with 156 weaving looms (including 48 looms under 100% manufacturing agreement) producing approximately 20.80 million meters of fabric per annum and 750 sewing machines with production capacity of 2.70 millions garments per annum.