SectorTextiles
Open₹18.14
Prev. Close₹18.14
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.55
Day's High₹18.74
Day's Low₹18.14
52 Week's High₹27.32
52 Week's Low₹13.25
Book Value₹9.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)50.29
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.22
27.22
27.22
27.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.33
2.24
2.02
-1.41
Net Worth
26.89
29.46
29.24
25.81
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
72.33
92.4
104.5
81.72
yoy growth (%)
-21.72
-11.57
27.87
19.07
Raw materials
-49.49
-67.03
-62.71
-43.5
As % of sales
68.42
72.54
60
53.23
Employee costs
-4.81
-5.93
-4.89
-5.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.59
0.43
16.53
15.48
Depreciation
-1.36
-1.71
-2.85
-3.63
Tax paid
0
0
-0.54
0
Working capital
1.14
27.74
4.85
-5.85
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-21.72
-11.57
27.87
19.07
Op profit growth
18.7
-86.04
4.73
229.46
EBIT growth
66.5
-92.44
9.21
1,110.01
Net profit growth
50.35
-19.33
82.97
-435.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
270.98
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
270.98
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.46
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Sanjiv Kumar Aggarwal
Independent Director
Anjana Mehra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Manil Kumar Nagar
Independent Director
Satya Narain Aggarwal
Chairman & Managing Director
Vinod Kumar Aggarwal
Non Executive Director
Manav Rastogi
Independent Director
Mukesh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by STL Global Ltd
Summary
STL Global Limited was incorporated on July 22, 1997 with the name Shivalik Global Limited. The company was established with the main object of carrying on the business of manufacturing of textile fabric and export of apparels. In 2007-08, the company changed their name from Shivalik Global Limited to STL Global Limited on October 15, 2007.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of different types of processed fabric and fashion garments. The companys primary business segment is manufacture in textiles. They have also collaborated with RPS Infrastructure Ltd to develop their prime located land into IT Park. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Faridabad. They are equipped with modern technologies and complete in-house divisions for Knitting, Dyeing and Processing, Yarn Dyeing, Woven Process, Sewing Thread and Readymade Garments Manufacturing and other relevant operations making their production facilities flexible to meet the wide range of requirements of their customers.The company has six divisions, namely knitting division, dyeing & processing division, yarn dyeing division, woven process division, sewing thread division, and knits apparel manufacturing and exports division.The knitting divisions capacity per month is 330 tons. The dyeing & processing divisions capacity is 300 tons. The yarn dyeing divisions capacity per month is 105 tons. The woven process divisions capacity per division is 3.5 million meters. The sewing thread d
Read More
The STL Global Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18.32 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of STL Global Ltd is ₹50.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of STL Global Ltd is 0 and 1.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a STL Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of STL Global Ltd is ₹13.25 and ₹27.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25
STL Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.56%, 3 Years at -9.84%, 1 Year at 13.73%, 6 Month at 4.37%, 3 Month at 0.11% and 1 Month at 7.15%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.