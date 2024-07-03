Summary

STL Global Limited was incorporated on July 22, 1997 with the name Shivalik Global Limited. The company was established with the main object of carrying on the business of manufacturing of textile fabric and export of apparels. In 2007-08, the company changed their name from Shivalik Global Limited to STL Global Limited on October 15, 2007.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of different types of processed fabric and fashion garments. The companys primary business segment is manufacture in textiles. They have also collaborated with RPS Infrastructure Ltd to develop their prime located land into IT Park. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Faridabad. They are equipped with modern technologies and complete in-house divisions for Knitting, Dyeing and Processing, Yarn Dyeing, Woven Process, Sewing Thread and Readymade Garments Manufacturing and other relevant operations making their production facilities flexible to meet the wide range of requirements of their customers.The company has six divisions, namely knitting division, dyeing & processing division, yarn dyeing division, woven process division, sewing thread division, and knits apparel manufacturing and exports division.The knitting divisions capacity per month is 330 tons. The dyeing & processing divisions capacity is 300 tons. The yarn dyeing divisions capacity per month is 105 tons. The woven process divisions capacity per division is 3.5 million meters. The sewing thread d

