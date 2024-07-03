iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

STL Global Ltd Share Price

18.32
(0.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:27:37 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open18.14
  • Day's High18.74
  • 52 Wk High27.32
  • Prev. Close18.14
  • Day's Low18.14
  • 52 Wk Low 13.25
  • Turnover (lac)1.55
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.75
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)50.29
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

STL Global Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

18.14

Prev. Close

18.14

Turnover(Lac.)

1.55

Day's High

18.74

Day's Low

18.14

52 Week's High

27.32

52 Week's Low

13.25

Book Value

9.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

50.29

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

STL Global Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

STL Global Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

STL Global Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:46 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.75%

Non-Promoter- 34.24%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 34.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

STL Global Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

27.22

27.22

27.22

27.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.33

2.24

2.02

-1.41

Net Worth

26.89

29.46

29.24

25.81

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

72.33

92.4

104.5

81.72

yoy growth (%)

-21.72

-11.57

27.87

19.07

Raw materials

-49.49

-67.03

-62.71

-43.5

As % of sales

68.42

72.54

60

53.23

Employee costs

-4.81

-5.93

-4.89

-5.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.59

0.43

16.53

15.48

Depreciation

-1.36

-1.71

-2.85

-3.63

Tax paid

0

0

-0.54

0

Working capital

1.14

27.74

4.85

-5.85

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-21.72

-11.57

27.87

19.07

Op profit growth

18.7

-86.04

4.73

229.46

EBIT growth

66.5

-92.44

9.21

1,110.01

Net profit growth

50.35

-19.33

82.97

-435.5

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2007

Gross Sales

270.98

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

270.98

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.46

View Annually Results

STL Global Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT STL Global Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Sanjiv Kumar Aggarwal

Independent Director

Anjana Mehra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Manil Kumar Nagar

Independent Director

Satya Narain Aggarwal

Chairman & Managing Director

Vinod Kumar Aggarwal

Non Executive Director

Manav Rastogi

Independent Director

Mukesh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by STL Global Ltd

Summary

STL Global Limited was incorporated on July 22, 1997 with the name Shivalik Global Limited. The company was established with the main object of carrying on the business of manufacturing of textile fabric and export of apparels. In 2007-08, the company changed their name from Shivalik Global Limited to STL Global Limited on October 15, 2007.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of different types of processed fabric and fashion garments. The companys primary business segment is manufacture in textiles. They have also collaborated with RPS Infrastructure Ltd to develop their prime located land into IT Park. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Faridabad. They are equipped with modern technologies and complete in-house divisions for Knitting, Dyeing and Processing, Yarn Dyeing, Woven Process, Sewing Thread and Readymade Garments Manufacturing and other relevant operations making their production facilities flexible to meet the wide range of requirements of their customers.The company has six divisions, namely knitting division, dyeing & processing division, yarn dyeing division, woven process division, sewing thread division, and knits apparel manufacturing and exports division.The knitting divisions capacity per month is 330 tons. The dyeing & processing divisions capacity is 300 tons. The yarn dyeing divisions capacity per month is 105 tons. The woven process divisions capacity per division is 3.5 million meters. The sewing thread d
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the STL Global Ltd share price today?

The STL Global Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹18.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of STL Global Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of STL Global Ltd is ₹50.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of STL Global Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of STL Global Ltd is 0 and 1.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of STL Global Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a STL Global Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of STL Global Ltd is ₹13.25 and ₹27.32 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of STL Global Ltd?

STL Global Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.56%, 3 Years at -9.84%, 1 Year at 13.73%, 6 Month at 4.37%, 3 Month at 0.11% and 1 Month at 7.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of STL Global Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of STL Global Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.76 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 34.24 %

QUICKLINKS FOR STL Global Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.