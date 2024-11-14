|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|STL GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Inter alia Un-Audited Results for quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|STL GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|STL GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the year ended on March 31 2024 Board Meeting Outcome Board Meeting Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Mar 2024
|4 Mar 2024
|Disclosure
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|STL GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia Financial Results Outcome_Board_Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.