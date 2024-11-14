iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
STL GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Inter alia Un-Audited Results for quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
STL GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
STL GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the year ended on March 31 2024 Board Meeting Outcome Board Meeting Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting4 Mar 20244 Mar 2024
Disclosure
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
STL GLOBAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia Financial Results Outcome_Board_Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

