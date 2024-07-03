STL Global Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
270.98
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
270.98
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.46
Total Income
271.44
Total Expenditure
235.13
PBIDT
36.29
Interest
12.13
PBDT
24.17
Depreciation
9.35
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
4.26
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
10.55
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
10.55
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
10.55
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.44
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
24
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,00,00,000
Public Shareholding (%)
41.22
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
13.39
PBDTM(%)
8.91
PATM(%)
3.89
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.