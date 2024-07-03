iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

STL Global Ltd Annually Results

17.2
(-1.55%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:30:55 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2007

Gross Sales

270.98

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

270.98

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.46

Total Income

271.44

Total Expenditure

235.13

PBIDT

36.29

Interest

12.13

PBDT

24.17

Depreciation

9.35

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

4.26

Deferred Tax

0

Reported Profit After Tax

10.55

Minority Interest After NP

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

10.55

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

10.55

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.44

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

24

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,00,00,000

Public Shareholding (%)

41.22

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

PBIDTM(%)

13.39

PBDTM(%)

8.91

PATM(%)

3.89

STL Global: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR STL Global Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.