iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

STL Global Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.31
(0.35%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR STL Global Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

72.33

92.4

104.5

81.72

yoy growth (%)

-21.72

-11.57

27.87

19.07

Raw materials

-49.49

-67.03

-62.71

-43.5

As % of sales

68.42

72.54

60

53.23

Employee costs

-4.81

-5.93

-4.89

-5.04

As % of sales

6.65

6.42

4.68

6.17

Other costs

-14.8

-16.72

-17.49

-14.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.47

18.09

16.74

17.91

Operating profit

3.21

2.7

19.4

18.52

OPM

4.44

2.92

18.56

22.66

Depreciation

-1.36

-1.71

-2.85

-3.63

Interest expense

-0.53

-0.84

-0.38

0

Other income

0.27

0.28

0.36

0.59

Profit before tax

1.59

0.43

16.53

15.48

Taxes

0

0

-0.54

0

Tax rate

0

0

-3.27

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.59

0.43

15.99

15.48

Exceptional items

35.81

24.44

14.84

1.36

Net profit

37.4

24.87

30.83

16.85

yoy growth (%)

50.35

-19.33

82.97

-435.5

NPM

51.71

26.92

29.5

20.62

STL Global : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR STL Global Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.