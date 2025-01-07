Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
72.33
92.4
104.5
81.72
yoy growth (%)
-21.72
-11.57
27.87
19.07
Raw materials
-49.49
-67.03
-62.71
-43.5
As % of sales
68.42
72.54
60
53.23
Employee costs
-4.81
-5.93
-4.89
-5.04
As % of sales
6.65
6.42
4.68
6.17
Other costs
-14.8
-16.72
-17.49
-14.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
20.47
18.09
16.74
17.91
Operating profit
3.21
2.7
19.4
18.52
OPM
4.44
2.92
18.56
22.66
Depreciation
-1.36
-1.71
-2.85
-3.63
Interest expense
-0.53
-0.84
-0.38
0
Other income
0.27
0.28
0.36
0.59
Profit before tax
1.59
0.43
16.53
15.48
Taxes
0
0
-0.54
0
Tax rate
0
0
-3.27
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.59
0.43
15.99
15.48
Exceptional items
35.81
24.44
14.84
1.36
Net profit
37.4
24.87
30.83
16.85
yoy growth (%)
50.35
-19.33
82.97
-435.5
NPM
51.71
26.92
29.5
20.62
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.