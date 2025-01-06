iifl-logo-icon 1
STL Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

17.25
(-4.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR STL Global Ltd

STL Global FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1.59

0.43

16.53

15.48

Depreciation

-1.36

-1.71

-2.85

-3.63

Tax paid

0

0

-0.54

0

Working capital

1.14

27.74

4.85

-5.85

Other operating items

Operating

1.36

26.46

17.98

6

Capital expenditure

-1.89

0.26

-2.38

0.06

Free cash flow

-0.53

26.73

15.6

6.07

Equity raised

-77.7

-163.83

-258.46

-284.73

Investing

1.06

0

0

0

Financing

19.64

20.95

36.5

-26.37

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-57.53

-116.15

-206.36

-305.03

