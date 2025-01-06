STL Global Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1.59
0.43
16.53
15.48
Depreciation
-1.36
-1.71
-2.85
-3.63
Tax paid
0
0
-0.54
0
Working capital
1.14
27.74
4.85
-5.85
Other operating items
Operating
1.36
26.46
17.98
6
Capital expenditure
-1.89
0.26
-2.38
0.06
Free cash flow
-0.53
26.73
15.6
6.07
Equity raised
-77.7
-163.83
-258.46
-284.73
Investing
1.06
0
0
0
Financing
19.64
20.95
36.5
-26.37
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-57.53
-116.15
-206.36
-305.03
