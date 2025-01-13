STL Global Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
27.22
27.22
27.22
27.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.33
2.24
2.02
-1.41
Net Worth
26.89
29.46
29.24
25.81
Minority Interest
Debt
19.32
18.59
32.78
50.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
46.21
48.05
62.02
76.43
Fixed Assets
17.95
18.96
19.06
17.92
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
1.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.68
0.64
0.69
0
Networking Capital
27.34
28.35
42.13
56.03
Inventories
12.89
9.91
14.4
9.05
Inventory Days
45.66
Sundry Debtors
25.73
29.02
41.48
56.2
Debtor Days
283.59
Other Current Assets
11.4
7.88
6.47
5.73
Sundry Creditors
-20.21
-16.59
-17.82
-12.38
Creditor Days
62.47
Other Current Liabilities
-2.47
-1.87
-2.4
-2.57
Cash
0.25
0.1
0.14
1.41
Total Assets
46.22
48.05
62.02
76.43
