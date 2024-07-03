STL Global Ltd Summary

STL Global Limited was incorporated on July 22, 1997 with the name Shivalik Global Limited. The company was established with the main object of carrying on the business of manufacturing of textile fabric and export of apparels. In 2007-08, the company changed their name from Shivalik Global Limited to STL Global Limited on October 15, 2007.The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of different types of processed fabric and fashion garments. The companys primary business segment is manufacture in textiles. They have also collaborated with RPS Infrastructure Ltd to develop their prime located land into IT Park. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Faridabad. They are equipped with modern technologies and complete in-house divisions for Knitting, Dyeing and Processing, Yarn Dyeing, Woven Process, Sewing Thread and Readymade Garments Manufacturing and other relevant operations making their production facilities flexible to meet the wide range of requirements of their customers.The company has six divisions, namely knitting division, dyeing & processing division, yarn dyeing division, woven process division, sewing thread division, and knits apparel manufacturing and exports division.The knitting divisions capacity per month is 330 tons. The dyeing & processing divisions capacity is 300 tons. The yarn dyeing divisions capacity per month is 105 tons. The woven process divisions capacity per division is 3.5 million meters. The sewing thread divisions capacity per month is 35 million. The knits apparel manufacturing and exports divisions capacity per month is 0.25 million garments.The company started their operations at its Plant in Faridabad, which was acquired from SPL Industries Ltd. Initially, the plant comprised of only three facilities viz. manufacturing of knitted readymade garment, Dyeing, Printing & Processing of Woven fabrics and Dyeing & Processing of Yarn. During the year 1999-2000, the company undertook expansion wherein the capacities of knitted readymade garment and manufacturing of woven fabric were enhanced from 12 lakh pieces p.a. to 24 lakh pieces p.a. and 144 lakh metres p.a. to 264 lakh metres p.a. respectively. Also, they started Dyeing and Processing of Knitted Fabric division with the capacity of 1050 MTPA.During the year 2000-01, the company expanded the production capacity of Dyeing and Processing of Knitted Fabric from 1050 MTPA to 2000 MTPA. During the year 2001-02, the company commenced commercial production of Sewing Threads for Readymade Garments. Also, they enhanced the capacity of processing of woven fabric to 360 lakh metres per annum. During the year 2002-03, the company expanded the production capacity of Dyeing and Processing of Knitted Fabric to 3000 MTPA. Also, they enhanced the yarn processing capacity to 825 MTPA. During the year 2003-04, the company further expanded the Dyeing and Processing of Knitted Fabric to 4000 MTPA. Also, they further expanded the yarn processing capacity to 1400 MTPA.In March 2006, the company came out the initial public offer and their equity shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai and National Stock Exchange, Mumbai with effect from April 10, 2006. In June 2006, the company acquired 60% shareholding in Shyam Tex International Ltd for a consideration of Rs 256.90 million. During the year 2006-07, as per the scheme of amalgamation, Shyam Tex International Ltd was amalgamated with the company with effect from April 1, 2006. In May 2007, the company entered into a collaboration agreement with RPS Infrastructure Ltd for the development of companys land. In 2009-10, the company completed the construction & installation work at the companys new plant located at Faridabad and commenced commercial production.The Company is a professionally managed group and attracts best of talent from all over the country and is poised to carve a special niche for itself in export industry in India. Besides its own manufacturing for direct exports, It has also acknowledged as leading process function jobbers and value adders for the largest exporters of textile from India.