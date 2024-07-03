Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹890
Prev. Close₹911.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,167.83
Day's High₹899
Day's Low₹851
52 Week's High₹986.39
52 Week's Low₹626.41
Book Value₹136.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8,583.02
P/E40.22
EPS22.69
Divi. Yield0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.38
20.38
20.62
20.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,211.18
1,005.83
975.62
820.74
Net Worth
1,231.56
1,026.21
996.24
841.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,017.26
944.71
884.61
845.87
yoy growth (%)
7.67
6.79
4.57
2.55
Raw materials
-296.45
-272.11
-290.61
-293.08
As % of sales
29.14
28.8
32.85
34.64
Employee costs
-149.88
-136.18
-111.98
-106.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
202.67
216.2
153.01
123.15
Depreciation
-20.63
-19.26
-15.34
-14.16
Tax paid
-48.04
-38.2
-47.89
-38.85
Working capital
-21.53
9.6
-9.49
7.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.67
6.79
4.57
2.55
Op profit growth
11.94
10.62
18.49
31.95
EBIT growth
-6.49
39.52
25.67
35.41
Net profit growth
-13.12
69.33
24.69
36.23
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,325.61
1,305.55
1,189.4
1,034.57
953.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,325.61
1,305.55
1,189.4
1,034.57
953.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
43.19
27.9
25.54
34.67
32.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
V R Garware
Non Executive Director
Mayuri Vayu Garware
Independent Non Exe. Director
S P Kulkarni
Independent Non Exe. Director
S S Rajpathak
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mallika Sagar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anil Wagle
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sunil Agarwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashish Dhurvendra Goel
Reports by Garware Technical Fibres Ltd
Summary
Garware Technical Fibres Limited (GTFL) was incorporated on 1st April 1976 in Mumbai. The Company is a leading manufacturer of technical textiles catering to both domestic and international markets. It provides innovative solutions in the field of fisheries, aquaculture, shipping, sports, agriculture, coated fabrics, and geo-synthetics. It has products manufacturing facilities at Wai and Pune, in Western Maharashtra and markets the same in more than 75 countries globally. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing and selling various products such as Ropes, Twines, Yarn, Fishnet, Other Nets and Technical Textiles. Incorporated on 1 Apr.76 in Bombay, Garware-Wall Ropes was promoted by Garware Filament Corporation and Wall Ind. Inc, US. In 1987, Wall Ind. divested its shareholding which was taken up by the promoters. The company came out with a rights issue in Nov.95 to part-finance the manufacture of synthetic cordage and fishnet webbings at Wai and the expansion of its capacity in Pune.The company entered into a technical collaboration with Toyo Kogyo, Japan, to manufacture fishnet webbing machines. It has decided to set up a subsidiary in the US. The company finalised a joint venture with a Danish company to set up a 100% EOU to manufacture braided wires. It has decided to diversify into the manufacture of heat-resistant rubber tension tapes and threads used in the garment industry. A plant at Manchester belonging to Rotunda, UK, is being dismantled and will be re-erected in
The Garware Technical Fibres Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹864.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Garware Technical Fibres Ltd is ₹8583.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Garware Technical Fibres Ltd is 40.22 and 8.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Garware Technical Fibres Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Garware Technical Fibres Ltd is ₹626.41 and ₹986.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.01%, 3 Years at 11.77%, 1 Year at 34.01%, 6 Month at 13.88%, 3 Month at 12.04% and 1 Month at -6.50%.
