Garware Technical Fibres Ltd Share Price

864.65
(-5.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:04:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open890
  • Day's High899
  • 52 Wk High986.39
  • Prev. Close911.4
  • Day's Low851
  • 52 Wk Low 626.41
  • Turnover (lac)1,167.83
  • P/E40.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value136.14
  • EPS22.69
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8,583.02
  • Div. Yield0.07
No Records Found

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

890

Prev. Close

911.4

Turnover(Lac.)

1,167.83

Day's High

899

Day's Low

851

52 Week's High

986.39

52 Week's Low

626.41

Book Value

136.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8,583.02

P/E

40.22

EPS

22.69

Divi. Yield

0.07

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

arrow

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.99%

Non-Promoter- 20.25%

Institutions: 20.25%

Non-Institutions: 26.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.38

20.38

20.62

20.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,211.18

1,005.83

975.62

820.74

Net Worth

1,231.56

1,026.21

996.24

841.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,017.26

944.71

884.61

845.87

yoy growth (%)

7.67

6.79

4.57

2.55

Raw materials

-296.45

-272.11

-290.61

-293.08

As % of sales

29.14

28.8

32.85

34.64

Employee costs

-149.88

-136.18

-111.98

-106.03

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

202.67

216.2

153.01

123.15

Depreciation

-20.63

-19.26

-15.34

-14.16

Tax paid

-48.04

-38.2

-47.89

-38.85

Working capital

-21.53

9.6

-9.49

7.53

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.67

6.79

4.57

2.55

Op profit growth

11.94

10.62

18.49

31.95

EBIT growth

-6.49

39.52

25.67

35.41

Net profit growth

-13.12

69.33

24.69

36.23

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,325.61

1,305.55

1,189.4

1,034.57

953.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,325.61

1,305.55

1,189.4

1,034.57

953.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

43.19

27.9

25.54

34.67

32.19

View Annually Results

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

V R Garware

Non Executive Director

Mayuri Vayu Garware

Independent Non Exe. Director

S P Kulkarni

Independent Non Exe. Director

S S Rajpathak

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mallika Sagar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anil Wagle

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sunil Agarwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashish Dhurvendra Goel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

Summary

Garware Technical Fibres Limited (GTFL) was incorporated on 1st April 1976 in Mumbai. The Company is a leading manufacturer of technical textiles catering to both domestic and international markets. It provides innovative solutions in the field of fisheries, aquaculture, shipping, sports, agriculture, coated fabrics, and geo-synthetics. It has products manufacturing facilities at Wai and Pune, in Western Maharashtra and markets the same in more than 75 countries globally. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing and selling various products such as Ropes, Twines, Yarn, Fishnet, Other Nets and Technical Textiles. Incorporated on 1 Apr.76 in Bombay, Garware-Wall Ropes was promoted by Garware Filament Corporation and Wall Ind. Inc, US. In 1987, Wall Ind. divested its shareholding which was taken up by the promoters. The company came out with a rights issue in Nov.95 to part-finance the manufacture of synthetic cordage and fishnet webbings at Wai and the expansion of its capacity in Pune.The company entered into a technical collaboration with Toyo Kogyo, Japan, to manufacture fishnet webbing machines. It has decided to set up a subsidiary in the US. The company finalised a joint venture with a Danish company to set up a 100% EOU to manufacture braided wires. It has decided to diversify into the manufacture of heat-resistant rubber tension tapes and threads used in the garment industry. A plant at Manchester belonging to Rotunda, UK, is being dismantled and will be re-erected in
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Garware Technical Fibres Ltd share price today?

The Garware Technical Fibres Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹864.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Garware Technical Fibres Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Garware Technical Fibres Ltd is ₹8583.02 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Garware Technical Fibres Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Garware Technical Fibres Ltd is 40.22 and 8.03 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Garware Technical Fibres Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Garware Technical Fibres Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Garware Technical Fibres Ltd is ₹626.41 and ₹986.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Garware Technical Fibres Ltd?

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.01%, 3 Years at 11.77%, 1 Year at 34.01%, 6 Month at 13.88%, 3 Month at 12.04% and 1 Month at -6.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Garware Technical Fibres Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Garware Technical Fibres Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.00 %
Institutions - 20.25 %
Public - 26.75 %

