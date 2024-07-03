Summary

Garware Technical Fibres Limited (GTFL) was incorporated on 1st April 1976 in Mumbai. The Company is a leading manufacturer of technical textiles catering to both domestic and international markets. It provides innovative solutions in the field of fisheries, aquaculture, shipping, sports, agriculture, coated fabrics, and geo-synthetics. It has products manufacturing facilities at Wai and Pune, in Western Maharashtra and markets the same in more than 75 countries globally. Presently, it is engaged in manufacturing and selling various products such as Ropes, Twines, Yarn, Fishnet, Other Nets and Technical Textiles. Incorporated on 1 Apr.76 in Bombay, Garware-Wall Ropes was promoted by Garware Filament Corporation and Wall Ind. Inc, US. In 1987, Wall Ind. divested its shareholding which was taken up by the promoters. The company came out with a rights issue in Nov.95 to part-finance the manufacture of synthetic cordage and fishnet webbings at Wai and the expansion of its capacity in Pune.The company entered into a technical collaboration with Toyo Kogyo, Japan, to manufacture fishnet webbing machines. It has decided to set up a subsidiary in the US. The company finalised a joint venture with a Danish company to set up a 100% EOU to manufacture braided wires. It has decided to diversify into the manufacture of heat-resistant rubber tension tapes and threads used in the garment industry. A plant at Manchester belonging to Rotunda, UK, is being dismantled and will be re-erected in

