Garware Technical Fibres Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.38
20.38
20.62
20.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,211.18
1,005.83
975.62
820.74
Net Worth
1,231.56
1,026.21
996.24
841.36
Minority Interest
Debt
122.45
133.55
79.57
96.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
38.42
34.66
34.01
36
Total Liabilities
1,392.43
1,194.42
1,109.82
974.28
Fixed Assets
261.05
245.2
239.82
246.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
737.53
665.68
567.87
514.1
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.85
4.19
0.52
0.09
Networking Capital
244.1
240.59
262.89
158.55
Inventories
235.33
188.14
193.25
177.08
Inventory Days
63.53
Sundry Debtors
254.47
220.27
259.97
215.88
Debtor Days
77.45
Other Current Assets
122.48
134.41
130.37
114.35
Sundry Creditors
-221.71
-186.98
-206.84
-242.19
Creditor Days
86.89
Other Current Liabilities
-146.47
-115.25
-113.86
-106.57
Cash
145.89
38.76
38.72
54.65
Total Assets
1,392.42
1,194.42
1,109.82
974.28
