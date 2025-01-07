iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

869.15
(0.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:24:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,017.26

944.71

884.61

845.87

yoy growth (%)

7.67

6.79

4.57

2.55

Raw materials

-296.45

-272.11

-290.61

-293.08

As % of sales

29.14

28.8

32.85

34.64

Employee costs

-149.88

-136.18

-111.98

-106.03

As % of sales

14.73

14.41

12.65

12.53

Other costs

-372.17

-358.88

-321.51

-311.31

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.58

37.98

36.34

36.8

Operating profit

198.74

177.53

160.48

135.43

OPM

19.53

18.79

18.14

16.01

Depreciation

-20.63

-19.26

-15.34

-14.16

Interest expense

-9.96

-11.2

-9.97

-6.53

Other income

34.53

69.13

17.85

8.41

Profit before tax

202.67

216.2

153.01

123.15

Taxes

-48.04

-38.2

-47.89

-38.85

Tax rate

-23.7

-17.66

-31.3

-31.54

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

154.62

178

105.11

84.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

154.62

178

105.11

84.29

yoy growth (%)

-13.12

69.33

24.69

36.23

NPM

15.2

18.84

11.88

9.96

Garware Tech. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Garware Technical Fibres Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.