Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,017.26
944.71
884.61
845.87
yoy growth (%)
7.67
6.79
4.57
2.55
Raw materials
-296.45
-272.11
-290.61
-293.08
As % of sales
29.14
28.8
32.85
34.64
Employee costs
-149.88
-136.18
-111.98
-106.03
As % of sales
14.73
14.41
12.65
12.53
Other costs
-372.17
-358.88
-321.51
-311.31
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.58
37.98
36.34
36.8
Operating profit
198.74
177.53
160.48
135.43
OPM
19.53
18.79
18.14
16.01
Depreciation
-20.63
-19.26
-15.34
-14.16
Interest expense
-9.96
-11.2
-9.97
-6.53
Other income
34.53
69.13
17.85
8.41
Profit before tax
202.67
216.2
153.01
123.15
Taxes
-48.04
-38.2
-47.89
-38.85
Tax rate
-23.7
-17.66
-31.3
-31.54
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
154.62
178
105.11
84.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
154.62
178
105.11
84.29
yoy growth (%)
-13.12
69.33
24.69
36.23
NPM
15.2
18.84
11.88
9.96
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.