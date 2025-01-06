Garware Technical Fibres Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
202.67
216.2
153.01
123.15
Depreciation
-20.63
-19.26
-15.34
-14.16
Tax paid
-48.04
-38.2
-47.89
-38.85
Working capital
-21.53
9.6
-9.49
7.53
Other operating items
Operating
112.45
168.34
80.28
77.67
Capital expenditure
22.28
51.2
32.9
-201.92
Free cash flow
134.73
219.54
113.18
-124.24
Equity raised
1,415.9
1,087.15
842.54
693.24
Investing
91.59
177.82
133.47
102.29
Financing
-3.45
-38.01
86.56
72.49
Dividends paid
0
0
9.84
10.94
Net in cash
1,638.77
1,446.51
1,185.6
754.71
