Garware Technical Fibres Ltd Cash Flow Statement

861.35
(-5.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

Garware Tech. FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

202.67

216.2

153.01

123.15

Depreciation

-20.63

-19.26

-15.34

-14.16

Tax paid

-48.04

-38.2

-47.89

-38.85

Working capital

-21.53

9.6

-9.49

7.53

Other operating items

Operating

112.45

168.34

80.28

77.67

Capital expenditure

22.28

51.2

32.9

-201.92

Free cash flow

134.73

219.54

113.18

-124.24

Equity raised

1,415.9

1,087.15

842.54

693.24

Investing

91.59

177.82

133.47

102.29

Financing

-3.45

-38.01

86.56

72.49

Dividends paid

0

0

9.84

10.94

Net in cash

1,638.77

1,446.51

1,185.6

754.71

