AGM 19/09/2024 This is to inform you that the 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Thursday 19th September 2024 at 10:20 am (IST), through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Read less.. 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Thursday 19th September 2024 at 10:20 am (IST), through VC or OAVM. As per Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Book shall remain closed from Friday 13th September 2024 to Thursday 19th September 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.08.2024) This is to inform you that the 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Thursday, 19th September, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. (IST), through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, please find attach herewith 47th Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 along with Notice of 47th Annual General Meeting of the Company, which is being sent to Shareholders through electronic mode today i.e., 27th August, 2024. The 47th Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 along with Notice of 47th Annual General Meeting of the Company is also available on website of the Company: www.garwarefibres.com. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024) Please find enclosed herewith the voting results and the Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting and e-voting at AGM pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. This is to inform you that the 47th Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on Thursday, 19th September, 2024 at 10:30 am (IST) through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the rules framed thereunder and MCA Circulars and SEBI Circulars Please find enclosed herewith certified true copy of the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024)