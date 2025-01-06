Board Meeting 6 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

We wish you to inform that the Board of Directors of the Garware Technical Fibres Limited (the Company) has today i.e., Monday, January 06, 2025 (Board Meeting), allotted 7,94,12,676 fully paid-up Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each in the ratio of 4:1 i.e., 4 (four) new fully paid-up bonus equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (one) existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each, to the eligible members of the Company whose names appeared in the Register of Members / Register of the Beneficial Owners, as on January 03, 2025, the Record Date fixed for this purpose. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 99,26,58,450/- divided into 9,92,65,845 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. The Board Meeting commenced at 10.30 a.m. and concluded at 11:15 a.m. We wish you to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company has today i.e., Monday, January 06, 2025 allotted 7,94,12,676 fully paid up Bonus Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each in the ratio of 4:1, to the eligible members of the Company whose names appeared in the Register of Members / Register of the Beneficial Owners as on January 03 2025, the Record Date fixed for this purpose. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 99,26,58,450/- divided into 9,92,65,845 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. The Board Meeting commenced at 10:30 am and concluded at 11:15 am. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.01.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Garware Technical Fibres Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of Garware Technical Fibres Limited (the Company) will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 inter alia to 1)consider approve and take on record the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 2)consider approve and recommend to the members of the Company for their approval through Postal Ballot the issue of fully paid-up bonus equity shares to the equity shareholders of the Company by capitalization of reserves. Please be informed that the Trading Window is already closed for the designated persons of the Company from 1st October 2024 for the purpose of consideration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. The same will be reopened after 48 hours of the submission of outcome of the Board Meeting to the Stock Exchanges The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 have inter alia, considered, approved and recommended to the Members Bonus at the ratio of 4:1 i.e. 4 new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10 each for every 1 existing fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10 each held. Please find attached herewith outcome of Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Garware Technical Fibres Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 08th August 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Standalone & Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. We refer to our letter dated 01st August, 2024 and inform that the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 were taken on record and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 08th August, 2024. We refer to the Regulations 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and accordingly enclosed herewith: a. The Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. b. Limited Review Report on the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The Board Meeting was commenced at 12.00 noon and concluded at 15.30 p.m. Trading Window will be re-opened after 48 hours of the conclusion of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

Garware Technical Fibres Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 27th May 2024 inter alia to consider approve and take on record the Standalone & Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. We refer to the Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and accordingly enclosed herewith: a. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 d. Independent Auditors Report on the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. c. Declaration pursuant to SEBI Circular and Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 27th May, 2024 including the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2024 We refer to the Regulations 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and accordingly enclosed herewith: a. The Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 d. Independent Auditors Report on the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. c. Declaration pursuant to SEBI Circular and Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 . Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that as per the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., Monday 27th May 2024 have resolved to appoint Mr. Ashish Goel (DIN 00147449) as an Additional Director to be designated as Non-executive Independent Director of the Company to hold office for a term of five consecutive years with effect from 28th May 2024 and who shall not be liable to retire by rotation. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Regulation 9(i) of the SEBI (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended, the Company has fixed Tuesday, March 12 , 2024 as the Record Date for determining the entitlement and the names of the eligible shareholders / beneficial owners to whom the letter of offer will be sent and who will be eligible to participate in the Buyback, if approved by the Shareholders of the Company.

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024