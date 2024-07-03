SectorTextiles
Open₹27.01
Prev. Close₹27.02
Turnover(Lac.)₹205.53
Day's High₹27.15
Day's Low₹26.7
52 Week's High₹37.9
52 Week's Low₹18.4
Book Value₹1.79
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)851.75
P/E45.81
EPS0.59
Divi. Yield0.19
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.75
21.16
21.16
10.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.42
13.2
5.21
11.89
Net Worth
44.17
34.36
26.37
22.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
192.33
109.54
28.65
yoy growth (%)
75.56
282.27
Raw materials
-178.85
-97.33
-26.62
As % of sales
92.99
88.84
92.91
Employee costs
-5.08
-4.94
-1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.53
2
0.5
Depreciation
-0.75
-1.11
-0.11
Tax paid
-0.7
-0.66
-0.17
Working capital
3.35
22.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
75.56
282.27
Op profit growth
-1.18
530.65
EBIT growth
19.9
461.94
Net profit growth
42.35
292.65
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
209.41
195.73
168.85
129.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
209.41
195.73
168.85
129.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.65
2.09
0.36
0.48
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Deepika Gupta
Independent Director
Akshat Gupta
Independent Director
Vinod Kumar
Independent Director
Manupriya Mishra
Independent Director
Amit Jaiswal
Independent Director
Manish Gupta
Company Secretary
Hari Om Sharma
Managing Director
Govindji Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by SBC Exports Ltd
Summary
SBC Exports Limited was initially incorporated as a Public Limited Company on January 18, 2011 at Uttar Pradesh and Later on, the Certificate of Commencement of Business was issued on 23rd February, 2011 by the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Company is engaged in the Trading and Manufacturing of Garments, Manpower Supply Services & Tour Operator Service.In 2011, the Company was engaged in the Trading of handmade carpets, cushion covers, cotton quilts and bedspreads etc. in Mirzapur. The Company established itself in the major portion of Uttar Pradesh and became a manufacturer of quality readymade apparels. In order to diversify the business, the company expanded its activities in Information Technology, Manpower Supply Services and Tour and Travels Services.In 2015-16, the Company started its Hosiery Fabrics & Hosiery Garments Trading in Mirzapur and owned its manufacturing units at Mirzapur & Sahibabad Industrial Area, in Ghaziabad District of Uttar Pradesh. The Company also diversified its business to Information Technology and Manpower Supply Services wherein it provides various types of services to the Government sector Departments such as Software Development, E-Office Modernization, E-Governance, Manpower etc. The Company worked on some of projects with National Informatics Centre Services Inc. (NICSI) - India, Delhi Government, Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited(BECIL), Delhi Government and Jharkhand Agency for Promotion of Info
Read More
The SBC Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹26.83 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SBC Exports Ltd is ₹851.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of SBC Exports Ltd is 45.81 and 15.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SBC Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SBC Exports Ltd is ₹18.4 and ₹37.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
SBC Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.92%, 3 Years at 72.98%, 1 Year at 37.65%, 6 Month at -3.64%, 3 Month at -18.39% and 1 Month at -1.57%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.