iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SBC Exports Ltd Share Price

26.83
(-0.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:19:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open27.01
  • Day's High27.15
  • 52 Wk High37.9
  • Prev. Close27.02
  • Day's Low26.7
  • 52 Wk Low 18.4
  • Turnover (lac)205.53
  • P/E45.81
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.79
  • EPS0.59
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)851.75
  • Div. Yield0.19
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

SBC Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

27.01

Prev. Close

27.02

Turnover(Lac.)

205.53

Day's High

27.15

Day's Low

26.7

52 Week's High

37.9

52 Week's Low

18.4

Book Value

1.79

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

851.75

P/E

45.81

EPS

0.59

Divi. Yield

0.19

SBC Exports Ltd Corporate Action

14 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

SBC Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SBC Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:42 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.29%

Non-Promoter- 0.14%

Institutions: 0.14%

Non-Institutions: 35.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

SBC Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

31.75

21.16

21.16

10.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.42

13.2

5.21

11.89

Net Worth

44.17

34.36

26.37

22.47

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

192.33

109.54

28.65

yoy growth (%)

75.56

282.27

Raw materials

-178.85

-97.33

-26.62

As % of sales

92.99

88.84

92.91

Employee costs

-5.08

-4.94

-1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.53

2

0.5

Depreciation

-0.75

-1.11

-0.11

Tax paid

-0.7

-0.66

-0.17

Working capital

3.35

22.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

75.56

282.27

Op profit growth

-1.18

530.65

EBIT growth

19.9

461.94

Net profit growth

42.35

292.65

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

209.41

195.73

168.85

129.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

209.41

195.73

168.85

129.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.65

2.09

0.36

0.48

View Annually Results

SBC Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT SBC Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Deepika Gupta

Independent Director

Akshat Gupta

Independent Director

Vinod Kumar

Independent Director

Manupriya Mishra

Independent Director

Amit Jaiswal

Independent Director

Manish Gupta

Company Secretary

Hari Om Sharma

Managing Director

Govindji Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SBC Exports Ltd

Summary

SBC Exports Limited was initially incorporated as a Public Limited Company on January 18, 2011 at Uttar Pradesh and Later on, the Certificate of Commencement of Business was issued on 23rd February, 2011 by the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Company is engaged in the Trading and Manufacturing of Garments, Manpower Supply Services & Tour Operator Service.In 2011, the Company was engaged in the Trading of handmade carpets, cushion covers, cotton quilts and bedspreads etc. in Mirzapur. The Company established itself in the major portion of Uttar Pradesh and became a manufacturer of quality readymade apparels. In order to diversify the business, the company expanded its activities in Information Technology, Manpower Supply Services and Tour and Travels Services.In 2015-16, the Company started its Hosiery Fabrics & Hosiery Garments Trading in Mirzapur and owned its manufacturing units at Mirzapur & Sahibabad Industrial Area, in Ghaziabad District of Uttar Pradesh. The Company also diversified its business to Information Technology and Manpower Supply Services wherein it provides various types of services to the Government sector Departments such as Software Development, E-Office Modernization, E-Governance, Manpower etc. The Company worked on some of projects with National Informatics Centre Services Inc. (NICSI) - India, Delhi Government, Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited(BECIL), Delhi Government and Jharkhand Agency for Promotion of Info
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the SBC Exports Ltd share price today?

The SBC Exports Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹26.83 today.

What is the Market Cap of SBC Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SBC Exports Ltd is ₹851.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of SBC Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SBC Exports Ltd is 45.81 and 15.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SBC Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SBC Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SBC Exports Ltd is ₹18.4 and ₹37.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of SBC Exports Ltd?

SBC Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.92%, 3 Years at 72.98%, 1 Year at 37.65%, 6 Month at -3.64%, 3 Month at -18.39% and 1 Month at -1.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SBC Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SBC Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.30 %
Institutions - 0.15 %
Public - 35.55 %

QUICKLINKS FOR SBC Exports Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.