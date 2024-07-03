SBC Exports Ltd Summary

SBC Exports Limited was initially incorporated as a Public Limited Company on January 18, 2011 at Uttar Pradesh and Later on, the Certificate of Commencement of Business was issued on 23rd February, 2011 by the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Company is engaged in the Trading and Manufacturing of Garments, Manpower Supply Services & Tour Operator Service.In 2011, the Company was engaged in the Trading of handmade carpets, cushion covers, cotton quilts and bedspreads etc. in Mirzapur. The Company established itself in the major portion of Uttar Pradesh and became a manufacturer of quality readymade apparels. In order to diversify the business, the company expanded its activities in Information Technology, Manpower Supply Services and Tour and Travels Services.In 2015-16, the Company started its Hosiery Fabrics & Hosiery Garments Trading in Mirzapur and owned its manufacturing units at Mirzapur & Sahibabad Industrial Area, in Ghaziabad District of Uttar Pradesh. The Company also diversified its business to Information Technology and Manpower Supply Services wherein it provides various types of services to the Government sector Departments such as Software Development, E-Office Modernization, E-Governance, Manpower etc. The Company worked on some of projects with National Informatics Centre Services Inc. (NICSI) - India, Delhi Government, Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited(BECIL), Delhi Government and Jharkhand Agency for Promotion of Information Technology, Jharkhand Government and is amongst very few Companies shortlisted for Manpower Supply projects. It also added services like IT Solutions, E-Governance Services, Web / Software Developments, Scanning & Digitization, System Integration etc.The Company came up with a Public Issue of 29,82,000 Equity Shares by raising capital from public aggregating to Rs 6.56 Crores in June, 2019.In 2021-22, a wholly owned subsidiary company Mauji Trip Limited incorporated for running a business of tour and travels services.