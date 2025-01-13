SBC Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
31.75
21.16
21.16
10.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.42
13.2
5.21
11.89
Net Worth
44.17
34.36
26.37
22.47
Minority Interest
Debt
52.63
26.76
9.31
9.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.05
0.55
0
0
Total Liabilities
97.85
61.67
35.68
31.61
Fixed Assets
23.62
7.94
5.83
4.49
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.37
4.7
2.82
0.39
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.37
0.29
0.24
0.2
Networking Capital
55.03
44.51
23.19
23.63
Inventories
35.49
29.81
25.25
30.29
Inventory Days
57.48
Sundry Debtors
91.36
55.79
48.69
30.14
Debtor Days
57.19
Other Current Assets
14.86
11.89
10.49
7.88
Sundry Creditors
-63.8
-33.76
-37.56
-36.02
Creditor Days
68.35
Other Current Liabilities
-22.88
-19.22
-23.68
-8.66
Cash
4.47
4.24
3.62
2.89
Total Assets
97.86
61.68
35.7
31.6
