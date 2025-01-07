Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
Revenue
192.33
109.54
28.65
yoy growth (%)
75.56
282.27
Raw materials
-178.85
-97.33
-26.62
As % of sales
92.99
88.84
92.91
Employee costs
-5.08
-4.94
-1
As % of sales
2.64
4.51
3.51
Other costs
-4.24
-3.06
-0.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.2
2.8
1.24
Operating profit
4.15
4.2
0.66
OPM
2.15
3.83
2.32
Depreciation
-0.75
-1.11
-0.11
Interest expense
-1.34
-1.23
-0.06
Other income
0.48
0.15
0.02
Profit before tax
2.53
2
0.5
Taxes
-0.7
-0.66
-0.17
Tax rate
-27.7
-33.09
-35.22
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.83
1.33
0.32
Exceptional items
0
-0.05
0
Net profit
1.83
1.28
0.32
yoy growth (%)
42.35
292.65
NPM
0.95
1.17
1.14
