SBC Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

26.92
(-0.30%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:16 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Revenue

192.33

109.54

28.65

yoy growth (%)

75.56

282.27

Raw materials

-178.85

-97.33

-26.62

As % of sales

92.99

88.84

92.91

Employee costs

-5.08

-4.94

-1

As % of sales

2.64

4.51

3.51

Other costs

-4.24

-3.06

-0.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.2

2.8

1.24

Operating profit

4.15

4.2

0.66

OPM

2.15

3.83

2.32

Depreciation

-0.75

-1.11

-0.11

Interest expense

-1.34

-1.23

-0.06

Other income

0.48

0.15

0.02

Profit before tax

2.53

2

0.5

Taxes

-0.7

-0.66

-0.17

Tax rate

-27.7

-33.09

-35.22

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.83

1.33

0.32

Exceptional items

0

-0.05

0

Net profit

1.83

1.28

0.32

yoy growth (%)

42.35

292.65

NPM

0.95

1.17

1.14

