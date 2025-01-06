iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SBC Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

27
(-0.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SBC Exports Ltd

SBC Exports FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.53

2

0.5

Depreciation

-0.75

-1.11

-0.11

Tax paid

-0.7

-0.66

-0.17

Working capital

3.35

22.04

Other operating items

Operating

4.43

22.26

Capital expenditure

1.44

5.36

Free cash flow

5.87

27.62

Equity raised

20.1

19.72

Investing

-0.04

0.43

Financing

10.81

7.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

Net in cash

36.74

55.71

SBC Exports : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR SBC Exports Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.