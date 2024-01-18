|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|26 Jul 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|0.05
|5
|Final
|Submission Of quarterly results and recommendation of Final Dividend. Recommended the final dividend of ? 0.05/- per equity share of ?1/- each for financial year 2023-2024, subject to the approval of shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.