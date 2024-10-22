|Purpose
Board Meetings Date
Announcement Date
Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|14 Oct 2024
|SBC Exports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited FInancial Results for Quarter and Half Year Ended on 30th September 2024 and Fund Raising via Right Issue of Equity shares of the Company. Submission of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2024 and Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024) To withdraw the Proposed Right Issue which were Approved at the Board Meeting Held on 22nd October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Aug 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR),2015
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|18 Jul 2024
|SBC Exports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to transact inter-alia consider: 1. The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30th 2024. 2. Recommendation of Final Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). Submission Of quarterly results and recommendation of Final Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|SBC Exports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to transact inter-alia consider: 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended March 31st 2024. 2. To re-appoint M/s STRG & Associates (ICAI Firm Registration No. 014826N) Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a second term of five years. Submission of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024 and Outcome of Board Meeting. Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today ie. Thursday, 28th March, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. at the Corporate office of the Company has considered and approved items as mentioned.
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|Appointment of Additional Director (Non Executive- Independent Director).
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|SBC Exports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended December 31st 2023. 2.Any other item with the permission of the Chairman. Results for the Quarter ended December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|23 Jan 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, i.e 23rd January, 2024, has inter alia, approved the allotment of 105820000 Bonus Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each in the ratio of 1:2 i.e (Bonus issue of 1 (one) Equity Share of Re. 1/- each for every 2(Two) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each) held by the members as on the record date fixed by the Company i.e 19th January, 2024.
