iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

SBC Exports Ltd Board Meeting

26.33
(0.23%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:12 PM

SBC Exports CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting22 Oct 202414 Oct 2024
SBC Exports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited FInancial Results for Quarter and Half Year Ended on 30th September 2024 and Fund Raising via Right Issue of Equity shares of the Company. Submission of Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30, 2024 and Outcome of Board Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024) To withdraw the Proposed Right Issue which were Approved at the Board Meeting Held on 22nd October, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.11.2024)
Board Meeting28 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR),2015
Board Meeting26 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
SBC Exports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to transact inter-alia consider: 1. The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30th 2024. 2. Recommendation of Final Dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM). Submission Of quarterly results and recommendation of Final Dividend. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.07.2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20247 May 2024
SBC Exports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to transact inter-alia consider: 1. The Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended March 31st 2024. 2. To re-appoint M/s STRG & Associates (ICAI Firm Registration No. 014826N) Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a second term of five years. Submission of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024 and Outcome of Board Meeting. Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today ie. Thursday, 28th March, 2024 at 03:00 p.m. at the Corporate office of the Company has considered and approved items as mentioned.
Board Meeting9 Feb 20249 Feb 2024
Appointment of Additional Director (Non Executive- Independent Director).
Board Meeting24 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
SBC Exports Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.The Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended December 31st 2023. 2.Any other item with the permission of the Chairman. Results for the Quarter ended December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)
Board Meeting23 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today, i.e 23rd January, 2024, has inter alia, approved the allotment of 105820000 Bonus Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each in the ratio of 1:2 i.e (Bonus issue of 1 (one) Equity Share of Re. 1/- each for every 2(Two) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each) held by the members as on the record date fixed by the Company i.e 19th January, 2024.

SBC Exports: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR SBC Exports Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.