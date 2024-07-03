SectorTextiles
Open₹0.7
Prev. Close₹0.69
Turnover(Lac.)₹162.74
Day's High₹0.72
Day's Low₹0.7
52 Week's High₹2.86
52 Week's Low₹0.66
Book Value₹2.77
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)600.05
P/E69
EPS0.01
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
833.41
48.41
101.09
55.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,468.89
34.6
22.68
19.78
Net Worth
2,302.3
83.01
123.77
74.9
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Revenue
17.31
58.66
43.66
38.34
yoy growth (%)
-70.48
34.37
13.87
8.91
Raw materials
-15.29
-55.42
-40.91
-35.78
As % of sales
88.34
94.46
93.69
93.32
Employee costs
-0.66
-0.97
-1.02
-0.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.15
0.9
0.43
0.15
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.5
-0.52
-0.88
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.21
-0.13
-0.18
Working capital
3.76
1.34
6.97
5.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-70.48
34.37
13.87
8.91
Op profit growth
-545.81
-118.98
-38.25
1.51
EBIT growth
-81.86
95.06
136.49
1.76
Net profit growth
-83.06
123.9
-1,126.33
-8.23
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
67.01
164.11
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
67.01
164.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
2.59
3.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Prabhat Sethia
Director
Sangeeta Sethia
Independent Director
Vallam Setty Raghuram
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chanchal Sethia
Director
Ravinder Kumar Joshi
Independent Director
RANI SHARMA
Additional Director
MUKESH ARORA
Additional Director
RAKESH SHARMA
Additional Director
Ram Phool Meena
Additional Director
Riyaz MK. Khan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Filatex Fashions Ltd
Summary
Filatex Fashions Limited began in the year 1993 and was incorporated in the year 1995, with 25 socks-knitting machines with the latest finishing and setting machines, using infrared technology for the first time in India. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of knitted socks in India. It is also involved in the trade of textile products. The Company is one of Indias oldest players in socks manufacturing. It manufactures top quality socks using state-of-the-art Italian, Korean and Chinese technologies and infrastructure. It specialize in quality cotton, woolen, and silk socks at par with the international standards. It has ridden over the European socks market for over 10 years and worked for a number of stellar global brands. Some of its clients are eminent market leaders such as FILA, Sergio Tacchini, Adidas, Marks & Spencer and Walt Disney among others. With two brands: Smartman and Tuscany, Filatex Fashions brings its global experience to India.The Company today is one of the major manufacturer/ producer of socks in the country with and installed capacity of 70 lakhs pair of socks per annum. It operate manufacturing plants in Hyderabad , Telangana State. It enjoys a good CRISIL rating of SEIB and also qualifies for ISO certification of 9001 - 2008.The Companys brands, Tuscanny and Smart Man range of luxury socks, produced with high quality luxury yarns. The signature hand-linked seams, knitted by uniquely skilled makers, gives Tuscanny an unparalleled quality
Read More
The Filatex Fashions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.72 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Filatex Fashions Ltd is ₹600.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Filatex Fashions Ltd is 69 and 0.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Filatex Fashions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Filatex Fashions Ltd is ₹0.66 and ₹2.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Filatex Fashions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -73.36%, 6 Month at -57.14%, 3 Month at -18.82% and 1 Month at -27.37%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.