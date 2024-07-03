Summary

Filatex Fashions Limited began in the year 1993 and was incorporated in the year 1995, with 25 socks-knitting machines with the latest finishing and setting machines, using infrared technology for the first time in India. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of knitted socks in India. It is also involved in the trade of textile products. The Company is one of Indias oldest players in socks manufacturing. It manufactures top quality socks using state-of-the-art Italian, Korean and Chinese technologies and infrastructure. It specialize in quality cotton, woolen, and silk socks at par with the international standards. It has ridden over the European socks market for over 10 years and worked for a number of stellar global brands. Some of its clients are eminent market leaders such as FILA, Sergio Tacchini, Adidas, Marks & Spencer and Walt Disney among others. With two brands: Smartman and Tuscany, Filatex Fashions brings its global experience to India.The Company today is one of the major manufacturer/ producer of socks in the country with and installed capacity of 70 lakhs pair of socks per annum. It operate manufacturing plants in Hyderabad , Telangana State. It enjoys a good CRISIL rating of SEIB and also qualifies for ISO certification of 9001 - 2008.The Companys brands, Tuscanny and Smart Man range of luxury socks, produced with high quality luxury yarns. The signature hand-linked seams, knitted by uniquely skilled makers, gives Tuscanny an unparalleled quality

