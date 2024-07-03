iifl-logo-icon 1
Filatex Fashions Ltd Share Price

0.72
(4.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open: 0.7
  Day's High: 0.72
  52 Wk High: 2.86
  Prev. Close: 0.69
  Day's Low: 0.7
  52 Wk Low: 0.66
  Turnover (lac): 162.74
  P/E: 69
  Face Value: 1
  Book Value: 2.77
  EPS: 0.01
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.): 600.05
  Div. Yield: 0
No Records Found

Filatex Fashions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

0.7

Prev. Close

0.69

Turnover(Lac.)

162.74

Day's High

0.72

Day's Low

0.7

52 Week's High

2.86

52 Week's Low

0.66

Book Value

2.77

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

600.05

P/E

69

EPS

0.01

Divi. Yield

0

Filatex Fashions Ltd Corporate Action

7 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

arrow

Filatex Fashions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Filatex Fashions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 24.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 24.82%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 75.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Filatex Fashions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

833.41

48.41

101.09

55.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,468.89

34.6

22.68

19.78

Net Worth

2,302.3

83.01

123.77

74.9

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Revenue

17.31

58.66

43.66

38.34

yoy growth (%)

-70.48

34.37

13.87

8.91

Raw materials

-15.29

-55.42

-40.91

-35.78

As % of sales

88.34

94.46

93.69

93.32

Employee costs

-0.66

-0.97

-1.02

-0.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.15

0.9

0.43

0.15

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.5

-0.52

-0.88

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.21

-0.13

-0.18

Working capital

3.76

1.34

6.97

5.55

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-70.48

34.37

13.87

8.91

Op profit growth

-545.81

-118.98

-38.25

1.51

EBIT growth

-81.86

95.06

136.49

1.76

Net profit growth

-83.06

123.9

-1,126.33

-8.23

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

67.01

164.11

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

67.01

164.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

2.59

3.64

Filatex Fashions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Filatex Fashions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Prabhat Sethia

Director

Sangeeta Sethia

Independent Director

Vallam Setty Raghuram

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chanchal Sethia

Director

Ravinder Kumar Joshi

Independent Director

RANI SHARMA

Additional Director

MUKESH ARORA

Additional Director

RAKESH SHARMA

Additional Director

Ram Phool Meena

Additional Director

Riyaz MK. Khan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Filatex Fashions Ltd

Summary

Filatex Fashions Limited began in the year 1993 and was incorporated in the year 1995, with 25 socks-knitting machines with the latest finishing and setting machines, using infrared technology for the first time in India. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of knitted socks in India. It is also involved in the trade of textile products. The Company is one of Indias oldest players in socks manufacturing. It manufactures top quality socks using state-of-the-art Italian, Korean and Chinese technologies and infrastructure. It specialize in quality cotton, woolen, and silk socks at par with the international standards. It has ridden over the European socks market for over 10 years and worked for a number of stellar global brands. Some of its clients are eminent market leaders such as FILA, Sergio Tacchini, Adidas, Marks & Spencer and Walt Disney among others. With two brands: Smartman and Tuscany, Filatex Fashions brings its global experience to India.The Company today is one of the major manufacturer/ producer of socks in the country with and installed capacity of 70 lakhs pair of socks per annum. It operate manufacturing plants in Hyderabad , Telangana State. It enjoys a good CRISIL rating of SEIB and also qualifies for ISO certification of 9001 - 2008.The Companys brands, Tuscanny and Smart Man range of luxury socks, produced with high quality luxury yarns. The signature hand-linked seams, knitted by uniquely skilled makers, gives Tuscanny an unparalleled quality
Company FAQs

What is the Filatex Fashions Ltd share price today?

The Filatex Fashions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.72 today.

What is the Market Cap of Filatex Fashions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Filatex Fashions Ltd is ₹600.05 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Filatex Fashions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Filatex Fashions Ltd is 69 and 0.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Filatex Fashions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Filatex Fashions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Filatex Fashions Ltd is ₹0.66 and ₹2.86 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Filatex Fashions Ltd?

Filatex Fashions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -73.36%, 6 Month at -57.14%, 3 Month at -18.82% and 1 Month at -27.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Filatex Fashions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Filatex Fashions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 24.82 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 75.13 %

