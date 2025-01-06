Filatex Fashions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.15
0.9
0.43
0.15
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.5
-0.52
-0.88
Tax paid
-0.04
-0.21
-0.13
-0.18
Working capital
3.76
1.34
6.97
5.55
Other operating items
Operating
3.38
1.52
6.74
4.63
Capital expenditure
-0.5
-0.26
-0.61
-0.75
Free cash flow
2.88
1.26
6.13
3.88
Equity raised
49.13
97.78
60.2
37.45
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.16
0.86
4.5
5.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
52.17
99.91
70.84
47.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.