Filatex Fashions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.72
(4.35%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Filatex Fash. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.15

0.9

0.43

0.15

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.5

-0.52

-0.88

Tax paid

-0.04

-0.21

-0.13

-0.18

Working capital

3.76

1.34

6.97

5.55

Other operating items

Operating

3.38

1.52

6.74

4.63

Capital expenditure

-0.5

-0.26

-0.61

-0.75

Free cash flow

2.88

1.26

6.13

3.88

Equity raised

49.13

97.78

60.2

37.45

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.16

0.86

4.5

5.77

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

52.17

99.91

70.84

47.11

