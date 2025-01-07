Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2017
Revenue
17.31
58.66
43.66
38.34
yoy growth (%)
-70.48
34.37
13.87
8.91
Raw materials
-15.29
-55.42
-40.91
-35.78
As % of sales
88.34
94.46
93.69
93.32
Employee costs
-0.66
-0.97
-1.02
-0.53
As % of sales
3.85
1.65
2.34
1.39
Other costs
-0.79
-2.4
-1.06
-0.95
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4.57
4.09
2.44
2.48
Operating profit
0.55
-0.12
0.65
1.06
OPM
3.22
-0.21
1.5
2.78
Depreciation
-0.49
-0.5
-0.52
-0.88
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.02
-0.04
-0.04
Other income
0.1
1.55
0.34
0.02
Profit before tax
0.15
0.9
0.43
0.15
Taxes
-0.04
-0.21
-0.13
-0.18
Tax rate
-25.99
-24.36
-30.24
-119.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.11
0.68
0.3
-0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.11
0.68
0.3
-0.02
yoy growth (%)
-83.06
123.9
-1,126.33
-8.23
NPM
0.66
1.16
0.69
-0.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.