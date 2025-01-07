iifl-logo-icon 1
Filatex Fashions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.75
(4.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:59 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2017

Revenue

17.31

58.66

43.66

38.34

yoy growth (%)

-70.48

34.37

13.87

8.91

Raw materials

-15.29

-55.42

-40.91

-35.78

As % of sales

88.34

94.46

93.69

93.32

Employee costs

-0.66

-0.97

-1.02

-0.53

As % of sales

3.85

1.65

2.34

1.39

Other costs

-0.79

-2.4

-1.06

-0.95

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4.57

4.09

2.44

2.48

Operating profit

0.55

-0.12

0.65

1.06

OPM

3.22

-0.21

1.5

2.78

Depreciation

-0.49

-0.5

-0.52

-0.88

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.02

-0.04

-0.04

Other income

0.1

1.55

0.34

0.02

Profit before tax

0.15

0.9

0.43

0.15

Taxes

-0.04

-0.21

-0.13

-0.18

Tax rate

-25.99

-24.36

-30.24

-119.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.11

0.68

0.3

-0.02

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.11

0.68

0.3

-0.02

yoy growth (%)

-83.06

123.9

-1,126.33

-8.23

NPM

0.66

1.16

0.69

-0.07

