To the Members,

The Directors have pleasure in presenting the 30th Boards Report of the Company together with the Audited Statements of Accounts for the year ended 31 st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY/HIGHLIGHTS:

The performance during the period ended 31 st March, 2024 has been as under:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars Standalone Consolidated 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from operations 17,115.81 16,410.83 17,640.81 16,410.83 Other income 262.07 364.22 262.08 364.22 Profit/loss before Depreciation, Finance Costs, 1404.24 1855.5 1417.4 1855.5 Exceptional items and Tax Expense - - - - Less: Depreciation/Amortisation/ Impairment 61.29 45.96 61.29 45.96 Profit /loss before Finance Costs, Exceptional items and Tax Expense 1342.95 1809.54 1,356.11 1809.54 Less: Finance Costs 158.65 133.70 158.70 133.70 Profit /loss before Exceptional items and Tax Expense 1,184.30 1,675.84 1,197.41 1,675.84 Add/(less): Exceptional items - - - - Profit /loss before Tax Expense 1,184.30 1,675.84 1,197.41 1,675.84 Less: Tax Expense (Current & Deferred) 311.44 484.36 314.85 484.37 Profit /loss for the year (1) 872.86 1,191.47 882.56 1,191.47 Total Comprehensive Income/loss (2) - - - - Total (1+2) 872.86 1,191.47 882.56 1,191.47 Balance of profit /loss for earlier years - - - - Less: Transfer to Reserves - - - - Less: Dividend paid on Equity Shares - - - -

2. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS:

The total revenue of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 on Standalone basis was Rs. 17,377.89 Lakhs as against Rs. 16,775.05 Lakhs for the previous financial year. The Company recorded a net profit of Rs. 872.86/- Lakhs for the financial year 2023-24 as against the net profit after tax of Rs. 1,191.47 Lakhs for the previous year.

The total revenue of the Company for the financial year 2023-24on Consolidated basis was Rs. 17,902. 90Lakhs as against Rs. 16,775.05 Lakhs for the previous financial year. The Company recorded a net profit of Rs. 882.56 Lakhs for the financial year 2023-24 as against the net profit aftertax of Rs. 1,191.47 Lakhs for the previous year.

3. DIVIDEND

No Dividend is recommended for the financial year 2023-24. In terms of Regulation 43A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations), the Dividend Distribution Policy was adopted to set out parameters and circumstances that will be taken into account by the Board while determining the distribution of dividend to the shareholders. The Policy is available on the website of the Company under the web link www.filatexfashions.co.in.

4. BUSINESS UPDATE AND STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

The information on Companys affairs and related aspects is provided under Management Discussion and Analysis report, which has been prepared, inter-alia, in compliance with Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) regulations, 2015 and forms part of this Report.

5. RESERVES:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 134 (3) (j) of the Companies Act, 2013, the company has not proposed to transfer any amount to general reserves account of the company during the year under review.

The Closing balance of reserves, including retained earnings, of the Company as at March 31st 2024 is Rs. 1,46,902.51 Lakhs

6. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

During the period under review and upto the date of Boards Report there was no change in the nature of Business.

7. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS:

There were no material changes and commitments affecting financial position of the Company between 31 st March, 2024 and the date of Boards Report, (i.e., 14.08.2024)

8. REVISION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

There was no revision of the financial statements for the year under review.

9. AUTHORISED AND PAID-UP CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY:

The Shareholders in its EGM held on 17.07.2023 has approved increase in the authorised share capital and consequent alteration of capital clause in the Memorandum of Association of the company and Preferential issue upto 160,00,00,000 equity shares on swap basis for acquisition of equity shares in Filatex Mines and Minerals Private Limited.

The Board approved allotment of 157,00,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 51- each at an issue price of Rs. 14.08/- per share (including a premium of Rs. 9.08/- per share) to Promoter and Non Promoters on preferential basis on swap basis on 13.09.2023.

Also the Shareholders in its EGM held on 15.07.2024 has approved the Stock Split for 1 (one) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 5/-each fully paid up into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each fully paid up.

As on date of the Report, the Authorized Share Capital of your Company stands at Rs. 850,00,00,000/- (Rupees Eight Hundred and Fifty Crores only) divided into 850,00,00,000/- (Rupees Eight Hundred and Fifty Croresonly)equity shares of the face value of Re. 1/-(Rupee One only) each.

The Paid- Up Capital of your Company stands at Rs. 8,33,40,72,725/- (Rupees Eight Thirty-Three Crores Forty Lakhs Seventy-Two Thousand Seven Hundred Twenty-Five only) divided into 8,33,40,72,725(Rupees Eight Thirty-Three Crores Forty Lakhs Seventy-Two Thousand Seven Hundred and Twenty-Five only) equity shares of the face value of Re. 1 /- (Rupee One only) each.

10. INVESTOR EDUCTION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF):

In terms of the provisions of the Companies Act, the Company is obliged to transfer dividends which remain unpaid or unclaimed fora period of seven years from the declaration to the credit of the Investor education and Protection Fund established by the Central Government. Accordingly, the Members are hereby informed that the Company is not require to transfer any amount to Investor Education and Protection Fund (I EPF) since no dividend was declared in the financial year 2015-16.

Pursuant to provisions of Section 124 of Companies Act, 2013, the unclaimed dividend before the last date above mentioned for the respective years, will be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) established by Government of India pursuant to Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The shareholders whose dividend is not yet claimed are requested to write to the Company/ RTAat the earliest for payment of the same.

11. TRANSFER OF SHARES AND UNPAID/UNCLAIMED AMOUNTS TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF):

Pursuant to provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, no dividend was declared for the financial year 2015-16 and therefore no amount has been transferred to I EPF during the year under report.

12. DETAILS OF THE NODAL OFFICER

The Company has designated Mr. Chintala Srinivasa Rao, Company Secretary as a Nodal Officer for the purpose of IEPF.

13. DIRECTORS OR KMP OR CFO APPOINTED OR RESIGNED DURING THE FINANCIAL YEAR

a) Appointments:

s. No Name of the Director/KMP/ Officer Designation Date of Appointment 1 Ms. Chetna Independent Director 01.04.2023 2 Mr. Arun Sharma Independent Director 05.05.2023 3 Mr. Nageshwara Rao Chitirala Independent Director 05.05.2023 4 Mr. Swapnil Prakash Raka Independent Director 08.09.2023 5 Mr. Yash Sethia Chief Financial Officer 30.03.2024 6 Mr. Chintala Srinivasa Rao Company Secretary & Compliance Officer 01.04.2024 7 Ms. Hemalatha Ayepu Independent Director 30.05.2024 8 Mr. Sunil Agarwal CEO & Whole Time Director 26.07.2024

b) Resignations

S. No Name of the Director/KMP/ Officer Designation Date of Appointment 1 Mr. Tushar Paul Independent Director 05.05.2023 2 Mr. Ramaswamy Reddy Pedinekaluva Independent Director 05.05.2023 3 Ms. Chetna Independent Director 08.09.2023 4 Mr. Ankit Sanghai Chief Financial Officer 30.03.2024 5 Ms. Chanchal Sethia Company Secretary & 31.03.2024 Compliance Officer

The Board places on record their appreciation for the invaluable contribution made by the above director and officer(s) during their tenure.

c) Information u/r36(3)of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015:

As required under regulation 36 (3) of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, brief particulars of the Directors seeking appointment/re-appointment are given as Annexure A to the notice of the AGM forming part of this Annual Report.

14. DECLARATION FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS ON ANNUAL BASIS

The Company has received declarations from all the independent directors of the Company to the effect that they are meeting the criteria of independence as provided in Sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and under regulation 16(1 )(b) read with regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015.

The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied Companys Code of Conduct. In terms of Regulations 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external influence.

During the year, Independent Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, commission and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board of Directors and Committee(s).

15. BOARD MEETINGS:

The Board of Directors duly met Nine (9) times on 05.05.2023, 19.05.2023, 17.06.2023, 14.08.2023, 08.09.2023,13.09.2023,14.11.2023,10.02.2024 and 30.03.2024 and in respect of which meetings, proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained forthe purpose.

16. BOARD EVALUATION:

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees, and individual directors pursuanttothe provisions of the Act andSEBI Listing Regulations.

The performance of the board was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The above criteria are based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5,2017.

In a separate meeting of independent directors was conducted on 10.02.2024 to evaluate the performance of non-independent directors, the board as a whole and the Chairman of the Company, taking into account the views of executive directors and nonexecutive directors.

The Board reviewed the performance of individual directors on the basis of criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the board and committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc.

Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

17. STATEMENT SHOWING THE NAMES OF THE TOP TEN EMPLOYEES IN TERMS OF REMUNERATION DRAWN AND THE NAME OF EVERY EMPLOYEE AS PER RULE 5(2) & (3) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES, 2014:

A table containing the particulars in accordance with the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act, read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is appended asAnnexure-IX(a)to this Report.

A statement showing the names of the top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the name of every employee is annexed to this Annual report asAnnexure -IX(b)

During the year, NONE of the employees (excluding Executive Directors) is drawing a remuneration of Rs. 1,02,00,000/- and above per annum or Rs.8,50,000/- and above in aggregate per month, the limits specified under the Section 197(12) of the Companies Act,2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

18. CONOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Consolidated Financial Statements of your Company for the year ended March 31,2024 have been prepared in accordance with the provisions of Section 129(3) of the Companies Act and applicable Accounting Standards and form part of this report.

Pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with first proviso of Section 129(3) of the Companies Act read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014,

a separate statement containing salient features of the Financial Statements of Subsidiary Company in Form AOC-1 is appended as Annexure II to this report, which forms part of the Financial Statements. The separate Audited Financial Statements in respect of the all the subsidiaries are also available on the website of the Company at www.filatexfashions.co.in.

19. RATIO OF REMUNERATION TO EACH DIRECTOR:

Under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Rule 5(1) (2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration) Rules, 2014, the ratio of remuneration to median employees is as mentioned in Annexure- IX

20. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

21. DETAILS OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FIN ANCIALCONTROLS:

Your Company has well established procedures for internal control across its various locations, commensurate with its size and operations. The organization is adequately staffed with qualified and experienced personnel for implementing and monitoring the internal control environment.

The internal audit function is adequately resourced commensurate with the operations of the Company and reports to the Audit Committee of the Board.

22. NO FRAUDS REPORTED BY STATUTORY AUDITORS:

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Auditors have not reported any matter under section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under section 134(3) (ca) of the Companies Act, 2013.

23. CEO/CFO CERTIFICATION:

The Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer Certification on the financial statements under Regulation 17 (8) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015 for the year2023-2024 is given asAnnexure-X inthisAnnual Report.

24. STATUTORY COMPLIANCE:

The Company has complied with the required provisions relating to statutory compliance with regard to the affairs of the Company in all respects.

25. ENVIRONMENTS AND HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT:

Your Company always believes in keeping the environment pollution free and is fully committed to its social responsibility.

The Company has been taking utmost care in complying with all pollution control measures from time to time strictly as per the directions of the Government.

The Directors would like to place on record our appreciation for the efforts made by the management and the keen interest shown by the Employees of your Company in this regard.

26. NAMES OF THE COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BECOME OR CEASED TO BE ITS SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES DURING THE YEAR.

During the year under review, Filatex Mines and Minerals Private Limited has become subsidiary of the company w.e.f 13.09.2023.

27. DETAILS RELATING TO DEPOSITS:

The Company has not accepted any public deposits during the Financial Year ended March 31,2024 and as such, no amount of principal or interest on public deposits was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

28. DETAILS OF DEPOSITS NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE ACT:

Since the Company has not accepted any deposits during the Financial Year ended March 31,2024, there has been no non-compliance with the requirements of the Act.

Pursuant to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) notification dated 22nd January 2019 amending the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014, the Company is required to file with the Registrar of Companies (ROC) requisite returns in Form DPT-3 for outstanding receipt of money/loan by the Company, which is not considered as deposits.

The Company complied with this requirement within the prescribed timelines.

29. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

The company has not given loans, Guarantees or made any investments during the year under review.

30. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial yearwere on arms length basisand were in the ordinary course of business. During the financial year 2023-24, there were no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or other designated persons which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

The Form AOC-2 pursuant to Section 134(3)(h) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is annexed herewith asAnnexure-lll to this report.

31. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE OUTGO:

The required information as per Sec. 134 (3) (m) of the Companies Act 2013 is provided hereunder:

A. Conservation of Energy: Your Companys operations are not energy intensive. Adequate measures have been taken to conserve energy wherever possible by using energy efficient computers and purchase of energy efficient equipment.

B. Technology Absorption: All the Factors mentioned in Rule 8(3)(b) Technology absorption are not applicable to the Company.

C. Foreign Exchange Earnings and Out Go:

Foreign Exchange Earnings: NIL Foreign Exchange Outgo: NIL

32. COMMITTEES:

(I) . AUDIT COMMITTEE: The Audit Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of

Regulation 18(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations with the Stock Exchange(s) read with Section 177 of the Companies Act. 2013 are included in the Corporate Governance report, which forms part of this report.

(II) . NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE: The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of

the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of Regulation 19(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations with the Stock Exchange(s) read with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 are included in the Corporate Governance report, which forms part of this report.

(III) . STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE: The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the

Company is constituted in line with the provisions of Regulation 20 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations with the Stock Exchange(s) read with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 are included in the Corporate Governance report, which forms part of this report.

(IV) . RISK MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE: The Company had been undertaking the activity of identifying key

business and sustainability risks and taking actions to mitigate such risks from time to time. The matters related to risks and their management has been shared with the Board of Directors from time to time. However, a structured process is now felt necessary in the light of global sustainability risks faced by all businesses in the light of the challenges that have unfolded over the last months. The Company has put in place a Risk Management Policy and has constituted a Risk Management Committee of the Board. The details of constitution of the Committee and its terms of reference are set out in the Report on Corporate Governance. The Company has formulated a Risk Management Policy under which various risks associated with the business operations are identified and risk mitigation plans have been putin place.

33. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR, COMPOSITION OF CSR COMMITTEE AND CONTENTS OF CSR POLICY):

The CSR Committee was constituted as per Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5 of the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 as disclosed in the Corporate Governance report.

Disclosure as per Rule 9 of Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 in prescribed form is enclosed as Annexure VII to the Directors Report. During the financial year 2023-24, the Company has spent Rs.10 lakhs towards various CSR activities in line with the requirements of Section 135 of Companies Act, 2013. Areas of Activities undertaken by the Company are Rural development, water, sanitation, skill and livelihood development.

34. VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Board of Directors has formulated a Whistle Blower Policy which is in compliance with the provisions of Section 177(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations. The Company promotes ethical behaviour and has put in place a mechanism for reporting illegal or unethical behaviour. The Company has a Vigil Mechanism and Whistle-blower policy under which the employees are free to report violations of applicable laws and regulations and the Code of Conduct. Employees may report their genuine concerns to the Chairman of the Audit Committee. During the year under review, no employee was denied access to the Audit Committee.

Vigil Mechanism Policy has been established by the Company for directors and employees to report genuine concerns pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. The same has been placed on the website of the Company www.filatexfashions.co.in

35. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINBILTY REPORT:

As stipulated under Regulation 34 of the Listing Regulations, the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report describing the initiatives taken by the Company from an environmental, social and governance perspective forms part of this Annual Report and is annexed as Annexure VI.

36. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BYTHE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators /courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

37. STATUTORY AUDITORS AND STATUTORY AUDITORS REPORT:

M/s. Pundarikashyam &Associates., Chartered Accountants was appointed as the statutory auditors of the Company for five years from the conclusion of 28th Annual General Meeting held on 30.09.2022 till the conclusion of the 33rd Annual General Meeting to be held in the year2026-27.

The Auditors Report for fiscal 2024 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial statements in this Annual Report. The Company has received audit report with unmodified opinion for audited financial results of the Company for the Financial Year ended March 31,2024 from the statutory auditors of the Company.

The Auditors have confirmed that they have subjected themselves to the peer review process of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and hold valid certificate issued by the Peer Review Board of the ICAI.

38. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

In terms of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, based upon the recommendations of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors had appointed M/s. Manoj Parakh & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries (CP No. 8957) as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company, for conducting the Secretarial Audit forfinancial year ended March 31,2024.

The Secretarial Audit was carried out by M/s. Manoj Parakh & Associates, Company Secretaries (CP No. 8957) for the financial year ended March 31,2024. The Report given by the Secretarial Auditor is annexed herewith as Annexure-IV and forms integral part of this Report.

39. ANNUAL SECRETARIAL COMPLIANCE REPORT:

SEBI vide its Circular No. CIFR/CFD/CMD1/27/2019 dated February 08, 2019 read with Regulation 24(A) of the Listing Regulations, directed listed entities to conduct Annual Secretarial compliance audit from a Practicing Company Secretary of all applicable SEBI Regulations and circulars/guidelines issued thereunder. Further, Secretarial Compliance Report dated May30,2024, was given by M/s. Manoj Parakh & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary which was submitted to Stock Exchange(s) within 60 days of the end of the financial year.

40. INTERNALAUDITORS:

Pursuant to provisions of Section 138 read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and Section 179 read with Rule 8(4) of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014; During the year under review the Internal Audit of the functions and activities of the Company was undertaken by the Internal Auditor of the Company by M/s Kandula & Associates., the Internal Auditor of the Company.

The Board has re-appointed by M/s. Kandula & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad as Internal Auditors for the Financial Year 2024-25.

41. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 118 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has complied with the applicable provisions of the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and notified by Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

42. DECLARATION BY THE COMPANY

The Company has issued a certificate to its Directors, confirming that it has not made any default under Section 164(2) of the Act, as on March 31,2024.

43. ANNUAL RETURN:

As required pursuant to section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, an annual return is uploaded on website of the Company www.filatexfashions.co.in

44. REMUNERATION RECEIVED BY MANAGING/ WHOLE TIME DIRECTOR FROM HOLDING OR SUBSIDIARY COMPANY:

The Managing/Whole time Director of the Company did not receive any remuneration from the subsidiary company.

45. DISCLOSURE ABOUT COST AUDIT:

Maintenance of cost records and requirement of cost audit as prescribed under the provisions of Section 148(1) of the Act, are not applicable for the business activities carried out by the Company.

46. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Management discussion and analysis report for the year under review as stipulated under Regulation 34 (e) read with schedule V, Part B of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations 2015 with the stock exchange in India is annexed herewith as Annexure-V to this report.

In terms of Regulations 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external influence.

During the year, Independent Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees, for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board of Directors and Committee(s).

47. FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMMES:

The Company familiarises its Independent Directors on their appointment as such on the Board with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, etc. through familiarisation programme. The Company also conducts orientation programme upon induction of new Directors, as well as other initiatives to update the Directors on a continuing basis. The familiarisation programme for Independent Directors is disclosed on the Companys website www.filatexfashions.co.in.

48. INSURANCE:

The properties and assets of your Company are adequately insured.

49. RISK MANAGEMENT:

Business Risk Evaluation and Management is an ongoing process within the Organization. The Company has a robust risk management framework to identify, monitor and minimize risks and also to identify business opportunities. As a process, the risks associated with the business are identified and prioritized based on severity, likelihood and effectiveness of current detection. Such risks are reviewed by the senior management on a quarterly basis.

Risk Management Committee of the Board of Directors of your Company assists the Board in:

(a) overseeing and approving the Companys enterprise wide risk management framework; and

(b) overseeing that all the risks that the organization faces such as strategic, financial, credit, market, liquidity, security, property, IT, legal, regulatory, reputational, other risks have been identified and assessed, and there is an adequate risk management infrastructure in place capable of addressing those risks. The development and implementation of risk management policy has been covered in the Management Discussion and Analysis, which forms part of this Report.

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(n) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Company has formulated and implemented an integrated risk management approach through which it reviews and assesses significant risks on a regular basis to help ensure that there is a robust system of risk controls and mitigation in place. Senior management periodically reviews this risk management framework to keep updated and address emerging challenges.

Major risks identified for the Company by the management are Currency fluctuation, Compliance, Regulatory changes, Manufacturing & Supply. The management is however, of the view that none of the above risks may threaten the existence of the Company as robust Risk mitigation mechanism is put in place to ensure that there is no impact on the Company in case any of these risks materialize.

50. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SHAREHOLDERS INFORMATION:

The Company has implemented all of its major stipulations as applicable to the Company. As stipulated under Regulation 34 read with schedule V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a report on Corporate Governance duly audited is appended asAnnexure-l for information of the Members. A requisite certificate from the Secretarial Auditors of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is attached to the Report on Corporate Governance.

51. NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORSCOMPENSATION AND DISCLOSURES

None of the Independent / Non-Executive Directors has any pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company which in the Judgment of the Board may affect the independence of the Directors.

52. COMPANYS POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION INCLUDING CRITERIA FOR DETERMINING QUALIFICATIONS, POSITIVE ATTRIBUTES, INDEPENDENCE OF A DIRECTOR AND OTHER MATTERS PROVIDED UNDER SUB-SECTION (3) OF SECTION 178:

The assessment and appointment of Members to the Board is based on a combination of criterion that includes ethics, personal and professional stature, domain expertise, gender diversity and specific qualification required for the position. The potential Board Member is also assessed on the basis of independence criteria defined in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 27 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. In accordance with Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board adopted a remuneration policy for Directors, Key Management Personnel (KMPs) and Senior Management. The Policy is attached as part of Corporate Governance Report. We affirm that the remuneration paid to the Directors is as per the terms laid down in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company.

53. CODE OF CONDUCT FORTHE PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

The Board of Directors has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with the requirements of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 and the applicable Securities laws. The Insider Trading Policy of the Company lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed, and disclosures to be made while dealing with shares of the Company, as well as the consequences of violation. The policy has been formulated to regulate, monitor and ensure reporting of deals by employees and to maintain the highest ethical standards of dealing in Company securities.

The Insider Trading Policy of the Company covering code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information and code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading, is available on ourwebsite (www.filatexfashions.co.in).

54. INDUSTRY BASED DISCLOSURES AS MANDATED BYTHE RESPECTIVE LAWS GOVERNING THE COMPANY:

The Company is not a NBFC, Housing Companies etc., and hence Industry based disclosures is not required.

55. FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT CORPORATE ACTIONS:

During the year under review, no corporate actions were done by the Company which were failed to be implemented.

56. AGREEMENTS / MOU ENTERED BY THE COMPANY:

During the period under review, the Company has not entered any agreement or MOU

57. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

During the year under review, there were no applications made or proceedings pending in the name of the Company under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

58. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION AMOUNT ON ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

During the year under review, there has been no one-time settlement of loans taken from banks and financial institutions.

59. POLICIES:

The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandated the formulation of certain policies for all listed companies. All the policies are available on our website. www.filatexfashions.co.in.

60. STOCK SPLIT OF EQUITY SHARES:

The shareholders in the EGM held on 15.07.2024 has approved for Sub-Division (Stock Split) of 1 Equity Share of Face Value of Re 51- each into 5 Equity Shares of Face Value of Re.1 /- each. The record date was fixed as 09.08.2024 for stock split of Equity Shares.

62. EVENT BASED DISCLOSURES

During the year under review, the Company has taken up any of the following activities:

a. Issue of sweat equity share: NA

b. Issue of shares with differential rights: NA

c. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company: NA.

d. Disclosure on purchase by Company or giving of loans by it for purchase of its shares: NA

e. Buy back shares: NA

f. Disclosure about revision: NA

g. Preferential Allotment of Shares: The Company has passed the Special resolution in the EGM held on 17.07.2023 to issue equity shares on preferential basis and subsequently, the Company allotted the 157,00,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs. 51- each at an issue price of Rs. 14.08/- per share (including a premium of Rs. 9.08/- per share) to Promoter and Non Promoters on preferential basis on swap basis on 13.09.2023.

h. Issueofequityshareswithdifferentialrightsastodividend, voting: NA

61. SHIFTING OF REGISTERED OFFICE:

Company has shifted the registered office from 8-2-682131 A#201, May Fair Garden Apartments. Road No. 12. Banjara Hills. Hyderabad-300034. Telangana to 3rd Floor, KMC Corporate Office, Door No. 1-80 /40/SP/58-65, Shilpa Homes Layout, Gachibowli, Hyderabad — 500032, Telangana w.e.f. 14.08.2023.

62. LISTING OF EQUITY SHARES ON NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF INDIA LIMITED

The Equity Shares of Fialtex Fashions Limited were listed and admitted on National Stock Exchange of India Limited w.e.f 06.05.2024.

63. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your directors place on record their appreciation for the overwhelming co-operation and assistance received from the investors, customers, business associates, bankers, vendors, as well as regulatory and governmental authorities. Your directors also thank the employees at all levels, who through their dedication, co-operation, support and smart work have enabled the company to achieve a moderate growth and is determined to poise a rapid and remarkable growth in the year to come.

For and on behalf of the Board Filatex Fashions Limited