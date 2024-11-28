iifl-logo-icon 1
Filatex Fashions Ltd EGM

0.68
(0.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:59 PM

Filatex Fash. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM27 Nov 202420 Dec 2024
Notice for Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 20th December 2024 News Paper Publication of EGM Notice (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.11.2024) Outcome of the 2nd Extra Ordinary General Meeting for the FY 2024-25 and Voting Results (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 21.12.2024)
EGM20 Jun 202415 Jul 2024
Notice for Extra- Ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on 15th July 2024 Outcome of the 1st Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) for the FY 2024-25 and Voting Results (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024)
EGM7 Jun 20247 Jun 2024
Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company for the FY 2024-25 is scheduled to be held on Monday. 15 July, 2024 at 11:00 AM through Video Conferencing or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM).

