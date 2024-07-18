Sub-division/ stock split of existing 1 (one) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 5/-each fully paid up into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each fully paid up. The Record Date for the purpose of sub- division of equity shares will be intimated to the Exchanges subsequently, after the approval of the resolution for sub-division by the shareholders at EGM. Fixation of Record Date for the purpose of stock split (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that FILATEX FASHIONS LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE FILATEX FASHIONS LTD. (532022) RECORD DATE 09.08.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs. 5/- each into Five Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 09/08/2024 DR-691/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE185E01013 of Rs. 5/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 09/08/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 22.07.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Filatex Fashions Limited (FILATFASH) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. August 09, 2024. Symbol FILATFASH Company Name Filatex Fashions Limited New ISIN INE185E01021 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 5/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., August 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Notice Dated on 02.08.2024)