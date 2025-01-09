Board Meeting 9 Jan 2025 4 Jan 2025

FILATEX FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 9th January 2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 09/01/2025 Stands Cancelled. With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchanges that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 09th January, 2025 is postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/01/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

FILATEX FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to be held on 14.11.2024 to declare the quarterly results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half Year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

FILATEX FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to held on 14-10-2024 Outcome of the Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.10.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Sep 2024 17 Sep 2024

FILATEX FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting to be held on 23rd September 2024 for Consideration of appointment of Directors Outcome of the Board meeting and corrigendum to the financials statements as on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

FILATEX FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un Audited Financial Results 30.06.2024 and any other matter with the permission of chair Un audited Results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

FILATEX FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve meeting to be held on 26.07.2024 to appoint CEO/Director Appointment of Mr. Sunil Agarwal as an additional Director and CEO of the Company in the Executive Category (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

Fixation of Record Date for the purpose of stock split

Board Meeting 6 Jul 2024 6 Jul 2024

Outcome of board meeting held on 06-07-2024 Pursuant to regulation of 30 SEBI LODR Regulation ,2015

Board Meeting 7 Jun 2024 4 Jun 2024

FILATEX FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07-06-2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation For Stock Split Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/06/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 21 May 2024

FILATEX FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results and Audit Report (Standalone and consolidated)for the quarter ended and Financial year ended 31-03-2024 Appointment of Mrs. Hemalatha Ayepu as Independent Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024