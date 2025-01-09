iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Filatex Fashions Ltd Board Meeting

0.67
(-1.47%)
Jan 16, 2025|10:34:56 AM

Filatex Fash. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Jan 20254 Jan 2025
FILATEX FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 9th January 2025 The Board Meeting to be held on 09/01/2025 Stands Cancelled. With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchanges that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, 09th January, 2025 is postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/01/2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
FILATEX FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to be held on 14.11.2024 to declare the quarterly results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. Financial Results for the Second Quarter and half Year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
FILATEX FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to held on 14-10-2024 Outcome of the Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.10.2024)
Board Meeting23 Sep 202417 Sep 2024
FILATEX FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting to be held on 23rd September 2024 for Consideration of appointment of Directors Outcome of the Board meeting and corrigendum to the financials statements as on 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
FILATEX FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un Audited Financial Results 30.06.2024 and any other matter with the permission of chair Un audited Results for the quarter ended 30-06-2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
FILATEX FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve meeting to be held on 26.07.2024 to appoint CEO/Director Appointment of Mr. Sunil Agarwal as an additional Director and CEO of the Company in the Executive Category (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
Fixation of Record Date for the purpose of stock split
Board Meeting6 Jul 20246 Jul 2024
Outcome of board meeting held on 06-07-2024 Pursuant to regulation of 30 SEBI LODR Regulation ,2015
Board Meeting7 Jun 20244 Jun 2024
FILATEX FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07-06-2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation For Stock Split Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/06/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
FILATEX FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial results and Audit Report (Standalone and consolidated)for the quarter ended and Financial year ended 31-03-2024 Appointment of Mrs. Hemalatha Ayepu as Independent Director of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting10 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
FILATEX FASHIONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. Results (Standalone and Consolidated)for the quarter ended 31.12.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

Filatex Fash.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Filatex Fashions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.