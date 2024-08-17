Summary

Pradip Overseas Ltd is one of the few textile manufacturers with niche focus on Home Linen Products of both, wider width and narrow width. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of wider width home linen and textile products. They manufactures a range of Home Linen Products which includes Flat and fitted sheets for double and single beds both in Narrow Width and Wider Width, Quilt Covers and Pillow covers, Mattress Covers, Quilts Poly/Cotton Filled and Curtains.The company is having their manufacturing unit located at Changodar near Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The existing unit has easy access to road and rail transport enabling the movement of materials and finished products. In addition to the sales in the domestic markets, the companys products are being exported to markets in more than twenty countries directly and indirectly.Pradip Overseas Ltd was incorporated on June 29, 2005 with the name Chetan Textiles Pvt Ltd. Originally, the company was formed as a partnership firm on April 13, 2005 with the name Vishal Textile and in June 15, 2005, the firm name was changed to Chetan Textiles. The company started commercial production of Wider Width Home Linen Products from February 3, 2006 in their manufacturing unit. In August 9, 2006, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed from Chetan Textiles Pvt Ltd to Chetan Textiles Ltd.During the year 2006-07, the company increased the installed capacity from 24.96 million metres per an

Read More