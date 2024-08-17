iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pradip Overseas Ltd Share Price

1.15
(4.55%)
Oct 14, 2021|03:20:20 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Pradip Overseas Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

1.1

Prev. Close

1.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0.06

Day's High

1.15

Day's Low

1.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.57

P/E

0.36

EPS

3.13

Divi. Yield

0

Pradip Overseas Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Pradip Overseas Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Pradip Overseas Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:42 AM
Dec-2021Sep-2021Jun-2021Mar-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.24%

Non-Promoter- 46.75%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Pradip Overseas Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

0.14

48.44

48.44

48.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

266.3

201.76

-1,083.59

-908.49

Net Worth

266.44

250.2

-1,035.15

-860.05

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

26.23

38.08

103.51

159.83

yoy growth (%)

-31.11

-63.21

-35.24

-32.75

Raw materials

-0.79

-1.48

-8.51

-77.27

As % of sales

3.02

3.9

8.22

48.34

Employee costs

-2.89

-5.2

-6.04

-4.73

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-165.19

-13.49

-11.54

-279.57

Depreciation

-9.61

-9.64

-9.68

-9.7

Tax paid

-10.22

-17.57

-2.72

81.03

Working capital

-142.95

10.1

4.77

-290.26

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-31.11

-63.21

-35.24

-32.75

Op profit growth

-14,684.5

-47.25

-100.73

-35.2

EBIT growth

4,671.41

-14.6

-98.56

-32.38

Net profit growth

464.55

117.77

-92.81

-29.33

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011

Gross Sales

2,161.19

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

2,161.19

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

16.66

View Annually Results

Pradip Overseas Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Pradip Overseas Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & Managing Direct

Pradip kumar j Karia

Whole-time Director

Chetan J Karia

Whole Time Director & CFO

Vishal R karia

Independent Director

Jivan Singh Negi

Independent Director

G R Kamath

Independent Director

Zalpa B Rathod

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nigambhai Govindbhai Sathavara

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pradip Overseas Ltd

Summary

Pradip Overseas Ltd is one of the few textile manufacturers with niche focus on Home Linen Products of both, wider width and narrow width. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of wider width home linen and textile products. They manufactures a range of Home Linen Products which includes Flat and fitted sheets for double and single beds both in Narrow Width and Wider Width, Quilt Covers and Pillow covers, Mattress Covers, Quilts Poly/Cotton Filled and Curtains.The company is having their manufacturing unit located at Changodar near Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The existing unit has easy access to road and rail transport enabling the movement of materials and finished products. In addition to the sales in the domestic markets, the companys products are being exported to markets in more than twenty countries directly and indirectly.Pradip Overseas Ltd was incorporated on June 29, 2005 with the name Chetan Textiles Pvt Ltd. Originally, the company was formed as a partnership firm on April 13, 2005 with the name Vishal Textile and in June 15, 2005, the firm name was changed to Chetan Textiles. The company started commercial production of Wider Width Home Linen Products from February 3, 2006 in their manufacturing unit. In August 9, 2006, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed from Chetan Textiles Pvt Ltd to Chetan Textiles Ltd.During the year 2006-07, the company increased the installed capacity from 24.96 million metres per an
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Pradip Overseas Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.