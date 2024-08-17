SectorTextiles
Open₹1.1
Prev. Close₹1.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹1.15
Day's Low₹1.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.57
P/E0.36
EPS3.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.14
48.44
48.44
48.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
266.3
201.76
-1,083.59
-908.49
Net Worth
266.44
250.2
-1,035.15
-860.05
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
26.23
38.08
103.51
159.83
yoy growth (%)
-31.11
-63.21
-35.24
-32.75
Raw materials
-0.79
-1.48
-8.51
-77.27
As % of sales
3.02
3.9
8.22
48.34
Employee costs
-2.89
-5.2
-6.04
-4.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-165.19
-13.49
-11.54
-279.57
Depreciation
-9.61
-9.64
-9.68
-9.7
Tax paid
-10.22
-17.57
-2.72
81.03
Working capital
-142.95
10.1
4.77
-290.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-31.11
-63.21
-35.24
-32.75
Op profit growth
-14,684.5
-47.25
-100.73
-35.2
EBIT growth
4,671.41
-14.6
-98.56
-32.38
Net profit growth
464.55
117.77
-92.81
-29.33
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
2,161.19
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
2,161.19
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
16.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & Managing Direct
Pradip kumar j Karia
Whole-time Director
Chetan J Karia
Whole Time Director & CFO
Vishal R karia
Independent Director
Jivan Singh Negi
Independent Director
G R Kamath
Independent Director
Zalpa B Rathod
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nigambhai Govindbhai Sathavara
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pradip Overseas Ltd
Summary
Pradip Overseas Ltd is one of the few textile manufacturers with niche focus on Home Linen Products of both, wider width and narrow width. The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of wider width home linen and textile products. They manufactures a range of Home Linen Products which includes Flat and fitted sheets for double and single beds both in Narrow Width and Wider Width, Quilt Covers and Pillow covers, Mattress Covers, Quilts Poly/Cotton Filled and Curtains.The company is having their manufacturing unit located at Changodar near Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The existing unit has easy access to road and rail transport enabling the movement of materials and finished products. In addition to the sales in the domestic markets, the companys products are being exported to markets in more than twenty countries directly and indirectly.Pradip Overseas Ltd was incorporated on June 29, 2005 with the name Chetan Textiles Pvt Ltd. Originally, the company was formed as a partnership firm on April 13, 2005 with the name Vishal Textile and in June 15, 2005, the firm name was changed to Chetan Textiles. The company started commercial production of Wider Width Home Linen Products from February 3, 2006 in their manufacturing unit. In August 9, 2006, the company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed from Chetan Textiles Pvt Ltd to Chetan Textiles Ltd.During the year 2006-07, the company increased the installed capacity from 24.96 million metres per an
Read More
