Pradip Overseas Ltd Half Yearly Results

1.15
(4.55%)
Oct 14, 2021|03:20:20 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2011

Gross Sales

1,036.79

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

1,036.79

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

8.08

Total Income

1,044.87

Total Expenditure

951.15

PBIDT

93.72

Interest

64.15

PBDT

29.57

Depreciation

3.84

Minority Interest Before NP

0

Tax

7.99

Deferred Tax

0

Reported Profit After Tax

17.74

Minority Interest After NP

0.92

Net Profit after Minority Interest

16.82

Extra-ordinary Items

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

16.82

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.39

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

Dividend (%)

0

Equity

40.37

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,65,35,639

Public Shareholding (%)

40.96

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,22,38,618

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

51.36

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

30.32

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

1,15,92,562

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

48.64

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

28.72

PBIDTM(%)

9.03

PBDTM(%)

-

PATM(%)

1.71

