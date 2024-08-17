Pradip Overseas Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2011
Gross Sales
1,036.79
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
1,036.79
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
8.08
Total Income
1,044.87
Total Expenditure
951.15
PBIDT
93.72
Interest
64.15
PBDT
29.57
Depreciation
3.84
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
7.99
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
17.74
Minority Interest After NP
0.92
Net Profit after Minority Interest
16.82
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
16.82
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.39
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
40.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,65,35,639
Public Shareholding (%)
40.96
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,22,38,618
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
51.36
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
30.32
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,15,92,562
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
48.64
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
28.72
PBIDTM(%)
9.03
PBDTM(%)
-
PATM(%)
1.71
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.