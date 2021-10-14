Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
26.23
38.08
103.51
159.83
yoy growth (%)
-31.11
-63.21
-35.24
-32.75
Raw materials
-0.79
-1.48
-8.51
-77.27
As % of sales
3.02
3.9
8.22
48.34
Employee costs
-2.89
-5.2
-6.04
-4.73
As % of sales
11.03
13.65
5.84
2.95
Other costs
-171.94
-30.36
-87
-342.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
655.46
79.74
84.05
214.19
Operating profit
-149.4
1.02
1.94
-264.52
OPM
-569.52
2.69
1.87
-165.49
Depreciation
-9.61
-9.64
-9.68
-9.7
Interest expense
-6.92
-10.17
-7.66
-9.07
Other income
0.73
5.3
3.86
3.71
Profit before tax
-165.19
-13.49
-11.54
-279.57
Taxes
-10.22
-17.57
-2.72
81.03
Tax rate
6.18
130.26
23.56
-28.98
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-175.42
-31.07
-14.26
-198.54
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-175.42
-31.07
-14.26
-198.54
yoy growth (%)
464.55
117.77
-92.81
-29.33
NPM
-668.71
-81.59
-13.78
-124.21
