Pradip Overseas Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1.15
(4.55%)
Oct 14, 2021|03:20:20 PM

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

26.23

38.08

103.51

159.83

yoy growth (%)

-31.11

-63.21

-35.24

-32.75

Raw materials

-0.79

-1.48

-8.51

-77.27

As % of sales

3.02

3.9

8.22

48.34

Employee costs

-2.89

-5.2

-6.04

-4.73

As % of sales

11.03

13.65

5.84

2.95

Other costs

-171.94

-30.36

-87

-342.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

655.46

79.74

84.05

214.19

Operating profit

-149.4

1.02

1.94

-264.52

OPM

-569.52

2.69

1.87

-165.49

Depreciation

-9.61

-9.64

-9.68

-9.7

Interest expense

-6.92

-10.17

-7.66

-9.07

Other income

0.73

5.3

3.86

3.71

Profit before tax

-165.19

-13.49

-11.54

-279.57

Taxes

-10.22

-17.57

-2.72

81.03

Tax rate

6.18

130.26

23.56

-28.98

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-175.42

-31.07

-14.26

-198.54

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-175.42

-31.07

-14.26

-198.54

yoy growth (%)

464.55

117.77

-92.81

-29.33

NPM

-668.71

-81.59

-13.78

-124.21

