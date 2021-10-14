Pradip Overseas Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
0.14
48.44
48.44
48.44
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
266.3
201.76
-1,083.59
-908.49
Net Worth
266.44
250.2
-1,035.15
-860.05
Minority Interest
Debt
4.58
0.02
1,433.63
1,430.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.21
23.02
0
17.58
Total Liabilities
283.23
273.24
398.48
588.23
Fixed Assets
61.59
72.78
80.9
90.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
10.24
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
240.04
263.06
263.06
290.87
Networking Capital
-18.65
-75.7
49.7
206.71
Inventories
0.1
53.9
52.9
55
Inventory Days
736.03
527.16
Sundry Debtors
5.04
18.7
6.75
158.66
Debtor Days
93.91
1,520.74
Other Current Assets
5.3
6.9
10.42
28.96
Sundry Creditors
-0.59
-3.91
-5.29
-23.35
Creditor Days
73.6
223.8
Other Current Liabilities
-28.5
-151.29
-15.08
-12.56
Cash
0.26
2.88
4.84
0.13
Total Assets
283.24
273.26
398.5
588.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.