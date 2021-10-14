iifl-logo-icon 1
Pradip Overseas Ltd Balance Sheet

1.15
(4.55%)
Oct 14, 2021|03:20:20 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

0.14

48.44

48.44

48.44

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

266.3

201.76

-1,083.59

-908.49

Net Worth

266.44

250.2

-1,035.15

-860.05

Minority Interest

Debt

4.58

0.02

1,433.63

1,430.7

Deferred Tax Liability Net

12.21

23.02

0

17.58

Total Liabilities

283.23

273.24

398.48

588.23

Fixed Assets

61.59

72.78

80.9

90.51

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

10.24

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

240.04

263.06

263.06

290.87

Networking Capital

-18.65

-75.7

49.7

206.71

Inventories

0.1

53.9

52.9

55

Inventory Days

736.03

527.16

Sundry Debtors

5.04

18.7

6.75

158.66

Debtor Days

93.91

1,520.74

Other Current Assets

5.3

6.9

10.42

28.96

Sundry Creditors

-0.59

-3.91

-5.29

-23.35

Creditor Days

73.6

223.8

Other Current Liabilities

-28.5

-151.29

-15.08

-12.56

Cash

0.26

2.88

4.84

0.13

Total Assets

283.24

273.26

398.5

588.22

