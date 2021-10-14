Pradip Overseas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-165.19
-13.49
-11.54
-279.57
Depreciation
-9.61
-9.64
-9.68
-9.7
Tax paid
-10.22
-17.57
-2.72
81.03
Working capital
-142.95
10.1
4.77
-290.26
Other operating items
Operating
-327.98
-30.62
-19.18
-498.51
Capital expenditure
-0.12
0.54
0.67
2.82
Free cash flow
-328.11
-30.07
-18.51
-495.68
Equity raised
-1,816.65
-1,772.05
-1,760.77
-1,436.24
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.03
12.34
11.81
37.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-2,141.74
-1,789.78
-1,767.47
-1,894.64
