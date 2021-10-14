iifl-logo-icon 1
Pradip Overseas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.15
(4.55%)
Oct 14, 2021|03:20:20 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-165.19

-13.49

-11.54

-279.57

Depreciation

-9.61

-9.64

-9.68

-9.7

Tax paid

-10.22

-17.57

-2.72

81.03

Working capital

-142.95

10.1

4.77

-290.26

Other operating items

Operating

-327.98

-30.62

-19.18

-498.51

Capital expenditure

-0.12

0.54

0.67

2.82

Free cash flow

-328.11

-30.07

-18.51

-495.68

Equity raised

-1,816.65

-1,772.05

-1,760.77

-1,436.24

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

3.03

12.34

11.81

37.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2,141.74

-1,789.78

-1,767.47

-1,894.64

