Pradip Overseas Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
2,161.19
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
2,161.19
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
16.66
Total Income
2,177.85
Total Expenditure
1,963.67
PBIDT
214.18
Interest
103.21
PBDT
110.97
Depreciation
5.7
Minority Interest Before NP
36.01
Tax
0
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
69.26
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
69.26
Extra-ordinary Items
-12.15
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
81.41
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.98
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
40.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,65,35,639
Public Shareholding (%)
40.96
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
87,58,618
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
36.75
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
21.7
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,50,72,562
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
63.25
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
78.3
PBIDTM(%)
9.91
PBDTM(%)
5.13
PATM(%)
3.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.