To the Members of Pradip Overseas Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Corporate insolvency Resolution Process ("CIRP")

The Honble National Company Law Tribunal, Ahmedabad ("NCLT") by an order dated November 09, 2021 admitted the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process ("CIRP") consequent upon an application filed by Standard Chartered Bank under section 7 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and appointed Mr. Ravi Kapoor as the Interim Resolution Professional ("IRP") in term of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 ("Code") to manage the affairs of the Company as per the provisions of the Code. The CIRP is ongoing.

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Pradip Overseas Limited ("the company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2021, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of changes in equity and Statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information as required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2021, its loss (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Annual Financial Results section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Annual Financial Results under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the financial results.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

Application filed by the State Bank of India and the Standard Chartered bank (financial creditors) at NCLT for initiation of Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code and the matter is sub-judice. The appropriateness of assumption of going concern is critically dependent upon the debt resolution of the company which is under process, the companys ability to raise requisite finance, generate cash flows in future to meet its obligations and to earn profits in future. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the companys ability to continue as going concern.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the following matters in the notes to the financial statements:

a) Note No. 33(i) to the financial statements regarding uncertainties arising out of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and the assessment made by the management on its operations and financial reporting for the year ended 31st March, 2021; such an assessment and the outcome of pandemic, as made by the management, is dependent on the circumstances as they evolve in subsequent periods.

b) Note no 33(ii) to the financial statements regarding the Resolution plan which was submitted by the Promoters jointly with others and was approved by the Members of the COC with requisite majority of voting percentage. The same is pending for approval at NCLT.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. In addition to the matter described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section and Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern section, we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

The Key audit matters How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue recognition Our audit procedures included : The application and transition of the Indian accounting standard 115 (Ind AS 115) i.e. Revenue from Contracts with Customers, is complex and is an area of focus in the audit. • We evaluated the design and implementation of the processes and internal controls relating to implementation of the new revenue accounting standard; The revenue standard establishes a comprehensive framework for determining whether, how much and when revenue is recognized. • We assessed manual journals posted to revenue to identify unusual items. This involves certain key judgments relating to identification of distinct performance obligations, determination of transaction price of identified performance obligation, the appropriateness of the basis used to measure revenue recognized over a period. • We evaluated the detailed analysis performed by management on revenue streams by selecting samples for the existing contracts with customers and considered revenue recognition policy in the current period in respect of those revenue streams.. • We evaluated the appropriateness of the disclosures provided under the new revenue standard and assessed the completeness and mathematical accuracy of the relevant disclosures • We performed cut-off testing for samples of revenue transactions recorded before and after the financial year end date by comparing with relevant underlying documentation, which included goods dispatch notes and shipping documents, to assess whether the revenue was recognized in the correct period. • We inspected, on a sample basis, key customer contracts to identify terms and conditions relating to goods acceptance and rebates and assessing the Companys revenue recognition policies with reference to the requirements of the applicable accounting standards.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

When we read the above mentioned reports comprising other information and if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and describe actions applicable in the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified in the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control with reference to financial statements that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2021 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2021, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the company and operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

i. As informed to us, the Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts during the year ended on 31st March, 2021 for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended,

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid during the current year by the company to its directors is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director by the company is not in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

ANNEXURE "A" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our report of even date

(i) In respect of its Property, Plant & Equipment:

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of the fixed assets.

b. As explained to us, all the fixed assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

c. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(ii) In respect of its inventories:

As explained to us, the inventories have been physically verified at reasonable intervals during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material. The discrepancies have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans, secured or unsecured to any Companies, Firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (iii) (a), (iii) (b) & (iii) (c) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) The company has not given any loans, investments, guarantees or securities covered under section 185 and section 186 of the Act. Hence, the provisions of Clause (iv) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company. We are informed that no order relating to the Company has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law T ribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 read with Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government under Section 148 of the Act and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and services tax, cess and any other statutory dues, as applicable to the Company, during the year with the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed statutory dues in arrears as on 31st March, 2021 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) There are no amounts payable in respect of income tax, service tax, sales tax, duty of customs, goods and services tax, duty of excise or value added tax or cess which have not been deposited on account of disputes.

viii) The Company is under CIRP Proceedings from 9th November 2020. All the EMIs are stopped in the Moratorium Period due to CIRP. Accordingly, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any financial institution or a bank or government during the year.

(ix) During the year, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans. In our opinion, the term loans outstanding at the beginning of the year have been applied for the purposes for which they were raised.

(x) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit that causes the financial statements to be materially misstated.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has paid / provided for Managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company hence the provisions of clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) Based upon the audit procedures performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards (IndAS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause (xiv) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Therefore, the provisions of clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

ANNEXURE "B" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2(h) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Pradip Overseas Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2021, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note"), issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2021, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.