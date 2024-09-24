Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹72
Prev. Close₹72.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹62.56
Day's High₹76.3
Day's Low₹70
52 Week's High₹96
52 Week's Low₹66
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)109.16
P/E43.4
EPS1.66
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.27
4.91
4.91
4.91
Preference Capital
0
0.09
0.09
0.09
Reserves
7.64
3.53
1.37
0.84
Net Worth
12.91
8.53
6.37
5.84
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Varun Gupta
Executive Director
Pratik Gupta
Non Executive Director
Manoj Kumar
Independent Director
SATISH CHANDRA SHARMA
Independent Director
Priyanka Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pramod Kumar Gupta.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd
Summary
Divyadhan Recycling Industries Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name of Divyadhan Consultants Private Limited vide certificate of incorporation dated May 03, 2010, issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Thereafter, the name changed from Divyadhan Consultants Private Limited to Divyadhan Recycling Industries Private Limited vide certificate dated November 10, 2023. Further, status of Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company changed to Divyadhan Recycling Industries Limited & Registrar of Companies, Mumbai issued a New Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion dated March 02,2024.The Company is into the business of manufacturing of Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre (R-PSF) and Recycled Pellets. The Company acquired manufacturing facility in 2016. It further started the operations in FY 2018-19, by manufacturing Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre (R-PSF) at their manufacturing facility based in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh with a capacity of 8030 Metric tons per annum. The Company produce Hollow and Solid Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre, which gives good resilience properties and is used to make premium pillows, cushions and quilts. The recycled fibre is supplied to various industries such as Packaging, home furnishing and Textiles. Its hollow structure adds to its insulating properties, making it suitable for use in a wide range of products including clothing, home furnishings, automotive components, non-wove
Read More
The Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹76.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd is ₹109.16 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd is 43.4 and 2.78 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd is ₹66 and ₹96 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -13.49% and 1 Month at -4.15%.
