Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd Share Price

76.3
(5.90%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:31 PM

  • Open72
  • Day's High76.3
  • 52 Wk High96
  • Prev. Close72.05
  • Day's Low70
  • 52 Wk Low 66
  • Turnover (lac)62.56
  • P/E43.4
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)109.16
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

72

Prev. Close

72.05

Turnover(Lac.)

62.56

Day's High

76.3

Day's Low

70

52 Week's High

96

52 Week's Low

66

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

109.16

P/E

43.4

EPS

1.66

Divi. Yield

0

Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:06 AM
Oct-2024Oct-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.23%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.23%

Non-Promoter- 12.10%

Institutions: 12.10%

Non-Institutions: 18.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.27

4.91

4.91

4.91

Preference Capital

0

0.09

0.09

0.09

Reserves

7.64

3.53

1.37

0.84

Net Worth

12.91

8.53

6.37

5.84

Minority Interest

Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Varun Gupta

Executive Director

Pratik Gupta

Non Executive Director

Manoj Kumar

Independent Director

SATISH CHANDRA SHARMA

Independent Director

Priyanka Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pramod Kumar Gupta.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd

Summary

Divyadhan Recycling Industries Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name of Divyadhan Consultants Private Limited vide certificate of incorporation dated May 03, 2010, issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Thereafter, the name changed from Divyadhan Consultants Private Limited to Divyadhan Recycling Industries Private Limited vide certificate dated November 10, 2023. Further, status of Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company changed to Divyadhan Recycling Industries Limited & Registrar of Companies, Mumbai issued a New Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion dated March 02,2024.The Company is into the business of manufacturing of Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre (R-PSF) and Recycled Pellets. The Company acquired manufacturing facility in 2016. It further started the operations in FY 2018-19, by manufacturing Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre (R-PSF) at their manufacturing facility based in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh with a capacity of 8030 Metric tons per annum. The Company produce Hollow and Solid Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre, which gives good resilience properties and is used to make premium pillows, cushions and quilts. The recycled fibre is supplied to various industries such as Packaging, home furnishing and Textiles. Its hollow structure adds to its insulating properties, making it suitable for use in a wide range of products including clothing, home furnishings, automotive components, non-wove
Company FAQs

What is the Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd share price today?

The Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹76.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd is ₹109.16 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd is 43.4 and 2.78 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd is ₹66 and ₹96 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd?

Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -13.49% and 1 Month at -4.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.24 %
Institutions - 12.11 %
Public - 18.66 %

