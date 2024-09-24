Summary

Divyadhan Recycling Industries Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name of Divyadhan Consultants Private Limited vide certificate of incorporation dated May 03, 2010, issued by Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra, Mumbai. Thereafter, the name changed from Divyadhan Consultants Private Limited to Divyadhan Recycling Industries Private Limited vide certificate dated November 10, 2023. Further, status of Company was converted into a Public Limited and the name of Company changed to Divyadhan Recycling Industries Limited & Registrar of Companies, Mumbai issued a New Certificate of Incorporation upon the conversion dated March 02,2024.The Company is into the business of manufacturing of Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre (R-PSF) and Recycled Pellets. The Company acquired manufacturing facility in 2016. It further started the operations in FY 2018-19, by manufacturing Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre (R-PSF) at their manufacturing facility based in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh with a capacity of 8030 Metric tons per annum. The Company produce Hollow and Solid Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre, which gives good resilience properties and is used to make premium pillows, cushions and quilts. The recycled fibre is supplied to various industries such as Packaging, home furnishing and Textiles. Its hollow structure adds to its insulating properties, making it suitable for use in a wide range of products including clothing, home furnishings, automotive components, non-wove

Read More