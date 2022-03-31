Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd Management Discussions

The following discussion is intended to convey managements perspective on our financial condition and results of operations for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and financial year ended March 31, 2023, and for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. One should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations in conjunction with our section titled "Financial Statements" and the chapter titled "Financial Information" on page 173 of the Red Herring Prospectus. This discussion contains forward- looking statements and reflects our current views with respect to future events and our financial performance and involves numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" on page 24 of this Red Herring Prospectus. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements and for further details regarding forward-looking statements, kindly refer the chapter titled "Forward-Looking Statements" on page 17 of this Red Herring Prospectus. Unless otherwise stated, the financial information of our Company used in this section has been derived from the Restated Financial Information. Our financial year ends on March 31 of each year. Accordingly, unless otherwise stated, all references to a particular financial year are to the 12-month period ended March 31 of that year. In this section, unless the context otherwise requires, any reference to "we", "us" or "our" refers to Divyadhan Recycling Industries Limited, our Company. Unless otherwise indicated, financial information included herein are based on our Restated Financial Statements for the Financial Years ended 2024, 2023 & 2022 included in this Red Herring Prospectus beginning on page 173 of this Red Herring Prospectus. BUSINESS OVERVIEW Our company is into the business of manufacturing of Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre (R-PSF) and Recycled Pellets. The recycled fibre and pellets are produced from post-consumer PET bottles also known as Polyethylene Terephthalate bottles. Our company started its operations in the financial year 2018-19, by manufacturing Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre (R-PSF) at their manufacturing facility based in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE LAST FINANCIAL YEAR

As per mutual discussion between the Board of the Company and BRLM, in the opinion of the Board of the Company there have not arisen any circumstances since the date of the last financial statements as disclosed in the Red Herring Prospectus and which materially and adversely affect or is likely to affect within the next twelve months except as follows:

The Board of Directors of our Company has approved and passed resolution on June 01, 2024 to authorize the Board of Directors to raise the funds by way of Initial Public Offering. The Shareholders of our Company has approved and passed resolution on June 04, 2024, in Extra ordinary General Meeting to authorize the Board of Directors to raise the funds by way of Initial Public Offering. The Shareholders of our company appointed Mr. Varun Gupta as Managing Director, in the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on January 23, 2024. The board of directors of our Company appointed Mr. Manoj Kumar as Non-Executive and Non- Independent Director in the Board Meeting held on April 01, 2024. The board of directors in its meeting held on December 15, 2023, appointed Mr. Pramod Kumar Gupta as Company Secretary & Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. December 15, 2023 The board of directors in its meeting held on January 23, 2024, appointed Mr. Pratik Gupta as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

The shareholders of our Company appointed Mr. Satish Chandra Sharma and Ms. Priyanka Agarwal as Independent Directors in the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on February 08, 2024.

SIGNIFICANT FACTORS AFFECTING OUR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Our business is subjected to various risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factor" beginning on page 24 of this Red Herring Prospectus. Our results of operations and financial conditions are affected by numerous factors including the following:

Changes, if any, in the regulations / regulatory framework / economic policies in India and / or in foreign countries, which affect national & international finance. Companys results of operations and financial performance; Performance of Companys competitors; Significant developments in India‘s economic and fiscal policies; Failure to adapt to the changing needs of industry and in particular government policies and regulations may adversely affect our business and financial condition; Volatility in the Indian and global capital market.

This space has been left blank intentionally.

DISCUSSION ON STANDALONE RESULT OF OPERATION

(Amount in ? Lakhs)

Particulars For the Period ending 31 March 2024 % of total income For the Period ending 31st March 2023 % of total income For the Period ending 31st March 2022 % of total income Revenue from operations 5612.99 94.93 5,733.83 98.60 5,777.70 96.59 Other Income 299.89 5.07 81.69 1.40 203.82 3.41 Total Income (I+II) 5912.88 100.00 5,815.51 100.00 5,981.52 100.00 Expenses: Cost of Material Consumed 5064.94 85.66 5,099.93 87.70 5,490.84 91.80 Change in Inventory (Finished goods/WIP) 22.50 0.38 (2.89) (0.05) (8.71) (0.15) Employee benefit expense 90.16 1.52 96.52 1.66 85.52 1.43 Financial costs 64.61 1.09 56.33 0.97 75.69 1.27 Depreciation and amortization expense 176.18 2.98 150.27 2.58 141.69 2.37 Other expenses 165.09 2.79 115.28 1.98 124.22 2.08 Total Expenses 5583.48 94.43 5,515.45 94.84 5,909.26 98.79 Exceptional Items - - - - - - Profit before extraordinary items and tax 329.39 5.57 300.07 5.16 72.26 1.21 Extraordinary Items - - - - Profit before tax (VII-VIII) 329.39 5.57 300.07 5.16 72.26 1.21 CSR Expense - - - - Contribution for CSR - - - - Tax expense: Current tax 95.89 1.62 87.08 1.50 17.45 0.29 Deferred tax (4.29) (0.07) (3.19) (0.05) 1.31 0.02 MAT credit - - - 0.58 0.01 Last year excess provision Written Back - - - - - Profit/(Loss) from the Period from Continuing Operations 237.80 4.02 216.18 3.72 52.91 0.88 Profit/ (Loss) from discontinuing operations - - - - - Tax expense of discounting operations - - - - - Profit/ (Loss) for the period 237.80 4.02 216.18 3.72 52.91 0.88

Items for Restated Financial Statements

Our Significant Accounting Policies For Significant accounting policies please refer " Significant Accounting Policies", under Chapter titled Restated Financial Statements beginning on page 173 respectively of the Red Herring Prospectus. Overview of Revenue & Expenditure The following discussion on results of operations should be read in conjunction with the Restated Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, & March 31, 2022 and Our revenue and expenses are reported in the following manner:

Revenues

Revenue of operations

Revenue from operation included revenue from sale of Recycled Polyester Fiber, Recycled Pellets and Flakes.

Other Income Other Income includes Interest income, Commission Income, and Grants received from Government.

Expenditure

Cost of material consumed

Cost of material consumed being opening stock with added purchase and other direct expenses and less the closing stock of the Company.

Employment Benefit Expenses Our employee benefits expense primarily comprises of Salaries and wages, Staff welfare expenses, Gratuity Expenses, ESI & PF.

Finance Cost Finance cost includes other interest cost.

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses Depreciation and Amortization Expenses include depreciation on assets.

Other Expenses Other Expenses includes Auditor Remuneration, Bank Charges, Bonus paid, Carraige outward, CETP charges, civil work, Clearing agency charges, Commission and Brokerage, Consultancy fees, Consumable expenses, Conveyances Expenses, Director salary, Factory Maintenance, General Expenses, Insurance, Interest on GST, Legal Expenses, Medical expenses, Miscellaneous expenses, Pollution expense, Postage and courier expenses, Printing and stationery, Processing fees, rates, fees and taxes, rent, repair and maintenance, Plant and machinery, ROC filing fees, Security and Guard expenses, telephone expenses, testing charges, travelling expenses.

FISCAL ENDED MARCH 31, 2024, COMPARED WITH THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 (BASED ON RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FISCAL YEAR MARCH 31, 2024 COMPARED WITH THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 BASED ON RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS)

Revenues

Total Income Total Income for the Financial Year 2023-24 stood at Rs. 5,912.88 Lakhs whereas in Financial Year 2022-23 it stood at Rs. 5,815.51 Lakhs representing an increase of 1.67%.

Revenue from operations Revenue from operation for the Financial Year 2023-24, stood at Rs. 5,612.99 Lakhs whereas in Financial Year 2022-23 it stood at Rs. 5,733.83 Lakhs representing a decrease of 2.11%.

Reason: Revenue from operation decrease primarily because of decrease in sales of recycled fiber in domestic as compared to previous financial year and Sale of Recycled Pellets & EPR Certificates has happened for the first time in this year. Revenue breakup of the same is as follows:

(Amount in lakhs)

Particulars For the period ended 31st March 2024 % of Total For the period ended 31st March, 2023 % of Total Recycled Fiber 5,314.19 94.68 5,694.22 99.31 Recycled Pellets 148.70 2.65 Nil Nil Pet Flakes 5.46 0.10 5.59 0.10 Sale of Scrap 60.57 1.08 34.02 0.59 EPR Certificates 84.06 1.50 - - Total 5,612.99 100.00 5,733.83 100.00

Other Income

Other Income for the Financial Year 2023-24, stood at Rs. 299.89 Lakhs whereas in Financial Year 2022-23 it stood at Rs. 81.69 Lakhs representing an increase of 26,713%.

Reason: This was primarily due to a significant increase in government grants, which was 216.30 lakhs in FY 2023- 24 and Rs. 60.98 Lakhs in FY 2022-23, as well as an increase in commission income, which were nil in FY 2023- 22 and Rs. 81.77 lakhs in FY 2023-24.

(Amount in lakhs)

Particulars Other Income %age Interest Received 0.55 0.18% Commission Income 81.77 27.27% Government Grant 216.30 72.13% Balance W/Off 1.25 0.42% Misc. Income 0.02 0.01% Total 299.89 100.00%

Under the head Other Income, 2 major income from other sources i.e. Government Grant & Commission Income forms the majority of portion.

Government Grant GST Reimbursement In accordance with Himachal Pradesh Industrial Investment Policy, 2019 dated 16th August, 2019, The New Industrial Enterprises are eligible for reimbursement of 50% of Net SGST paid to the State Government of Himachal Pradesh for a period of 7 years up to a maximum limit of 80% of Fixed Capital Investment. For the year ended 31st March 24 it was Rs. 83.53 Lakhs & for FY 2023, it was Rs. 60.98 Lakhs.

Capital Investment Incentive

Under IDS Scheme, all eligible new Industrial units in manufacturing sector and service sector located anywhere in the state of Himachal Pradesh & Uttarakhand will be provided Central Capital Investment Incentive for access to credit (CCIIAC) @ 30% of the investment in Plant & Machinery with an upper limit of Rs. 500.00 Lakhs The company had applied for the same as on 17th Day of November, 2020 and received an approval letter from Director of Industries dated 24th August, 2021. The amount of incentive approved by the department was Rs. 132.76 Lakhs i.e. 30% of Investment in Plant & Machinery of Rs. 443.28 Lakhs which was received by the company as on 23rd October, 2023 and thus booked in the other income.

Commission Income For the year ended March 31, 2024, the company earned commission income of Rs. 81.77 lakhs from Eppendrop India Pvt. Ltd ("EIPL"). EIPL was able to secure orders from various clients through the connections and expertise of the directors of our company. Expenditure Total Expenses

Total Expenses for the period ended March 31, 2024, stood at Rs. 5583.48 Lakhs whereas in FY ended March 31, 2023 it stood at Rs. 5515.45 Lakhs representing an increase of 1.23%.

Reason: The increase is on account of the increase in Change in Inventory (Finished Goods/WIP), Finance Cost and other expenses. Increase and their respective change is as follows:

(Amount in lakhs)

Particulars For the year ended March 31, 2024 For the year ended March 31, 2023 Cost of Material Consumed 5,087.44 5,097.04 Year on Year Increase/(decrease) (0.19%) Financial costs 64.61 56.33 Year on Year Increase/(decrease) 14.71% Other Expenses 165.09 115.28 Year on Year Increase/(decrease) 43.20%

Cost of Material Consumed

Cost of Material Consumed for the Period ended March 31, 2024, stood at Rs. 5,087.44 Lakhs whereas in FY ended March 31, 2023 it stood at Rs. 5,097.04 Lakhs representing a decrease of 0.19%.

Reason: The cost of material consumption has decreased primarily due to the lower Cost of raw material and components purchase, a reduction in carriage inward and loading and unloading charges associated with them and reduction in packaging charges.

Employment Benefit Expenses

Employee benefit expenses for the Period ended March 31, 2024, stood at Rs. 90.16 Lakhs whereas in FY ended March 31, 2023 it stood at Rs. 96.52 Lakhs representing a decrease of 6.59%.

Reason: There was a decrease in ‘Employee benefit expenses because of decrease in salary and wages and other expenses such as gratuity and ESI.

(Amount in lakhs)

Particulars For the year ended March 31, 2024 For the year ended March 31, 2023 Salary and Wages 71.08 74.99 Year on Year Increase/(decrease) (5.22) % Other Expenses 64.61 56.33 - Gratuity (0.05) 3.43 (101.35) % - ESI 3.97 4.22 Year on Year Increase/(decrease) (5.94) %

Finance Cost

?

Finance Cost for the Period ended March 31, 2024, stood at Rs. 64.61 Lakhs whereas in FY ended March 31, 2023 it stood at Rs. 56.33 Lakhs representing an increase of 14.71%.

Reason: There is an increase in the finance cost of the company due to increase in the Working capital demand loan from Bank and loan from others.

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses

?

The Depreciation and Amortization Expenses for the Period ended March 31, 2024, stood at Rs. 176.18 Lakhs whereas in Financial Year 2022-23 it stood at Rs. 150.27 Lakhs representing an increase of 17.24%.

Reason: Depreciation and amortization expenses have been increased because of the acquisition of the fixed assets by the Company.

Other Expenses The Other Expenses for the Period ended March 31, 2024, stood at Rs. 165.09 Lakhs whereas for FY ended March 31, 2023 it stood at Rs. 115.28 Lakhs representing an increase of 43.20%.

Reason: The major increase in other expenses is from Auditors remuneration, Carriage outward, Commission & Brokerage, Directors Salary and Repair & Maintenance of Plat & Machinery. Increase and their respective change is as follows:

(Amount in lakhs)

Particulars For the year ended March 31, 2024 For the year ended March 31, 2023 Auditors remuneration 2.50 0.40 Year on Year Increase/(decrease) 525.00% Carriage outward 24.21 23.77 Year on Year Increase/(decrease) 1.84% Commission & Brokerage 10.30 - Year on Year Increase/(decrease) 100% Directors Salary 46.00 24.00 Year on Year Increase/(decrease) 91.67% Repairs and maintenance - Plant and Machinery 33.16 29.10 Year on Year Increase/(decrease) 13.96%

Restated Profit before Tax

In line with above discussions, the restated profit before tax increased by Rs. 29.32 Lakhs from Rs. 300.07 Lakhs in FY ended March 31, 2023 to Rs. 329.39 Lakhs for the FY ended March 31, 2024.

Tax Expense Our total tax expense also accordingly increased by Rs. 7.71 Lakhs from Rs. 83.89 lakhs in FY ended March 31, 2023 to Rs. 91.60 Lakhs in FY ended March 31, 2024.

Reason: The major increase in tax expense is due to increase in Profit Before Tax from Rs. 300.07 Lakhs in financial year 2022-23 to Rs. 329.39 Lakhs in financial year 2023-24.

(Amount in lakhs)

Particulars For the year ended March 31, 2024 For the year ended March 31, 2023 Tax Expenses 2.50 0.40 - Current Tax 95.89 87.08 - Deferred Tax (4.29) (3.19) Year on Year Increase/(decrease) 9.19%

Restated Profit after Tax

For the various reasons stated above and adjustments of tax expense, Our Restated profit after tax increased by Rs.

21.61 Lakhs from Rs. 216.18 Lakhs in FY ended March 31, 2023 to Rs. 237.80 Lakhs for the FY ended March 31, 2024.

Reason for change in the Profit after tax

(Amount in lakhs)

Particulars For the year ended March 31, 2024 For the year ended March 31, 2023 Total Income 5,912.88 5,815.51 Change in % 1.67% Total Expenses 5,583.48 5,515.45 Change in % 1.23% Tax Expenses 91.60 83.89 Change in % 9.19%

Profit after tax 237.80 216.18 Pat Margin in % 4.24% 3.77%

The reason for the increase in PAT margin is increase in Total income because of increase in other income resulting in an increase in Total Income by Rs. 97.36 Lakhs but a small increase in total expenses by Rs. 68.04 Lakhs relatively.

FISCAL ENDED MARCH 31, 2023, COMPARED WITH THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 (BASED ON RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FISCAL YEAR MARCH 31, 202 COMPARED WITH THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 BASED ON RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS) Revenues

Total Income

Total Income for the Financial Year 2022-23 stood at Rs. 5,815.51 Lakhs whereas in Financial Year 2021-22 it stood at Rs. 5,981.52 Lakhs representing a decrease of 2.78%.

Reason: The capacity utilization in FY 2022 was 6,978.85 Metric Tonnes, representing 86.91%, whereas in FY 2023, it decreased to 6,688.28 Metric Tonnes, or 83.29%. Despite this 3.62% reduction in capacity utilization, the revenue from operations remained nearly the same between the two fiscal years. This indicates that although revenue from operations was Rs. 5,733.83 Lakhs in FY 2022 and Rs. 5,777.70 Lakhs in FY 2023, the capacity utilization decreased. This was primarily due to an increase in the sale price per unit of output, which rose from approximately Rs. 80 in FY 2022 to around Rs. 85 in FY 2023.

Further, the prices of recycled fibres range from Rs. 65 to Rs. 110 per kg depending upon quality and availability and pricing of raw material. Some fibers that trade at higher rates is extremely difficult to manufacture with very few players who are able to supply regularly the fiber of premium quality. Our Company is a key player in the Fibre market where we manufacture majorly two types of fibres, Hollow & Solid. Hollow Fibre which is used in industries like home furnishing, mattresses, furniture, cushions, toys etc. is typically more difficult to make than Solid Fibers which is used in industries like moisture insulation, filters, layers, and rope production. Thus, because of the quality of Hollow fiber and industry it caters to allows it to demand higher rate than Solid Fibers. Our company has made significant strides in establishing the product portfolio for the Hollow Fibers under which the process of manufacturing requires for the machines to operate at a bit slower speed to ensure the quality. The production output may reduce a bit but it is offset by the higher pricing from market. The reduction in production is natural consequence of manufacturing Hollow Fiber over SOLID Fiber. Also, the company is still fulfilling orders of Solid Fiber but only for the premium varieties of solid Fiber.

Additionally, Other Income for FY 2023 saw a significant decline compared to FY 2022. It dropped from Rs. 203.82 Lakhs in FY 2022 to Rs. 81.69 Lakhs in FY 2023, with the major reductions occurring in Government Grants and Commission Income. As a result, the decrease in Other Income in FY 2023 has contributed to a decline in the companys Total Income.

Revenue from operations Revenue from operation for the Financial Year 2022-23, stood at Rs. 5,733.83 Lakhs whereas in Financial Year 2021-22 it stood at Rs. 5,777.70 Lakhs representing a decrease of 0.76%.

Reason: Revenue from operation decrease primarily because of decrease in sales of goods in domestic as compared to previous financial year. Revenue breakup of the same is as follows: (Amount in Lakhs)

Particulars FY 2023 %age FY 2022 %age Recycle Fiber 5,694.22 99.31% 5,616.06 97.20% Pet Flakes 5.59 0.10% - - PET Recycling by Bottles - - 112.74 1.95% Sale of Scrap 34.02 0.59% 48.90 0.85% Total 5,733.83 100.00% 5,777.70 100.00%

Other Income

Other Income for the Financial Year 2022-23, stood at Rs. 81.69 Lakhs whereas in Financial Year 2021-22 it stood at Rs. 203.82 Lakhs representing a decrease of 59.92%.

Reason: This was primarily due to a significant decrease in commission income, which was 59.10 lakhs in FY 2021-22 and nil in FY 2022-23, as well as a decrease in grants, which were 143.07 lakhs in FY 2021-22 and 60.98 lakhs in FY 2022-23.

(Amount in Lakhs)

Particulars FY 2023 FY 2022 Government Grant 60.98 143.07 Commission Income 0.00 59.10 Interest Received 0.59 0.84 Forex Gain 2.13 0.00 Balance Write off 16.69 (0.00) GRS Certification Charges 0.09 0.00 Interest on Income Tax 0.25 0.82 PMRPY/ PMGKY Benefit (PF) 0.96 0.00 Total Other Income 81.69 203.82

Expenditure

Total Expenses

Total Expenses for the period ended March 31, 2023, stood at Rs. 5,515.45 Lakhs whereas in FY ended March 31, 2022 it stood at Rs. 5,909.26 Lakhs representing a decrease of 6.66%.

Reason: The decrease is on account of the decrease in Cost of Material Consumed, Finance costs and other expenses. Decrease and their respective change is as follows:

(Amount in lakhs, except %)

Particulars FY 2023 %age of Total Income FY 2022 %age of Total Income Cost of Material Consumed + Change in Inventory 5,097.04 87.65% 5,482.13 91.65% Employee Expenses 96.52 1.66% 85.52 1.43% Other Expenses 115.28 1.98% 124.22 2.08% Finance Costs 56.33 0.97% 75.69 1.27% Depreciation 150.27 2.58% 141.69 2.37% Total Expenses 5,515.45 94.84% 5,909.26 98.79%

Cost of Material Consumed

Cost of Material Consumed including change in inventory for the year ended March 31, 2023, stood at Rs. 5,097.04 Lakhs which represents 87.65% of Total Income whereas in year ended March 31, 2022 it stood at Rs. 5,482.13 Lakhs which represents 91.65% of Total Income. This represents a decrease of 4.10%.

Reason: The Cost of Material Consumed has decreased as a %age of Revenue from Operations by 6% and 4.10% as %age of Total Income. This is due to the fact that the Average Selling Price of each kg of fiber had increased by 6% i.e. from Rs. 80 per kg to Rs. 85 per kg.

Employment Benefit Expenses

Employee benefit expenses for the Period ended March 31, 2023, stood at Rs. 96.52 Lakhs whereas in FY ended March 31, 2022 it stood at Rs. 85.52 Lakhs representing a, increase of 12.87%.

Reason: There was an increase in ‘Employee benefit expenses because of increase in staff welfare expenses and other expenses such as gratuity, ESI, and provident funds.

Finance Cost Finance Cost for the Period ended March 31, 2023, stood at Rs. 56.33 Lakhs whereas in FY ended March 31, 2022 it stood at Rs. 75.69 Lakhs representing a decrease of 25.58%.

Reason: There is a decrease in the finance cost of the company due to decrease in the long-term borrowing of the Company.

Depreciation and Amortization Expenses The Depreciation and Amortization Expenses for the Period ended March 31, 2023, stood at Rs. 150.27 Lakhs whereas in Financial Year 2021-22 it stood at Rs. 141.69 Lakhs representing an increase of 6.05%.

Reason: Depreciation and amortization expenses have been increased because of the acquisition of the fixed assets by the Company.

Other Expenses The Other Expenses for the Period ended March 31, 2023, stood at Rs. 115.28 Lakhs whereas for FY ended March 31, 2022 it stood at Rs. 124.22 Lakhs representing a decrease of 7.20%.

Reason: The major decrease in other expenses is from General Expense, Rent, Rates, Fees and Taxes, Legal Expenses, Carriage Outward. Decrease and their respective change is as follows:

(Amount in lakhs)

Particulars For the year ended March 31, 2023 For the year ended March 31, 2022 Carriage outward 23.77 33.65 Year on Year Increase/(decrease) (29.36%) General Expenses 0.05 3.63 Year on Year Increase/(decrease) (98.62%) Legal Expenses 1.81 2.95 Year on Year Increase/(decrease) (38.64%) Rent 1.23 2.84

Year on Year Increase/(decrease) (56.69%) Rates, Fees and Taxes 0.42 8.96 Year on Year Increase/(decrease) (95.31%)

Restated Profit before Tax

In line with above discussions, the restated profit before tax increased significantly increased by Rs. 227.81 Lakhs from Rs. 72.26 Lakhs in FY ended March 31, 2022 to Rs. 300.07 Lakhs for the FY ended March 31, 2023.

Tax Expense Our total tax expense also accordingly increased by Rs.64.54 Lakhs from Rs. 19.35 lakhs in FY ended March 31, 2022 to Rs. 83.89 Lakhs in FY ended March 31, 2023

Restated Profit after Tax For the various reasons stated above and adjustments of tax expense, Our Restated profit after tax increased by Rs. 163.27 Lakhs from Rs. 52.91 Lakhs in FY ended March 31, 2022 to Rs. 216.18 Lakhs for the FY ended March 31, 2023. Profit after tax for the year ended March 31, 2023 was Rs. 216.18 Lakhs i.e. 3.72% of Total Income and for year ended March 31, 2022 was Rs. 52.91 Lakhs i.e. 0.88% of Total income. The reason for increase in PAT for the periods is as follows: The company was able to generate incremental revenue per unit sale price of output goods from ~Rs. 80 per kg to ~Rs. 85 per kg. Thus, if we take an effective increase in sales i.e. Rs 5 per kg on sales over sales price of Rs. 85 per Kg. i.e. 5.88%. Also, we if take into consideration the raw material, it has stayed at approximately Rs. 55 per kg. If we take both things into consideration, the benefit of Operational Expenses could be catered by this increase in per unit sale of finished goods. (Amount in lakhs)

Particulars FY 2023 FY 2022 Revenue from Operations (Rs. Lakhs) 5,733.83 5,777.70 Operational Expenses (Rs. Lakhs) 5,308.85 5,691.87 %age of Revenue from operations 92.59% 98.51% Net Change 5.99%

Table 1 : Profit & Loss for FY 2023 & FY 2022 (without Other Income) (Amount in lakhs)

Particulars Amount %age of Revenue from Operations Change FY 2023 FY 2022 FY 2023 FY 2022 Revenue from Operations 5,733.83 5,777.70 100.00% 100.00% - Total Income 5,733.83 5,777.70 100.00% 100.00% - COGS 5,097.04 5,482.13 88.89% 94.88% (5.99)% Employee & Others 211.81 209.74 3.69% 3.63% 0.06% EBITDA 424.98 85.82 7.41% 1.49% 5.93% Depreciation 150.27 141.69 2.62% 2.45% 0.17% Financial Cost 56.33 75.69 0.98% 1.31% (0.33)% PBT 218.38 (131.56) 3.81% (2.28)% 6.09%

Table 2: PBT including other income

(Amount in lakhs)

Particulars Amount

FY 2023 FY 2022 PBT 218.38 (131.56) Other Income 81.69 203.82 PBT (including Other Income) 300.07 72.26 Total Income (including other Income) 5,815.51 5,981.52 PBT Margin 5.16% 1.21% Effective Change 3.95%

If we analyze Table 1, the increase in Profit Before Tax (PBT) is primarily due to an improved gross margin at the operational level, driven by an increase in the sale price per unit of finished goods. A cumulative rise of approximately 6% in the sales price has directly contributed to the higher Gross Margin at the cost of goods sold (COGS) level. When examining other items before EBITDA, such as employee costs and other expenses, there is only minor fluctuation, given that the capacity utilization has not increased. Additionally, the companys purchase of assets has led to higher depreciation, and the repayment of borrowings has resulted in lower financial costs. In Table 2, its important to note that the PBT margin (including Other Income) shows a variance of only 3.95%, compared to a 6% variance in Table 1. This 2% difference is due to a decrease in Other Income in FY 2023. The key differences in Other Income for FY 2023 are attributed to a lack of commission income, which was received in FY 2022 but not in FY 2023, and a reduction in government grants.

INFORMATION REQUIRED AS PER ITEM (II) (C) (IV) OF PART A OF SCHEDULE VI TO THE SEBI REGULATIONS:

Unusual or infrequent events or transactions

Except as described in this Red Herring Prospectus, during the periods under review there have been no transactions or events, which in our best judgment, would be considered unusual or infrequent.

Significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect income from continuing operations

Other than as described in the section titled Risk Factors beginning on page 24 of this Red Herring Prospectus, to our knowledge there are no known significant economic changes that have or had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenues or income of our Company from continuing operations.

Known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on sales, revenue or income from continuing operations Other than as described in this Red Herring Prospectus, particularly in the sections Risk Factors and Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations on pages 24 and 202 respectively, to our knowledge, there are no known trends or uncertainties that are expected to have a material adverse impact on our revenues or income from continuing operations Income and Sales on account of major product/main activities

Our company is engaged in the sale of Recycled Polyester Fiber, Recycled Pellets and Flakes.

Future changes in relationship between costs and revenues, in case of events such as future increase in labour or material costs or prices that will cause a material change are known.

Our Companys future costs and revenues can be indirectly impacted by an increase in employees benefit costs as the company require more employee in future.

Future relationship between Costs and Income Our Companys future costs and revenues will be determined by competition, demand/supply situation, Indian Government Policies, foreign exchange rates and interest rates quoted by banks & others. Extent to which material increases in net sales or revenue are due to increased sales volume, introduction of new products or services or increased sales prices.

Increases in our revenues are by and large linked to increases in the volume of business. Total turnover of each major industry segment in which the issuer company operates. The Company is operating in power sector, heavy electronic equipment. Relevant industry data, as available, has been included in the chapter titled "Our Industry" beginning on page 97 of this Red Herring Prospectus. Status of any publicly announced new products or business segments. Our Company has not announced any new services and product and segment / scheme, other than disclosure in this Red Herring Prospectus. The extent to which the business is seasonal Our business does not depend to a certain extent on seasonal, environmental and climate changes. Hence, our business is not seasonal in nature. Competitive Conditions