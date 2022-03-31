Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd Management Discussions

The following discussion is intended to convey managements perspective on our financial condition and results of operations for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and financial year ended March 31, 2023, and for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. One should read the following discussion and analysis of our financial condition and results of operations in conjunction with our section titled "Financial Statements" and the chapter titled "Financial Information" on page 173 of the Red Herring Prospectus. This discussion contains forward- looking statements and reflects our current views with respect to future events and our financial performance and involves numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" on page 24 of this Red Herring Prospectus. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements and for further details regarding forward-looking statements, kindly refer the chapter titled "Forward-Looking Statements" on page 17 of this Red Herring Prospectus. Unless otherwise stated, the financial information of our Company used in this section has been derived from the Restated Financial Information. Our financial year ends on March 31 of each year. Accordingly, unless otherwise stated, all references to a particular financial year are to the 12-month period ended March 31 of that year.
In this section, unless the context otherwise requires, any reference to "we", "us" or "our" refers to Divyadhan Recycling Industries Limited, our Company. Unless otherwise indicated, financial information included herein are based on our Restated Financial Statements for the Financial Years ended 2024, 2023 & 2022 included in this Red Herring Prospectus beginning on page 173 of this Red Herring Prospectus.
BUSINESS OVERVIEW
Our company is into the business of manufacturing of Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre (R-PSF) and Recycled Pellets. The recycled fibre and pellets are produced from post-consumer PET bottles also known as Polyethylene Terephthalate bottles. Our company started its operations in the financial year 2018-19, by manufacturing Recycled Polyester Staple Fibre (R-PSF) at their manufacturing facility based in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.
SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE LAST FINANCIAL YEAR
As per mutual discussion between the Board of the Company and BRLM, in the opinion of the Board of the Company there have not arisen any circumstances since the date of the last financial statements as disclosed in the Red Herring Prospectus and which materially and adversely affect or is likely to affect within the next twelve months except as follows:
SIGNIFICANT FACTORS AFFECTING OUR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Our business is subjected to various risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factor" beginning on page 24 of this Red Herring Prospectus. Our results of operations and financial conditions are affected by numerous factors including the following:
DISCUSSION ON STANDALONE RESULT OF OPERATION
(Amount in ? Lakhs)
|Particulars
|
For the Period ending 31
March 2024
|
% of total income
|
For the Period ending 31st
March 2023
|
% of total income
|
For the Period ending 31st
March 2022
|
% of total income
|Revenue from operations
|
5612.99
|
94.93
|
5,733.83
|
98.60
|
5,777.70
|
96.59
|Other Income
|
299.89
|
5.07
|
81.69
|
1.40
|
203.82
|
3.41
|Total Income (I+II)
|
5912.88
|
100.00
|
5,815.51
|
100.00
|
5,981.52
|
100.00
|Expenses:
|Cost of Material Consumed
|
5064.94
|
85.66
|
5,099.93
|
87.70
|
5,490.84
|
91.80
|Change in Inventory (Finished
goods/WIP)
|
22.50
|
0.38
|
(2.89)
|
(0.05)
|
(8.71)
|
(0.15)
|Employee benefit expense
|
90.16
|
1.52
|
96.52
|
1.66
|
85.52
|
1.43
|Financial costs
|
64.61
|
1.09
|
56.33
|
0.97
|
75.69
|
1.27
|Depreciation and
amortization expense
|
176.18
|
2.98
|
150.27
|
2.58
|
141.69
|
2.37
|Other expenses
|
165.09
|
2.79
|
115.28
|
1.98
|
124.22
|
2.08
|Total Expenses
|
5583.48
|
94.43
|
5,515.45
|
94.84
|
5,909.26
|
98.79
|Exceptional Items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|Profit before
extraordinary items and tax
|
329.39
|
5.57
|
300.07
|
5.16
|
72.26
|
1.21
|Extraordinary Items
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|Profit before tax (VII-VIII)
|
329.39
|
5.57
|
300.07
|
5.16
|
72.26
|
1.21
|CSR Expense
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|Contribution for CSR
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|Tax expense:
|Current tax
|
95.89
|
1.62
|
87.08
|
1.50
|
17.45
|
0.29
|Deferred tax
|
(4.29)
|
(0.07)
|
(3.19)
|
(0.05)
|
1.31
|
0.02
|MAT credit
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
0.58
|
0.01
|Last year excess provision Written
Back
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|Profit/(Loss) from the Period
from
Continuing Operations
|
237.80
|
4.02
|
216.18
|
3.72
|
52.91
|
0.88
|Profit/ (Loss) from discontinuing
operations
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|Tax expense of
discounting operations
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|Profit/ (Loss) for the period
|
237.80
|
4.02
|
216.18
|
3.72
|
52.91
|
0.88
Items for Restated Financial Statements
Our Significant Accounting Policies
For Significant accounting policies please refer " Significant Accounting Policies", under Chapter titled Restated Financial Statements beginning on page 173 respectively of the Red Herring Prospectus.
Overview of Revenue & Expenditure
The following discussion on results of operations should be read in conjunction with the Restated Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, & March 31, 2022 and Our revenue and expenses are reported in the following manner:
Revenues
Revenue from operation included revenue from sale of Recycled Polyester Fiber, Recycled Pellets and Flakes.
Other Income includes Interest income, Commission Income, and Grants received from Government.
Expenditure
Cost of material consumed being opening stock with added purchase and other direct expenses and less the closing stock of the Company.
Our employee benefits expense primarily comprises of Salaries and wages, Staff welfare expenses, Gratuity Expenses, ESI & PF.
Finance cost includes other interest cost.
Depreciation and Amortization Expenses include depreciation on assets.
Other Expenses includes Auditor Remuneration, Bank Charges, Bonus paid, Carraige outward, CETP charges, civil work, Clearing agency charges, Commission and Brokerage, Consultancy fees, Consumable expenses, Conveyances Expenses, Director salary, Factory Maintenance, General Expenses, Insurance, Interest on GST, Legal Expenses, Medical expenses, Miscellaneous expenses, Pollution expense, Postage and courier expenses, Printing and stationery, Processing fees, rates, fees and taxes, rent, repair and maintenance, Plant and machinery, ROC filing fees, Security and Guard expenses, telephone expenses, testing charges, travelling expenses.
FISCAL ENDED MARCH 31, 2024, COMPARED WITH THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 (BASED ON RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FISCAL YEAR MARCH 31, 2024 COMPARED WITH THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 BASED ON RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS)
Revenues
Total Income for the Financial Year 2023-24 stood at Rs. 5,912.88 Lakhs whereas in Financial Year 2022-23 it stood at Rs. 5,815.51 Lakhs representing an increase of 1.67%.
Revenue from operation for the Financial Year 2023-24, stood at Rs. 5,612.99 Lakhs whereas in Financial Year 2022-23 it stood at Rs. 5,733.83 Lakhs representing a decrease of 2.11%.
Reason: Revenue from operation decrease primarily because of decrease in sales of recycled fiber in domestic as compared to previous financial year and Sale of Recycled Pellets & EPR Certificates has happened for the first time in this year. Revenue breakup of the same is as follows:
(Amount in lakhs)
|Particulars
|For
the period ended
31st March 2024
|% of Total
|For
the period ended
31st March, 2023
|%
of
Total
|Recycled Fiber
|5,314.19
|94.68
|5,694.22
|99.31
|Recycled Pellets
|148.70
|2.65
|Nil
|Nil
|Pet Flakes
|5.46
|0.10
|5.59
|0.10
|Sale of Scrap
|60.57
|1.08
|34.02
|0.59
|EPR Certificates
|84.06
|1.50
|-
|-
|Total
|5,612.99
|100.00
|5,733.83
|100.00
Other Income for the Financial Year 2023-24, stood at Rs. 299.89 Lakhs whereas in Financial Year 2022-23 it stood at Rs. 81.69 Lakhs representing an increase of 26,713%.
Reason: This was primarily due to a significant increase in government grants, which was 216.30 lakhs in FY 2023- 24 and Rs. 60.98 Lakhs in FY 2022-23, as well as an increase in commission income, which were nil in FY 2023- 22 and Rs. 81.77 lakhs in FY 2023-24.
(Amount in lakhs)
|Particulars
|Other Income
|%age
|Interest Received
|0.55
|0.18%
|Commission Income
|81.77
|27.27%
|Government Grant
|216.30
|72.13%
|Balance W/Off
|1.25
|0.42%
|Misc. Income
|0.02
|0.01%
|Total
|299.89
|100.00%
Under the head Other Income, 2 major income from other sources i.e. Government Grant & Commission Income forms the majority of portion.
GST Reimbursement
Capital Investment Incentive
For the year ended March 31, 2024, the company earned commission
income of Rs. 81.77 lakhs from Eppendrop India Pvt. Ltd ("EIPL"). EIPL was able
to secure orders from various clients through the connections and expertise of the
directors of our company. Expenditure
For the year ended March 31, 2024, the company earned commission income of Rs. 81.77 lakhs from Eppendrop India Pvt. Ltd ("EIPL"). EIPL was able to secure orders from various clients through the connections and expertise of the directors of our company.
Expenditure
Total Expenses for the period ended March 31, 2024, stood at Rs. 5583.48 Lakhs whereas in FY ended March 31, 2023 it stood at Rs. 5515.45 Lakhs representing an increase of 1.23%.
Reason: The increase is on account of the increase in Change in Inventory (Finished Goods/WIP), Finance Cost and other expenses. Increase and their respective change is as follows:
(Amount in lakhs)
|Particulars
|For
the year ended
March 31, 2024
|For
the year ended
March 31, 2023
|Cost of Material Consumed
|
5,087.44
|
5,097.04
|Year on Year Increase/(decrease)
|
(0.19%)
|Financial costs
|
64.61
|
56.33
|Year on Year Increase/(decrease)
|
14.71%
|Other Expenses
|
165.09
|
115.28
|Year on Year Increase/(decrease)
|
43.20%
Cost of Material Consumed for the Period ended March 31, 2024, stood at Rs. 5,087.44 Lakhs whereas in FY ended March 31, 2023 it stood at Rs. 5,097.04 Lakhs representing a decrease of 0.19%.
Reason: The cost of material consumption has decreased primarily due to the lower Cost of raw material and components purchase, a reduction in carriage inward and loading and unloading charges associated with them and reduction in packaging charges.
Employee benefit expenses for the Period ended March 31, 2024, stood at Rs. 90.16 Lakhs whereas in FY ended March 31, 2023 it stood at Rs. 96.52 Lakhs representing a decrease of 6.59%.
Reason: There was a decrease in ‘Employee benefit expenses because of decrease in salary and wages and other expenses such as gratuity and ESI.
(Amount in lakhs)
|Particulars
|For
the year ended
March 31, 2024
|For
the year ended
March 31, 2023
|Salary and Wages
|71.08
|74.99
|Year on Year Increase/(decrease)
|
(5.22) %
|Other Expenses
|64.61
|56.33
|
- Gratuity
|(0.05)
|3.43
|
(101.35) %
|
- ESI
|3.97
|4.22
|Year on Year Increase/(decrease)
|
(5.94) %
?
Finance Cost for the Period ended March 31, 2024, stood at Rs. 64.61 Lakhs whereas in FY ended March 31, 2023 it stood at Rs. 56.33 Lakhs representing an increase of 14.71%.
Reason: There is an increase in the finance cost of the company due to increase in the Working capital demand loan from Bank and loan from others.
?
The Depreciation and Amortization Expenses for the Period ended March 31, 2024, stood at Rs. 176.18 Lakhs whereas in Financial Year 2022-23 it stood at Rs. 150.27 Lakhs representing an increase of 17.24%.
Reason: Depreciation and amortization expenses have been increased because of the acquisition of the fixed assets by the Company.
The Other Expenses for the Period ended March 31, 2024, stood at Rs. 165.09 Lakhs whereas for FY ended March 31, 2023 it stood at Rs. 115.28 Lakhs representing an increase of 43.20%.
Reason: The major increase in other expenses is from Auditors remuneration, Carriage outward, Commission & Brokerage, Directors Salary and Repair & Maintenance of Plat & Machinery. Increase and their respective change is as follows:
(Amount in lakhs)
|Particulars
|For
the year ended
March 31, 2024
|For
the year ended
March 31, 2023
|Auditors remuneration
|
2.50
|
0.40
|Year on Year Increase/(decrease)
|
525.00%
|Carriage outward
|
24.21
|
23.77
|Year on Year Increase/(decrease)
|
1.84%
|Commission & Brokerage
|
10.30
|
-
|Year on Year Increase/(decrease)
|
100%
|Directors Salary
|
46.00
|
24.00
|Year on Year Increase/(decrease)
|
91.67%
|Repairs and maintenance - Plant and Machinery
|
33.16
|
29.10
|Year on Year Increase/(decrease)
|
13.96%
In line with above discussions, the restated profit before tax increased by Rs. 29.32 Lakhs from Rs. 300.07 Lakhs in FY ended March 31, 2023 to Rs. 329.39 Lakhs for the FY ended March 31, 2024.
Our total tax expense also accordingly increased by Rs. 7.71 Lakhs from Rs. 83.89 lakhs in FY ended March 31, 2023 to Rs. 91.60 Lakhs in FY ended March 31, 2024.
Reason: The major increase in tax expense is due to increase in Profit Before Tax from Rs. 300.07 Lakhs in financial year 2022-23 to Rs. 329.39 Lakhs in financial year 2023-24.
(Amount in lakhs)
|Particulars
|For
the year ended
March 31, 2024
|For
the year ended
March 31, 2023
|Tax Expenses
|2.50
|0.40
|
- Current Tax
|95.89
|87.08
|
- Deferred Tax
|(4.29)
|(3.19)
|Year on Year Increase/(decrease)
|
9.19%
For the various reasons stated above and adjustments of tax expense, Our Restated profit after tax increased by Rs.
21.61 Lakhs from Rs. 216.18 Lakhs in FY ended March 31, 2023 to Rs. 237.80 Lakhs for the FY ended March 31, 2024.
Reason for change in the Profit after tax
(Amount in lakhs)
|Particulars
|For
the year ended March 31,
2024
|For
the year ended March 31,
2023
|Total Income
|
5,912.88
|
5,815.51
|Change in %
|
1.67%
|Total Expenses
|
5,583.48
|
5,515.45
|Change in %
|
1.23%
|Tax Expenses
|
91.60
|
83.89
|Change in %
|
9.19%
|Profit after tax
|
237.80
|
216.18
|Pat Margin in %
|
4.24%
|
3.77%
The reason for the increase in PAT margin is increase in Total income because of increase in other income resulting in an increase in Total Income by Rs. 97.36 Lakhs but a small increase in total expenses by Rs. 68.04 Lakhs relatively.
FISCAL ENDED MARCH 31, 2023, COMPARED WITH THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 (BASED ON RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FISCAL YEAR MARCH 31, 202 COMPARED WITH THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 BASED ON RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS)
Revenues
Total Income for the Financial Year 2022-23 stood at Rs. 5,815.51 Lakhs whereas in Financial Year 2021-22 it stood at Rs. 5,981.52 Lakhs representing a decrease of 2.78%.
Reason: The capacity utilization in FY 2022 was 6,978.85 Metric Tonnes, representing 86.91%, whereas in FY 2023, it decreased to 6,688.28 Metric Tonnes, or 83.29%. Despite this 3.62% reduction in capacity utilization, the revenue from operations remained nearly the same between the two fiscal years. This indicates that although revenue from operations was Rs. 5,733.83 Lakhs in FY 2022 and Rs. 5,777.70 Lakhs in FY 2023, the capacity utilization decreased. This was primarily due to an increase in the sale price per unit of output, which rose from approximately Rs. 80 in FY 2022 to around Rs. 85 in FY 2023.
Further, the prices of recycled fibres range from Rs. 65 to Rs. 110 per kg depending upon quality and availability and pricing of raw material. Some fibers that trade at higher rates is extremely difficult to manufacture with very few players who are able to supply regularly the fiber of premium quality. Our Company is a key player in the Fibre market where we manufacture majorly two types of fibres, Hollow & Solid. Hollow Fibre which is used in industries like home furnishing, mattresses, furniture, cushions, toys etc. is typically more difficult to make than Solid Fibers which is used in industries like moisture insulation, filters, layers, and rope production. Thus, because of the quality of Hollow fiber and industry it caters to allows it to demand higher rate than Solid Fibers. Our company has made significant strides in establishing the product portfolio for the Hollow Fibers under which the process of manufacturing requires for the machines to operate at a bit slower speed to ensure the quality. The production output may reduce a bit but it is offset by the higher pricing from market. The reduction in production is natural consequence of manufacturing Hollow Fiber over SOLID Fiber. Also, the company is still fulfilling orders of Solid Fiber but only for the premium varieties of solid Fiber.
Additionally, Other Income for FY 2023 saw a significant decline compared to FY 2022. It dropped from Rs. 203.82 Lakhs in FY 2022 to Rs. 81.69 Lakhs in FY 2023, with the major reductions occurring in Government Grants and Commission Income. As a result, the decrease in Other Income in FY 2023 has contributed to a decline in the companys Total Income.
Revenue from operation for the Financial Year 2022-23, stood at Rs. 5,733.83 Lakhs whereas in Financial Year 2021-22 it stood at Rs. 5,777.70 Lakhs representing a decrease of 0.76%.
Reason: Revenue from operation decrease primarily because of decrease in sales of goods in domestic as compared to previous financial year. Revenue breakup of the same is as follows:
(Amount in Lakhs)
|Particulars
|
FY 2023
|
%age
|
FY 2022
|
%age
|Recycle Fiber
|
5,694.22
|
99.31%
|
5,616.06
|
97.20%
|Pet Flakes
|
5.59
|
0.10%
|
-
|
-
|PET Recycling by Bottles
|
-
|
-
|
112.74
|
1.95%
|Sale of Scrap
|
34.02
|
0.59%
|
48.90
|
0.85%
|Total
|
5,733.83
|
100.00%
|
5,777.70
|
100.00%
Other Income for the Financial Year 2022-23, stood at Rs. 81.69 Lakhs whereas in Financial Year 2021-22 it stood at Rs. 203.82 Lakhs representing a decrease of 59.92%.
Reason: This was primarily due to a significant decrease in commission income, which was 59.10 lakhs in FY 2021-22 and nil in FY 2022-23, as well as a decrease in grants, which were 143.07 lakhs in FY 2021-22 and 60.98 lakhs in FY 2022-23.
(Amount in Lakhs)
|Particulars
|
FY 2023
|
FY 2022
|Government Grant
|
60.98
|
143.07
|Commission Income
|
0.00
|
59.10
|Interest Received
|
0.59
|
0.84
|Forex Gain
|
2.13
|
0.00
|Balance Write off
|
16.69
|
(0.00)
|GRS Certification Charges
|
0.09
|
0.00
|Interest on Income Tax
|
0.25
|
0.82
|PMRPY/ PMGKY Benefit (PF)
|
0.96
|
0.00
|Total Other Income
|
81.69
|
203.82
Expenditure
Total Expenses for the period ended March 31, 2023, stood at Rs. 5,515.45 Lakhs whereas in FY ended March 31, 2022 it stood at Rs. 5,909.26 Lakhs representing a decrease of 6.66%.
Reason: The decrease is on account of the decrease in Cost of Material Consumed, Finance costs and other expenses. Decrease and their respective change is as follows:
(Amount in lakhs, except %)
|Particulars
|
FY 2023
|
%age of Total
Income
|
FY 2022
|
%age of Total
Income
|Cost of Material Consumed + Change in Inventory
|
5,097.04
|
87.65%
|
5,482.13
|
91.65%
|Employee Expenses
|
96.52
|
1.66%
|
85.52
|
1.43%
|Other Expenses
|
115.28
|
1.98%
|
124.22
|
2.08%
|Finance Costs
|
56.33
|
0.97%
|
75.69
|
1.27%
|Depreciation
|
150.27
|
2.58%
|
141.69
|
2.37%
|Total Expenses
|
5,515.45
|
94.84%
|
5,909.26
|
98.79%
Cost of Material Consumed including change in inventory for the year ended March 31, 2023, stood at Rs. 5,097.04 Lakhs which represents 87.65% of Total Income whereas in year ended March 31, 2022 it stood at Rs. 5,482.13 Lakhs which represents 91.65% of Total Income. This represents a decrease of 4.10%.
Reason: The Cost of Material Consumed has decreased as a %age of Revenue from Operations by 6% and 4.10% as %age of Total Income. This is due to the fact that the Average Selling Price of each kg of fiber had increased by 6% i.e. from Rs. 80 per kg to Rs. 85 per kg.
Employee benefit expenses for the Period ended March 31, 2023, stood at Rs. 96.52 Lakhs whereas in FY ended March 31, 2022 it stood at Rs. 85.52 Lakhs representing a, increase of 12.87%.
Reason: There was an increase in ‘Employee benefit expenses because of increase in staff welfare expenses and other expenses such as gratuity, ESI, and provident funds.
Finance Cost for the Period ended March 31, 2023, stood at Rs. 56.33 Lakhs whereas in FY ended March 31, 2022 it stood at Rs. 75.69 Lakhs representing a decrease of 25.58%.
Reason: There is a decrease in the finance cost of the company due to decrease in the long-term borrowing of the Company.
The Depreciation and Amortization Expenses for the Period ended March 31, 2023, stood at Rs. 150.27 Lakhs whereas in Financial Year 2021-22 it stood at Rs. 141.69 Lakhs representing an increase of 6.05%.
Reason: Depreciation and amortization expenses have been increased because of the acquisition of the fixed assets by the Company.
The Other Expenses for the Period ended March 31, 2023, stood at Rs. 115.28 Lakhs whereas for FY ended March 31, 2022 it stood at Rs. 124.22 Lakhs representing a decrease of 7.20%.
Reason: The major decrease in other expenses is from General Expense, Rent, Rates, Fees and Taxes, Legal Expenses, Carriage Outward. Decrease and their respective change is as follows:
(Amount in lakhs)
|Particulars
|For
the year ended
March 31, 2023
|For
the year ended
March 31, 2022
|Carriage outward
|
23.77
|
33.65
|Year on Year Increase/(decrease)
|
(29.36%)
|General Expenses
|
0.05
|
3.63
|Year on Year Increase/(decrease)
|
(98.62%)
|Legal Expenses
|
1.81
|
2.95
|Year on Year Increase/(decrease)
|
(38.64%)
|Rent
|
1.23
|
2.84
|Year on Year Increase/(decrease)
|
(56.69%)
|Rates, Fees and Taxes
|
0.42
|
8.96
|Year on Year Increase/(decrease)
|
(95.31%)
In line with above discussions, the restated profit before tax increased significantly increased by Rs. 227.81 Lakhs from Rs. 72.26 Lakhs in FY ended March 31, 2022 to Rs. 300.07 Lakhs for the FY ended March 31, 2023.
Our total tax expense also accordingly increased by Rs.64.54 Lakhs from Rs. 19.35 lakhs in FY ended March 31, 2022 to Rs. 83.89 Lakhs in FY ended March 31, 2023
For the various reasons stated above and adjustments of tax expense, Our Restated profit after tax increased by Rs.
163.27 Lakhs from Rs. 52.91 Lakhs in FY ended March 31, 2022 to Rs. 216.18 Lakhs for the FY ended March 31, 2023.
Profit after tax for the year ended March 31, 2023 was Rs. 216.18 Lakhs i.e. 3.72% of Total Income and for year ended March 31, 2022 was Rs. 52.91 Lakhs i.e. 0.88% of Total income. The reason for increase in PAT for the periods is as follows:
The company was able to generate incremental revenue per unit sale price of output goods from ~Rs. 80 per kg to
~Rs. 85 per kg. Thus, if we take an effective increase in sales i.e. Rs 5 per kg on sales over sales price of Rs. 85 per Kg. i.e. 5.88%. Also, we if take into consideration the raw material, it has stayed at approximately Rs. 55 per kg. If we take both things into consideration, the benefit of Operational Expenses could be catered by this increase in per unit sale of finished goods.
(Amount in lakhs)
|
Particulars
|
FY 2023
|
FY 2022
|Revenue from Operations (Rs. Lakhs)
|
5,733.83
|
5,777.70
|Operational Expenses (Rs. Lakhs)
|
5,308.85
|
5,691.87
|%age of Revenue from operations
|
92.59%
|
98.51%
|Net Change
|
5.99%
Table 1 : Profit & Loss for FY 2023 & FY 2022 (without Other Income) (Amount in lakhs)
|
Particulars
|
Amount
|
%age of Revenue from Operations
|
Change
|
FY 2023
|
FY 2022
|
FY 2023
|
FY 2022
|Revenue from Operations
|
5,733.83
|
5,777.70
|
100.00%
|
100.00%
|
-
|Total Income
|
5,733.83
|
5,777.70
|
100.00%
|
100.00%
|
-
|COGS
|
5,097.04
|
5,482.13
|
88.89%
|
94.88%
|
(5.99)%
|Employee & Others
|
211.81
|
209.74
|
3.69%
|
3.63%
|
0.06%
|EBITDA
|
424.98
|
85.82
|
7.41%
|
1.49%
|
5.93%
|Depreciation
|
150.27
|
141.69
|
2.62%
|
2.45%
|
0.17%
|Financial Cost
|
56.33
|
75.69
|
0.98%
|
1.31%
|
(0.33)%
|PBT
|
218.38
|
(131.56)
|
3.81%
|
(2.28)%
|
6.09%
Table 2: PBT including other income
(Amount in lakhs)
|
Particulars
|
Amount
|
FY 2023
|
FY 2022
|PBT
|
218.38
|
(131.56)
|Other Income
|
81.69
|
203.82
|PBT (including Other Income)
|
300.07
|
72.26
|Total Income (including other Income)
|
5,815.51
|
5,981.52
|PBT Margin
|
5.16%
|
1.21%
|Effective Change
|
3.95%
If we analyze Table 1, the increase in Profit Before Tax (PBT) is primarily due to an improved gross margin at the operational level, driven by an increase in the sale price per unit of finished goods. A cumulative rise of approximately 6% in the sales price has directly contributed to the higher Gross Margin at the cost of goods sold (COGS) level. When examining other items before EBITDA, such as employee costs and other expenses, there is only minor fluctuation, given that the capacity utilization has not increased. Additionally, the companys purchase of assets has led to higher depreciation, and the repayment of borrowings has resulted in lower financial costs.
In Table 2, its important to note that the PBT margin (including Other Income) shows a variance of only 3.95%, compared to a 6% variance in Table 1. This 2% difference is due to a decrease in Other Income in FY 2023. The key differences in Other Income for FY 2023 are attributed to a lack of commission income, which was received in FY 2022 but not in FY 2023, and a reduction in government grants.
INFORMATION REQUIRED AS PER ITEM (II) (C) (IV) OF PART A OF SCHEDULE VI TO THE SEBI REGULATIONS:
Except as described in this Red Herring Prospectus, during the periods under review there have been no transactions or events, which in our best judgment, would be considered unusual or infrequent.
Other than as described in the section titled Risk Factors beginning on page 24 of this Red Herring Prospectus, to our knowledge there are no known significant economic changes that have or had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenues or income of our Company from continuing operations.
Other than as described in this Red Herring Prospectus, particularly in the sections Risk Factors and Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations on pages 24 and 202 respectively, to our knowledge, there are no known trends or uncertainties that are expected to have a material adverse impact on our revenues or income from continuing operations
Our company is engaged in the sale of Recycled Polyester Fiber, Recycled Pellets and Flakes.
Our Companys future costs and revenues can be indirectly impacted by an increase in employees benefit costs as the company require more employee in future.
Our Companys future costs and revenues will be determined by competition, demand/supply situation, Indian Government Policies, foreign exchange rates and interest rates quoted by banks & others.
Increases in our revenues are by and large linked to increases in the volume of business.
The Company is operating in power sector, heavy electronic equipment. Relevant industry data, as available, has been included in the chapter titled "Our Industry" beginning on page 97 of this Red Herring Prospectus.
Our Company has not announced any new services and product and segment / scheme, other than disclosure in this Red Herring Prospectus.
Our business does not depend to a certain extent on seasonal, environmental and climate changes. Hence, our business is not seasonal in nature.
We face competition from existing and potential competitors which is common for any business. Over a period of time, we have developed certain competitive strengths which have been discussed in section titled "Our Business" on page 120 of this Red Herring Prospectus.
