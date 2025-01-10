Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.27
4.91
4.91
4.91
Preference Capital
0
0.09
0.09
0.09
Reserves
7.64
3.53
1.37
0.84
Net Worth
12.91
8.53
6.37
5.84
Minority Interest
Debt
6.06
5.46
8
10.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.26
0.31
0.34
0.33
Total Liabilities
19.23
14.3
14.71
16.5
Fixed Assets
12.3
11.88
12.05
12.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.94
2.41
2.64
3.78
Inventories
4.53
4.85
2.11
5.04
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
3.4
1.96
1.98
2
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.89
0.69
1.52
1.04
Sundry Creditors
-3.19
-3.4
-2.21
-2.93
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.69
-1.69
-0.76
-1.37
Cash
2.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
19.25
14.3
14.7
16.51
