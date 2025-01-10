iifl-logo-icon 1
Divyadhan Recycling Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

67
(-4.01%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.27

4.91

4.91

4.91

Preference Capital

0

0.09

0.09

0.09

Reserves

7.64

3.53

1.37

0.84

Net Worth

12.91

8.53

6.37

5.84

Minority Interest

Debt

6.06

5.46

8

10.33

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.26

0.31

0.34

0.33

Total Liabilities

19.23

14.3

14.71

16.5

Fixed Assets

12.3

11.88

12.05

12.72

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.94

2.41

2.64

3.78

Inventories

4.53

4.85

2.11

5.04

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

3.4

1.96

1.98

2

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.89

0.69

1.52

1.04

Sundry Creditors

-3.19

-3.4

-2.21

-2.93

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.69

-1.69

-0.76

-1.37

Cash

2.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

19.25

14.3

14.7

16.51

