Grabal Alok Impex Ltd merged Share Price

20.15
(-3.13%)
Mar 12, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Grabal Alok Impex Ltd merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

20.1

Prev. Close

20.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.1

Day's High

20.3

Day's Low

20.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

45.32

P/E

3.3

EPS

6.12

Divi. Yield

2.48

Grabal Alok Impex Ltd merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Grabal Alok Impex Ltd(merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Grabal Alok Impex Ltd(merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:31 AM
Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.63%

Non-Promoter- 7.22%

Institutions: 7.22%

Non-Institutions: 45.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Grabal Alok Impex Ltd merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

42.89

22.49

21.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

129.37

118.67

108.95

Net Worth

172.26

141.16

130.79

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Grabal Alok Impex Ltd merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Grabal Alok Impex Ltd merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Ashok B Jiwrajka

Director

Dilip B Jiwrajka

Managing Director

Surendra B Jiwrajka

Director

Chandrakumar Bubna

Director

Erich Grabher

Director

Suresh G Rajani

Director

Indru Vaswani

Director

S K Bhoan

CEO & Company Secretary

Sanjay K Bhatt

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Grabal Alok Impex Ltd merged

Summary

Incorporated in 1993 Grabal Alok Impex Limited(Formerly known as Grabal Alok Exports Limited) is a textile company. The company is primarily engaged in the business as manufacturers,dealers and exporters of embroidery products like embroidered fabric and laces. In 2001 the company undertook a major expansion programme. It has installed 4 Nos Lasser make embroidery machines having an installed capacity of 435 million stitches p.a. The production had commenced from July 2000.The comapny installed 12 Nos Swiss made embroidery machines with an installed capacity of 2177 million stitches p.a. Out of this 4 Nos of Swiss make Lasser machines having an installed capacity of 435 million stitches p.a have been installed during july 2001. The total cost of the above project is Rs.68 crores of which Rs.52 crores has been attained from DEG Germany as term loan and balance by internal accruals. The project is expected to be completed by September,2004.The Company is having a financial and technical collaboration with an Austrian company Grabal,Albert Grabher Gesellschaft m.b.H & co. During February 2002 it has installed 2 Nos German made ZSK Multihea embroidery machines.
Read More

