SectorTextiles
Open₹20.1
Prev. Close₹20.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹20.3
Day's Low₹20.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)45.32
P/E3.3
EPS6.12
Divi. Yield2.48
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
42.89
22.49
21.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
129.37
118.67
108.95
Net Worth
172.26
141.16
130.79
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Ashok B Jiwrajka
Director
Dilip B Jiwrajka
Managing Director
Surendra B Jiwrajka
Director
Chandrakumar Bubna
Director
Erich Grabher
Director
Suresh G Rajani
Director
Indru Vaswani
Director
S K Bhoan
CEO & Company Secretary
Sanjay K Bhatt
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Grabal Alok Impex Ltd merged
Summary
Incorporated in 1993 Grabal Alok Impex Limited(Formerly known as Grabal Alok Exports Limited) is a textile company. The company is primarily engaged in the business as manufacturers,dealers and exporters of embroidery products like embroidered fabric and laces. In 2001 the company undertook a major expansion programme. It has installed 4 Nos Lasser make embroidery machines having an installed capacity of 435 million stitches p.a. The production had commenced from July 2000.The comapny installed 12 Nos Swiss made embroidery machines with an installed capacity of 2177 million stitches p.a. Out of this 4 Nos of Swiss make Lasser machines having an installed capacity of 435 million stitches p.a have been installed during july 2001. The total cost of the above project is Rs.68 crores of which Rs.52 crores has been attained from DEG Germany as term loan and balance by internal accruals. The project is expected to be completed by September,2004.The Company is having a financial and technical collaboration with an Austrian company Grabal,Albert Grabher Gesellschaft m.b.H & co. During February 2002 it has installed 2 Nos German made ZSK Multihea embroidery machines.
Read More
