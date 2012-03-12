Grabal Alok Impex Ltd merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
42.89
22.49
21.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
129.37
118.67
108.95
Net Worth
172.26
141.16
130.79
Minority Interest
Debt
258.93
316.14
381.7
Deferred Tax Liability Net
17.93
17.3
15.22
Total Liabilities
449.12
474.6
527.71
Fixed Assets
193.51
159.87
169.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
62.59
53.95
144.11
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.15
0.74
2.61
Networking Capital
44.87
24.48
77.7
Inventories
46
38.13
37.77
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
37.5
45.22
42.44
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
17.2
29.34
34.75
Sundry Creditors
-46.52
-80.83
-32.58
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.31
-7.38
-4.68
Cash
147
235.56
133.64
Total Assets
449.12
474.6
527.71
