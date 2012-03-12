Grabal Alok Impex Ltd merged Management Discussions

Grabal Alok Impex Ltd merged Share Price Management Discussions
GRABAL ALOK IMPEX LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Economic overview the world economy:
International Monetary Fund (IMF), in its June 2011 update of World
Economic Outlook (WEO), had revised downwards its estimate for Global
growth in 2011 to 4.3% from its April 2011 estimate of 4.4%. Moreover,
according to IMF, downside risks to global growth have increased on account
of continuing sluggishness in major advanced economies due to the weak
labour and housing markets, and lingering sovereign debt concerns.
Considering the prevailing scenario, Global economies are likely to
continue to grow at a slower pace in view of the problems being faced by
the western economies, majorly US and Europe. For the time being, though,
the concern is on the US it is more on the Euro zone. Most of the western
economies are resorting to austerity measures, however, the need of the
hour is to have some more near term stimulus in order to boost growth while
keeping an eye on reducing the fiscal deficit.
The silver lining is that the Asian economies, though, showing moderation
will still have a positive global impact. Last year, two-thirds of the
increase in world growth in 2010 came from emerging economies. The same
trend is likely to continue for some time. Though, the Asian economies are
no longer de-coupled from west and do get impacted by a slow-down in west,
they are driven by the solid domestic demand growth and spending on
infrastructure. However, these economies are also facing the heat of rising
inflation and as a consequence tightening of monetary policies.
India:
RBI in July 2011, in its first quarter review of Monetary Policy for 2011-
12, retained its base line projections of its real GDP growth at 8%.
However, considering the impact of tight monetary policies, the growth is
likely to moderate and the GDP growth is estimated to be around 7.50%.
Inflation continues to be the major macroeconomic concern. RBI has made it
very clear that controlling inflation is imperative both for sustaining
growth over medium term and for increasing potential growth rate. The
general consensus is that we are now nearing the peak of tightening
monetary policies and it would soften towards the year end.
However, the overall domestic scenario is quite encouraging from demand
perspective.
Industry Outlook:
Textile and clothing global textile industry:
The global textile and clothing trade increased from USD 212 bn in 1990 to
an estimated USD 570 bn in 2010. After phasing out of quota, this trade has
witnessed a healthy growth of 8.6% year on year between 2005 and 2008. But
then it was hit by the global economic slowdown. From now onwards, it is
expected to grow at 6% every year to reach at USD 1 trn by 2020.
Textile production has gradually shifted from developed western countries
to developing Asian countries in the last 25 years. Beside China and India,
new countries like Bangladesh have emerged as major suppliers. Since 1990,
contribution of US and other major EU countries towards global textile
trade has reduced by 13% while share of China, India and Bangladesh has
increased by 27%. The main reasons of this shift in production are the low
manufacturing cost, assured supply of raw material, abundant availability
of labour in the Asian countries and constantly improving infrastructure
for textile manufacturing.
If we look at the list of top exporters in last 25 years, the most striking
will be the emergence of China as the leader in the global textile trade.
Chinas share in global exports has increased from 6% in 1985 to 30% in
2009. Along with Hong Kong, its share is about 36%. The next big exporter
is EU Zone which contributes about 29%.
(Source: Lecmiopak analysis).
The major importers of textile and apparel are EU and US comprising almost
60% of global imports. The share of US and EU has decreased by about 5%
since 1985, although they still remain the major importers.
INDIAN TEXTILE INDUSTRY:
The Indian textile and apparel industry is one of the oldest and most
significant industries in the country and one of the largest in the world.
Apart from China, no other country can match the size, spread, depth, and
competitiveness of the Indian textile and apparel industry.
Along with the growth of global trade, India has emerged as one of the
strongest textile and apparel production hubs in the past years. Indias
exports have grown at a CAGR of 11% in last 25 years to reach US$ 25 bn in
2010. Further, Indias exports are expected to grow @ 12% to reach US$ 80
bn by 2020.
The Indian domestic textiles and apparel market is one of the fastest
growing market in the world. It is expected to become one of the major
consumption bases in near future. Out of the total market size of US$52 Bn,
apparels contributes US$36 Bn, home textiles US$4 Bn and technical & other
textiles about US$ 12 Bn.
Domestic market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% to reach US$ 140 Bn.
by 2020.
INDIAN EMBROIDERY INDUSTRY:
Embroidery is an art of producing ornamental needle work consisting of
designs worked on fabric with high lustre threads either by hand or by
machine.
Embroidery is an important part of Indian textile trade and for centuries
this art has been developed in different parts of the country. This
Industry, in India, is largely dominated by unorganized sector. Started as
hand embroidery, it slowly paved the way for machine embroidery as an
offshoot of industrial revolution.
In this tech-savvy era, from sellers market we have arrived at the buyers
market where customer demands value for money. To meet the increasing
demand from domestic and global market, automatic computerized embroidery
machines are exact, effective, efficient and economical and create a
panorama of designs on apparels, fabrics and home furnishing. The
automation of machines and computerization of designs have increased the
production considerably and reduced the cost. This has helped in getting
embroidery mass applicability.
Machine embroidery contributes to about 80% of the total Indian embroidery
market. Mainly two types of embroidery machines have been used in the
industry, Schiffli and Multi head. Both the machines can be used for same
application. However, each of them has certain advantages associated.
Schiffli machines are widely used for mass production such as making laces,
all over fabric, whereas multi head machines are widely used for embroidery
on garments, sarees or applications where embroidery is scattered. The
state of art Schiffli embroidery machines today are working at 500 RPM,
whereas Multi head embroidery run up to a speed of 900 RPM.
There is no authentic data available which indicates the exact size of the
Indian embroidery industry, however, it is estimated that in India there
are about 1600 Schiffli machines and 34000 Multi head machines installed.
In value terms, the total Indian embroidery market is estimated to be
around USD 1 billion, out of which about 70% i.e. USD 700 million is
domestic and 30% i.e. USD 300 million is exports. The major export market
for India are US, Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The domestic sector offers huge opportunities since the same is getting
both fashion driven as well as value conscious. The new applications of
embroidery are being introduced which are not just on fabrics but also on
home, gifts and other life style products. The industry, both domestic and
exports is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10%.
COMPANY PERFORMANCE:
HIGHLIGHTS:
In 2010-11, Grabal Alok Impex Ltd. (Grabal Alok or the Company) grew
its topline, expanded export sales and improved both pre-tax and post-tax
earnings. The stand-alone financial performance of Grabal Alok Impex Ltd.
for the year ended 31 March 2011 is highlighted below.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR GRABAL ALOK IMPEX LTD. FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH
2011:
* Net sales for 2010-11 was at Rs. 23,641.50 lakhs which represents a
marginal fall of 2.92% (Rs. 2009-10 sales: Rs. 24,352.04 lakhs).
* Export Sales increased by 9.93% over 2009-10 levels to reach Rs.12,474.45
lakhs.
* Earnings before Interest, Depreciation, Taxes and Amortisation (EBIDTA)
for the year stood at Rs. 5,027.07 lakhs - a decrease of 20.73% over the
previous year 6,341.50 lakhs).
* Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) for the year - at Rs. 3,364.38-
represented 29.19% fall over 200910 (Rs. 4751.16 lakhs).
* Profit before Tax (PBT) grew by 7.72% over 2010-11 to reach Rs. 2,743.27
lakhs (PBT for 2009-10: Rs. 2,546.55lakhs).
* Profit after Taxes (PAT) was at Rs. 1,765.17 lakhs, representing a growth
of 8.94% over 2009-10 1,620.26 lakhs).
* Earning per share (EPS) was Rs. 7.85 during 2010-11 (the previous years
EPS was Rs. 7.40) - a growth of 6.09% and a 3-year CAGR of 20.35%.
* Return on Net Worth (RONW) for the year was 9.34% vis-a-vis 10.27% of the
previous year.
* Book Value per Share was Rs. 67.39 - a 7.43% year-on-year growth over
2009-10 62.73 as on 31 March 2010).
Note: Previous years figures have been regrouped wherever necessary to
bring them in line with the current years figures.
Table 1 gives the tabular representation of the key financial performance
for the past three years.
PARTICULARS 2010-11 2009-10 2011-2010
Net Sales 23,641.50 24,352.04 (2.92%)
Export Sales 12,474.45 11,347.31 9.93%
EBIDTA 5,027.07 6,341.50 (20.73%)
EBIT 3,364.38 4,751.16 (29.19%)
PBT 2,743.27 2,546.55 7.72%
PAT 1,765.17 1,620.26 8.94%
Gross Fixed Assets 26,986.32 21,965.28 22.85%
Net Worth 18,903.87 15,770.48 19.87%
Return on Net Worth 9.34% 10.27% (9.06%)
Earnings Per Share (Rs.) 7.85 7.40 6.09%
Book Value Per Share (Rs.) 67.39 62.73 7.43%
Financial performance: stand-alone:
Table 2 gives the financial performance of Grabal Alok Impex Ltd. as a
stand-alone entity for the year ended 31 March, 2011.
Table 2: Grabal Alok Impex Ltd.:
Stand-alone financial performance for the year ended 31 March, 2011:
Rs. Lakhs
PARTICULARS 2010-11 % TO 2009-10 % TO GROWTH
SALES SALES
Net Sales/Income
From Operations 23,641.50 24,352.04 (2.92%)
Other Income 119.62 150.93 (20.74%)
Total Income 23,761.12 24,502.97 -3.03%
Net Material Costs
(After Adjusting
Stock-In-Trade) 13,417.29 56.75% 12,629.48 51.86% 6.24%
People Costs 1,236.72 5.23% 994.67 4.08% 24.33%
Other Expenditure 4,080.04 17.26% 4,537.32 18.63% (10.08%)
Earnings Before 5,027.07 21.26% 6,341.50 26.04% (20.73%)
Interest, Depreciation
& Taxes (EBIDTA)
Depreciation 1,662.69 7.03% 1,590.34 6.53% 4.55%
Earnings Before
Interest &
Taxes (EBITA) 3,364.38 14.23% 4,751.16 19.51% (29.19%)
Interest &
Finance Costs 621.11 2.63% 2,204.61 9.05% (71.83%)
Profit Before
Tax (PBT) 2743.27 11.60% 2,546.55 10.46% 7.72%
Less: Provision
For Taxes 978.10 3.92% 926.29 3.80% 5.59%
Current Tax (851.77) (433.57)
Deferred Tax (22.32) (394.01)
Fringe Benefit Tax - -
MAT Credit Entitlement - (98.71)
Previous Period
Adjustment (104.01) -
Profit After
Tax (PAT) 1,765.17 7.47% 1,620.26 6.65% 8.94%
ANALYSIS OF PROFIT & LOSS ACCOUNT:
SALES:
In 2010-2011, the company achieved net total sales of Rs. 23,641.50 lakhs
as compared to Rs. 24,352.04 lakhs in the previous year, representing a
marginal decrease of 2.92%. Of the total sales, domestic sales in 2010-2011
accounted for Rs. 11,167.05 lakhs or 47.23% of total sales, compared to
Rs.13,004.73 lakhs (53.40%) in 2009-10.
Export sales:
Export sales for 2010-11 grew by 9.93% to reach Rs. 12,474.45 lakhs as
compared to Rs. 11,347.31 lakhs in 2009-10. Exports as a percentage of
total sales increased from 46.60% in 2009-10 to 52.77% in 2010-11 (Chart
E). Major export market for the company are Saudi Arabia, UAE, Sudan,
Tchad, Djibouti, Somaliand, Ethiopia, Benin, Togo, Gambia, Senegal, Mali,
Guinea, Ivory Coast, Tanjania and Brazil.
Other income:
Other income for the year was at Rs. 119.62 lakhs compared to Rs.150.93
lakhs in the previous year. The major portion of other income is on account
of dividend income which was Rs. 43.90 lakhs for the year 42.83 lakhs in
the previous year).
Raw material consumption:
Raw material consumption, net of increase/decrease in finished goods, for
the year ended 31 March 2011 was Rs. 13,417.29 lakhs, an increase of 6.24%
over 2009-10 12,629.48 lakhs). Raw material costs as a percentage to sales
have also increased: from 51.86% in 2009-10 to 56.75% in 2010-11. This was
mainly on account of sharp increase in the raw material prices during the
year.
People costs:
Grabal Aloks headcount as on 31 March 2011 was 2017 compared to 1911 a
year earlier due to addition of machines in the later part of the year. The
people costs for the year increased from Rs. 994.67 lakhs in 2009-10 to
Rs.1,236.72 lakhs in 2010-11, representing an increase of 24.33%. As a
percentage to sales also it increased to 5.23% in 2010-11 as compared to
4.08% in 2009-10.
Operational and other expenses:
In 2010-11, The Companys operational and other expenses were at
Rs.4,080.04 lakhs, compared to Rs. 4,537.32 lakhs in 2009-10, reflecting a
decrease of 10.08% over the previous year. The main reason for reduction
was on account of exchange rate fluctuation which was nil gain for this
year as compared to Rs. 1,085.45 lakhs in 2009-10.
Eidta:
Earnings before interest, depreciation and taxes (EBIDTA) for 2010-11 was
Rs.5,027.07 lakhs as compared to Rs. 6,341.50 lakhs for 2009-10. As a
percentage to sales also EBITDA decreased to 21.26% compared to 26.04% in
2009-10. The main reason for decrease in EBITDA was on account of increase
in raw material cost.
Depreciation:
The Companys gross fixed assets (GFA), including capital work-in-progress,
increased to Rs. 26,986.32 lakhs as compared to Rs. 21,965.28 lakhs as on
31 March 2010. A large part of the increase in GFA took place during the
latter half of the year. The depreciation charged for the year was
Rs.1,662.69 lakhs compared to Rs. 1,590.34 lakhs.
Interest:
The interest cost for the year was Rs. 621.11 lakhs compared to Rs.2,204.61
lakhs in 2009-10. The sharp decrease in interest cost was due to interest
income of Rs. 1,396.68 lakhs (previous year: Rs. 493.67 lakhs) received on
fixed deposit with banks. There is also a reduction in debt from
Rs.31,614.57 lakhs in the previous to Rs. 25,892.56 lakhs in the current
year.
CASH PROFIT AND NET CASH ACCRUALS:
Companys cash profit for the year 2010-11 was Rs. 3617.87 lakhs (previous
year Rs. 3,652.02 lakhs) and net cash accruals after providing for dividend
was Rs. 3,486.77 lakhs (previous year Rs. 3,442.26 lakhs).
PBT:
Profit before tax (PBT) in 2010-11 was Rs. 2,743.27 lakhs which grew by
7.72% over the previous year PBT of Rs. 2,546.55 lakhs. PBT as a percentage
to sales also improved to 11.60% as compared to 10.46% in the previous
year. The improvement in PBT is mainly due to reduction in interest cost.
TAX:
The provision for tax for the year was Rs. 874.09 lakhs comprising of
current tax of Rs. 851.77 lakhs and deferred tax of Rs. 22.32 lakhs. In
addition to this, there was a provision made for Rs. 104.01 lakhs for short
provision in respect of earlier years. The provision for taxation for the
previous year was Rs. 926.29 lakhs 1,401 comprising of current tax of
Rs.433.57 lakhs, MAT credit of Rs. 1,201 98.71 lakhs and deferred tax of
Rs. 394.01 lakhs.
PAT:
Profit after taxes (PAT) for the year grew 8.94% over 2009-10 and was at
Rs. 1,765.17 lakhs for 2010-11 (Rs. 1,620.26 lakhs in, 2009-10). PAT as a
percentage to sales also improved to 7.47% compared to 6.65% in the
previous year.
ANALYSIS OF BALANCE SHEET:
CAPITAL STRUCTURE:
The equity capital of the company remained at the previous level of
Rs.2,248.50 lakhs. However, during the year, company allotted 16,000,000
nos of share warrants to Arum Investment Private Limited at a face value of
Rs. 51 per warrant aggregating to Rs. 8,160 lakhs. Each warrant would get
converted into one share of Rs. 10 each at a premium of Rs. 41 per share.
The company has received Rs. 2,040 lakhs being 25% of the subscription.
NET WORTH:
The net worth of the company as on 31 March 2011 was Rs.18,903.87 lakhs
(including deferred tax of Rs. 1,677.68 lakhs) as compared to Rs. 15,770.48
lakhs (including deferred tax of Rs. 1655.36 lakhs).
TOTAL DEBT:
As on 31 March 2011, Grabal Aloks total debt was Rs.25,892.56 lakhs,
compared to Rs. 31,614.57 lakhs as on 31 March 2010. Long-term borrowings
reduced from Rs. 23,986.70 lakhs as on 31 March 2010 to Rs. 20,212.90 lakhs
as on 31 March 2011; the corresponding figures for short-term borrowings
were Rs. 7,627.87 lakhs (as on 31 March 2010) vis-a-vis Rs. 5,679.66 lakhs
as on 31 March 2011. Net borrowings (net of cash and bank balances) were
Rs. 11,192.18 lakhs as on 31 March 2011 (Rs. 8,058.89 as on 31 March 2010).
FIXED ASSETS:
The Companys gross fixed assets (including capital WIP) as on 31 March
2011 stood at Rs. 26,986.32 lakhs (Rs. 21,965.28 lakhs as on 31 March
2010). The capital work in progress was Rs. 1893.89 lakhs as on 31 March
2011 as compared to Rs. 5.42 Lakhs as on 31 March 2010. The capital workin
progress was mainly on account of addition of new 6 schiffli embroidery
machines which were under erection and additional building.
INVESTMENTS:
As on 31 March 2011, Grabal Alok had investments totalling Rs.6,258.73
lakhs, compared to Rs. 5,395.53 lakhs as on 31 March 2010. The details of
investments are given in Table 3.
Table 3: Statement of Investments by grabal Alok Impex Ltd. as on 31 March
2011:
PARTICULARS EQUITY PREFERENCE SHARE TOTAL AS ON
APPLICATION 31 MARCH
MONEY 2011 2010
In Subsidiaries
Grabal Alok
International Ltd. 22.05 2,238.26 863.20 3,123.51 2,260.31
In Alok 3,134.21 - - 3,134.21 3,134.21
Industries Ltd.
Other Investments
At Cost
In Equity Shares 1.01 1.01
Total 6,258.73 5,395.53
PARTICULARS %
HOLDING
In Subsidiaries
Grabal Alok
International Ltd. 100.00%
In Alok 3.05%
Industries Ltd.
Other Investments
At Cost
In Equity Shares
Total
PERFORMANCE RATIOS:
Table 4 details the various performance ratios of the Company.
Table 4: Key Profitability Ratios as on 31 March 2011:
PARTICULARS AS ON 31 MAR
2011 2010
EBIDTA/Net Sales (%) 21.26% 26.04%
Profit Before Tax/Net Sales (%) 11.60% 10.47%
Profit After Tax Margin (%) 7.47% 6.65%
Return On Net Worth [RONW* 9.34% 10.27%
Net Long Term Debt2/Equity 0.29 0.03
Net Total Debt/Equity 0.59 0.51
Current Ratio 2.20 2.12
Quick Ratio 1.79 1.89
EBDITA/Interest 8.09 2.88
Net Fixed Assets/Secured Loans 1.72 1.07
Debtors To Turnover-Days 58 68
Total Inventory To Turnover-Days 71 57
Notes: Net Worth and Equity calculated including Deferred Tax Liability
Debt calculated net of cash and bank balances EBIDTA AS A PERCENTAGE TO NET
SALES for the year 2010-11 was 21.26%, compared to Rs. 26.04% a year
earlier. PBT AS A PERCENTAGE TO NET SALES was 11.60% for 2010-11 vis-a-vis
10.47% in 2009-10 PAT Margin FOR 2010-11 was at 7.47%, compared to 6.65% a
year earlier.
RETURN ON NET WORTH (RONW) RONW as on 31 March 2011 was 9.34%, compared to
10.27% as on 31 March 2010. Debt EQuITY (D/E) RATIO The ratio of total debt
(net of cash) stood at 0.59 as against 0.51 in the previous year. CURRENT
RATIO as on 31 March 2011 is 2.20 compared to 2.12 as on 31 March 2010.
QUICK RATIO increased - from 1.89 as on 31 March 2010 to 1.79 as on 31
March 2011.
The Interest Coverage Ratio as at 31 March 2011 was at 8.09 compared to
2.88 as on 31 March 2010, indicating strong interest servicing capability.
NET FIXED ASSETS TO SECURED LOANS has improved to 1.72 from 1.07 in 2009-10
and represents adequate cover.
DEBTORS-TURNOVER RATIO has decreased-from 68 days as on 31 March 2010 to 58
days as on 31 March 2011. INVENTORY-TURNOVER RATIO has increased from 57
days as on 31 March 2010 to 71 days as on 31 March, 2011.
FINANCIAL CONDITION AND LIQUIDITY:
Table 5: Summarised Cash Flow as on 31 March 2011:
Rs. Lakhs
PARTICULARS 2010-11 2009-10
Net Cash Provided/(Used) By:
Operating Activities 1,140.48 10,324.54
Investing Activities 17,893.75 (13,276.07)
Financial Activities (5,877.04) (9,071.17)
Net Cash Surplus/(Deficit) 13,157.20 (12,022.70)
Cash & Cash Equivalents At The:
Beginning of The Year 989.40 13,012.10
End of The Year 14,146.60 989.40
During 2010-11, the Company has generated cash from operating activities to
the tune of Rs. 1,140.48 lakhs. It also received inflow of Rs. 17,893.75
lakhs during the year from investing activities and had a out go from
financing activity of Rs. 5,877.04 lakhs. The out go was mainly on account
of repayment of long term debt and interest.
As a result, the overall cash generated for the year was Rs.13,157.20 lakhs
and the closing balance was Rs. 14,146.60 lakhs. Table 5 gives the
summarised cash flow for the Company as on 31 March 2011.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: CONSOLIDATED:
Grabal Aloks consolidated performance figures are given in Table 6 below:
Table 6: Grabal Alok Impex Ltd.:
Consolidated Financial Performance for the year ended 31 March 2011:
Rs. Lakhs
PARTICULARS 2010-11 % TO 2009-10 % TO
SALES SALES
Net Sales/Income From
Operations 23,641.50 24,352.04
Other Income 102.31 151.76
Total Income 23,743.81 24,503.80
Material Costs 13,403.53 56.69% 12,643.24 51.60%
People Costs 1,236.72 5.23% 994.67 4.06%
Other Expenditure 4,117.81 17.42% 4,903.96 20.01%
Earnings Before 4,985.75 21.09% 5,961.93 24.33%
Interest, Depreciation
& Taxes
Depreciation 1,662.69 7.03% 1,590.34 6.49%
Earnings Before 3,323.06 14.06% 4,371.59 17.84%
Interest & Taxes
Interest & Finance Costs 1,572.95 6.65% 2,752.29 11.23%
Profit Before Tax 1,750.111 7.40% 1,619.30 6.61%
Less: Provision
For Taxes
Current Tax 851.77 433.57
Deferred Tax 22.32 394.01
4.14% 3.80%
Fringe Benefit Tax
MAT Credit Entitlement 98.71
Previous Period
Adjustment 104.01
Profit After Tax 772.01 3.27% 693.01 2.85%
Add/(Less): Share of
Loss from
Associate company (1,132.45) (2,363.77)
Profit/(Loss)
for the year (360.44) (1,670.76)
Add: Balance brought
forward from
previous year (7,256.20) (5,418.13)
Amount available
for appropriation (7,616.64) (7,088.89)
Grabal ALOK (UK) ltd:
Grabal Alok Impex Ltd., through its subsidiaries, holds 48.71% of the
equity of Grabal Alok (UK) Ltd (GAUKL) the company that manages the Groups
retail operations in the UK. GAUKL operates 215 stores across England,
Scotland and Wales, which offer a full range of quality apparel and
accessories for men, women and children, as well as home furnishings at
affordable price points. The stores were originally branded as qs: over
the past three years, the company has been rolling out a new brand Store
Twenty One; simultaneously, the stores are being repositioned from a
value conscious stores to smart buying stores.
Through a series of strategic actions, such as, changing the branding of
the stores, refurbishing and improving the look and feel of the stores,
changing sourcing to Asian countries, rationalisation of man power and cost
reduction measures, etc., the performance of the stores has steadily
improving over the period. The major financial highlights for financial
year 2010-11 are as under:
For the year ended Mar 2011, GAUKLs sales were Rs.129.75 million compared
to sales of Rs.117.06 million during 2009-10, representing a growth 10.84%.
Store margin increased from 40.30% in FY 2009-10 TO 40.67% in FY 2010-11.
On the costs front, people costs reduced marginally from 11.72% to 2009-10
to 11.68% 2010-11.
Operating profits or EBITDA turned around from a negative of Rs.3.01
million in 2009-10 to a positive of Rs. 1.71 million in 2010-11.
As the recovery process gradually falls in to place, the economic
conditions in UK are excepted to be more conducive for retail stores like
Store Twenty One.
CAPACITIES:
The total capacity as on March 2011 and post completion of on-going
expansion is given in table no. 7 below.
Table No. 7:
Particulars Existing Under Implementation Total
Nos. Mn. Nos. Mn. Nos. Mn.
Stitches Stitches Stitches
Schiffli
Embroidery
Machines 68 8400 6 550 74 8950
Multihead 66 22915 - - 66 22915
Embroidery
Machines
Quilting 1 300 - - 1 300
Machine
Total 135 31615 6 550 141 32165
HUMAN RESOURCES:
The Company believes that Human Resource Development is the framework
around which employees develop their personal and organizational skills,
knowledge, and abilities. The HR function encompasses employee training,
employee career development, performance management and succession
planning, key employee identification and organization development.
Your organization survives and thrives because of the capabilities and
performance of its people.
The Human Resources (HR) function in Grabal includes a broad spectrum of
specialties such as manpower planning, recruiting, induction to new
joinees, payroll, policy, safety, training and development, and performance
management. In other words, the responsibility of HR is to handhold the
recruitment to retirement process of employees.
Your companys HR members are advocates for both the company and the people
who work in the company. Consequently, these professionals perform a
constant balancing act to meet both needs successfully.
During the year under review, industrial relations continued to remain
cordial and with no instances of stoppage of work or accidents. As at March
31, 2010, your company had a total headcount of 1,911 whereas this number
was 2017 as at March 31, 2011.
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY:
Grabal Alok shares SAP application instance and landscape with Alok Group.
The group migrated to the latest version ECC 6 successfully during the
year. Further fine tuning, performance optimisation and functional
enhancements are done on a regular basis to improve productivity of
resources and quality of data. The company has initiated implementation of
HCM (Human Capital Management) module which is expected to go live during
the 3rd quarter of 2011-12. This brings in further standardisation,
consolidation and best practices of HCM activities across Grabal and Alok
Group. The group is also evaluating feasibility of a functional upgrade to
EHP 5 (latest Enhancement Package).
During the year, additional MPLS links (of another service provider) were
installed at Grabal locations to provide required redundancy/backup to the
existing MPLS links. This ensures best network performance and uptime on a
24x7 basis. The commercial impact of such enhancements is kept very minimum
by regularly negotiating the tariff with service providers.
Further to the prevailing data security systems such as off-site data
replication, daily backup of database, hourly backup of logs and other
devices such as firewalls, anti-virus/anti-spam appliances and software
applications, we have successfully carried out POC (Proof Of Concept) of an
online data replication system. Further techno/commercial evaluation of the
product, key metrics of recovery point objective (RPO) and recovery time
objective (RTO) are being worked out.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:
The company has an adequate system of internal controls, commensurate with
the size of its business, to ensure: (a) that its assets are safeguarded
and protected against loss from unauthorised use or disposition; and (b)
that transactions are reliably authorised, accurately recorded and reported
quickly.
The Company has appointed a Chartered Accountants firm as internal
auditors to carry out concurrent audits at all its locations. The scope of
internal audit programme is authorised by the Audit Committee of the Board
of Directors, who are then briefed every quarter about the findings by the
internal auditors. Remedial actions are suggested by both the auditors and
the Audit Committee and the same are implemented at the operational level.
RISKS AND MITIGATIONS:
RAW MATERIAL COST:
The main raw material for the company is cotton/blended fabrics and
cotton/synthetic yarn. Any change in the price of these raw materials can
impact companys performance. To mitigate this risk, the company has
developed multiple vendor base for both fabric and yarn. The large scale
operations enables it to negotiate better and avail quantity discounts.
Moreover, since its bulk of the production is made to order, it is able to
pass it on the increased raw material cost.
MARKET DEMAND FLUCTUATION:
Embroidered fabrics and garments being fashion products, their demand
fluctuates from time to time as per prevailing market trends. Therefore,
understanding the changing demand scenario and quickly responding to that
is critical.
The company has developed a wide market for its products both in domestic
as well as in exports markets. It has in-house trained designing team,
which track the markets continuously. The in-house sampling and product
development infrastructure along with its modern capacities enable it to
provide the Speed to Market demanded by customers.
FOREIGN CURRENCY FLUCTUATIONS:
The companys exports constitute about 50% of its sales and therefore are
subject to the risk of currency fluctuation. Most of its export sales are
in US Dollars. On the liability side, it has foreign currency loans by way
of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) in US Dollar. The company,
through its group treasury, track the currency fluctuations and take
appropriate measures from time to time to mitigate this risk.
MARKET COMPETITION:
The company markets its products in both the domestic and export markets
and is subject to market competition in both the markets. Domestically, the
major competitors are un-organised and small players whereas in the
international market, it faces competition from China, Turkey, EU countries
and other Asian countries.
The Company due to its large scale, wide product range, diversified
customers and market, better quality and designing capabilities is able to
produce large to medium volumes at competitive prices. It continues to
explore new markets and new applications for its products.
FUTURE PROSPECTS:
With the steady growth in global textile trade as well as domestic
consumption, the opportunities for Indian textile industry are immense. On
the export front, the major embroidered products for India are fabric,
garments, bed sheets, curtains, sofa covers, quilts, laces and
embellishments. While, embroidered fabrics are mainly exported to African
and Middle East countries, the embroidered garments, bed sheets, curtains,
etc., are mostly exported to US and Europe. The export market is on an
average growing at a CAGR of 10%.
Domestically, India is worlds second biggest market for embroidery after
China. With the wide spread usage of high speed embroidery machines, now,
embroidery is commonly seen in peoples day-to-day wear. With the
improvement of living standards, people have started using embroidery for
bed sheets, curtains, ladies undergarments and so on. The domestic market
is also growing at a CAGR of around 10%.
Your company has always believed in diversifying its risk and accordingly,
has developed export as well as domestic market equally. The company has
developed a strategy to be multi product, multi market and multi customer.
The order book of the company is quite healthy and the expanded capacities
are getting absorbed. There are new emerging markets, especially on the
African and Latin American continents, which your company is continuously
exploring.
The Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held on 30 July,
2011 has approved the amalgamation of the company in to Alok Industries
Limited (Alok) subject to approval of the shareholders, creditors,
financial institutions, Honble High Court, relevant stock exchanges and
other statutory authorities. Alok is an integrated textile producer with
large capacities across the textile value chain. The company would,
accordingly, get the benefit of Aloks integration, scale, market reach and
sound infrastructure to further develop its market.
On the overseas retail venture, Grabal Alok (UK) Ltd, the performance is
encouraging and company achieved positive cash profit during the year. The
prospects of Value Format Stores like Store Twenty One look good with the
gradual recovery of the UK economy.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:
The management of Grabal Alok Impex Ltd. has prepared and is responsible
for the financial statements that appear in this report. These are in
conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in India and,
therefore, include amounts based on informed judgments and estimates. The
management also accepts responsibility for the preparation of other
financial information that is included in this report. Statements in this
Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives,
projections, estimates and expectations may be forward looking statements
within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. The management has
based these forward looking statements on its current expectations and
projections about future events. Such statements involve known and unknown
risks significant changes in political and economic environment in India or
key markets abroad, tax laws, litigation, labour relations, exchange rate
fluctuations, interest and other costs and may cause actual results to
differ materially.