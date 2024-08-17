iifl-logo-icon 1
Supreme Tex Mart Ltd Share Price

0.55
(10.00%)
Aug 23, 2018|03:23:30 PM

Supreme Tex Mart Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

0.55

Prev. Close

0.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.41

Day's High

0.55

Day's Low

0.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-45.47

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.75

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Supreme Tex Mart Ltd Corporate Action

Supreme Tex Mart Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Supreme Tex Mart Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:07 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.64%

Non-Promoter- 72.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 72.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Supreme Tex Mart Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

34.06

34.06

34.06

34.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-225.86

-220.59

-41.75

168.23

Net Worth

-191.8

-186.53

-7.69

202.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

395.29

350.41

429.81

830.42

yoy growth (%)

12.8

-18.47

-48.24

-7.06

Raw materials

-262.84

-354.36

-356.18

-598.77

As % of sales

66.49

101.12

82.86

72.1

Employee costs

-25.08

-19.51

-15.5

-24.15

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-44.82

-178.84

-155.25

0.3

Depreciation

-46.03

-48.4

-52.07

-26.6

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.84

Working capital

23.89

-102.89

-99.8

-15.96

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.8

-18.47

-48.24

-7.06

Op profit growth

-101.7

95.53

-180.1

-15.32

EBIT growth

-72.4

38.13

-324.95

-32.09

Net profit growth

-75.73

-14.16

-18,170.46

-92.81

Supreme Tex Mart Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Supreme Tex Mart Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ajay Gupta

Joint Managing Director

Gautam Gupta

Director

Kuldip Singh

Independent Director

Bhupinder Singh Mann

Independent Director

Preeti Pandey

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Supreme Tex Mart Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Oct.88 as a private limited company, Supreme Woollen Mills was converted into a public limited company in Apr.89 and later on changed to its present name i.e. Supreme Yarns Ltd. It was promoted in joint sector by Ram Lal Gupta, Sanjay Gupta and Ajay Gupta alongwith the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC). For setting up a 4000 spindles the company entered a MOU with PSIDC but the same was not commenced due to unfavourable market situtations. Later on the company approached IDBI for term lending and in turn bank also awarded the term loan in March,1995. It has undertook the project and completed it successfully by expanding the capacity to 11,520 spindles in its Kanganwal,Ludhiana plant.The company came out with a public issue of 40 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 400 lac in Apr.96, to part-finance its project. In 2002-03 the company expanded its capacity by 14464 spindles taking the total capacity to 25984. This project was part financed by way of Equity capital of RS.200 lacs on preferential basis.
