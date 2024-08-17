SectorTextiles
Open₹0.55
Prev. Close₹0.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.41
Day's High₹0.55
Day's Low₹0.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-45.47
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.75
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
34.06
34.06
34.06
34.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-225.86
-220.59
-41.75
168.23
Net Worth
-191.8
-186.53
-7.69
202.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
395.29
350.41
429.81
830.42
yoy growth (%)
12.8
-18.47
-48.24
-7.06
Raw materials
-262.84
-354.36
-356.18
-598.77
As % of sales
66.49
101.12
82.86
72.1
Employee costs
-25.08
-19.51
-15.5
-24.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-44.82
-178.84
-155.25
0.3
Depreciation
-46.03
-48.4
-52.07
-26.6
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.84
Working capital
23.89
-102.89
-99.8
-15.96
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.8
-18.47
-48.24
-7.06
Op profit growth
-101.7
95.53
-180.1
-15.32
EBIT growth
-72.4
38.13
-324.95
-32.09
Net profit growth
-75.73
-14.16
-18,170.46
-92.81
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ajay Gupta
Joint Managing Director
Gautam Gupta
Director
Kuldip Singh
Independent Director
Bhupinder Singh Mann
Independent Director
Preeti Pandey
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Incorporated in Oct.88 as a private limited company, Supreme Woollen Mills was converted into a public limited company in Apr.89 and later on changed to its present name i.e. Supreme Yarns Ltd. It was promoted in joint sector by Ram Lal Gupta, Sanjay Gupta and Ajay Gupta alongwith the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation (PSIDC). For setting up a 4000 spindles the company entered a MOU with PSIDC but the same was not commenced due to unfavourable market situtations. Later on the company approached IDBI for term lending and in turn bank also awarded the term loan in March,1995. It has undertook the project and completed it successfully by expanding the capacity to 11,520 spindles in its Kanganwal,Ludhiana plant.The company came out with a public issue of 40 lac equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 400 lac in Apr.96, to part-finance its project. In 2002-03 the company expanded its capacity by 14464 spindles taking the total capacity to 25984. This project was part financed by way of Equity capital of RS.200 lacs on preferential basis.
