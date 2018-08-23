Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
395.29
350.41
429.81
830.42
yoy growth (%)
12.8
-18.47
-48.24
-7.06
Raw materials
-262.84
-354.36
-356.18
-598.77
As % of sales
66.49
101.12
82.86
72.1
Employee costs
-25.08
-19.51
-15.5
-24.15
As % of sales
6.34
5.56
3.6
2.9
Other costs
-105.32
-96.88
-119.68
-130.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.64
27.64
27.84
15.73
Operating profit
2.04
-120.34
-61.54
76.83
OPM
0.51
-34.34
-14.31
9.25
Depreciation
-46.03
-48.4
-52.07
-26.6
Interest expense
-1.54
-22.02
-41.73
-50.15
Other income
0.71
11.93
0.1
0.23
Profit before tax
-44.82
-178.84
-155.25
0.3
Taxes
0
0
0
0.84
Tax rate
0
0
0
273.96
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-44.82
-178.84
-155.25
1.15
Exceptional items
1.43
0
-53.08
0
Net profit
-43.38
-178.84
-208.34
1.15
yoy growth (%)
-75.73
-14.16
-18,170.46
-92.81
NPM
-10.97
-51.03
-48.47
0.13
