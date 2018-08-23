iifl-logo-icon 1
Supreme Tex Mart Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.55
(10.00%)
Aug 23, 2018

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

395.29

350.41

429.81

830.42

yoy growth (%)

12.8

-18.47

-48.24

-7.06

Raw materials

-262.84

-354.36

-356.18

-598.77

As % of sales

66.49

101.12

82.86

72.1

Employee costs

-25.08

-19.51

-15.5

-24.15

As % of sales

6.34

5.56

3.6

2.9

Other costs

-105.32

-96.88

-119.68

-130.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.64

27.64

27.84

15.73

Operating profit

2.04

-120.34

-61.54

76.83

OPM

0.51

-34.34

-14.31

9.25

Depreciation

-46.03

-48.4

-52.07

-26.6

Interest expense

-1.54

-22.02

-41.73

-50.15

Other income

0.71

11.93

0.1

0.23

Profit before tax

-44.82

-178.84

-155.25

0.3

Taxes

0

0

0

0.84

Tax rate

0

0

0

273.96

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-44.82

-178.84

-155.25

1.15

Exceptional items

1.43

0

-53.08

0

Net profit

-43.38

-178.84

-208.34

1.15

yoy growth (%)

-75.73

-14.16

-18,170.46

-92.81

NPM

-10.97

-51.03

-48.47

0.13

