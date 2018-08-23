Supreme Tex Mart Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
34.06
34.06
34.06
34.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-225.86
-220.59
-41.75
168.23
Net Worth
-191.8
-186.53
-7.69
202.29
Minority Interest
Debt
468.19
487.24
466.58
398.99
Deferred Tax Liability Net
31.72
31.72
31.72
31.72
Total Liabilities
308.11
332.43
490.61
633
Fixed Assets
165.98
212.93
264.09
314.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.37
1.37
1.37
1.37
Networking Capital
127.74
105.47
212.47
310.52
Inventories
43.41
65.29
160.15
228.85
Inventory Days
40.08
68
135.99
100.58
Sundry Debtors
62.44
64.24
74.09
142.96
Debtor Days
57.65
66.91
62.91
62.83
Other Current Assets
106.08
85.11
78.9
100.07
Sundry Creditors
-65.04
-73.54
-69.63
-129.18
Creditor Days
60.05
76.6
59.12
56.77
Other Current Liabilities
-19.15
-35.63
-31.04
-32.18
Cash
13
12.65
12.69
6.51
Total Assets
308.09
332.42
490.62
632.98
