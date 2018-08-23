iifl-logo-icon 1
Supreme Tex Mart Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.55
(10.00%)
Aug 23, 2018

Supreme Tex Mart Ltd FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-44.82

-178.84

-155.25

0.3

Depreciation

-46.03

-48.4

-52.07

-26.6

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.84

Working capital

23.89

-102.89

-99.8

-15.96

Other operating items

Operating

-66.96

-330.13

-307.13

-41.41

Capital expenditure

-7.01

-4.19

3.08

11.37

Free cash flow

-73.98

-334.33

-304.04

-30.04

Equity raised

-403.06

-83.49

334.82

336.55

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

5.05

44.94

164.09

-4.16

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-471.99

-372.89

194.86

302.35

