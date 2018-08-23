Supreme Tex Mart Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-44.82
-178.84
-155.25
0.3
Depreciation
-46.03
-48.4
-52.07
-26.6
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.84
Working capital
23.89
-102.89
-99.8
-15.96
Other operating items
Operating
-66.96
-330.13
-307.13
-41.41
Capital expenditure
-7.01
-4.19
3.08
11.37
Free cash flow
-73.98
-334.33
-304.04
-30.04
Equity raised
-403.06
-83.49
334.82
336.55
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
5.05
44.94
164.09
-4.16
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-471.99
-372.89
194.86
302.35
