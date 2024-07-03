iifl-logo-icon 1
Modern Threads (I) Ltd Share Price

54.99
(0.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:45:13 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open55.61
  • Day's High55.61
  • 52 Wk High75.5
  • Prev. Close54.52
  • Day's Low54.99
  • 52 Wk Low 21
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E14.91
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value37.28
  • EPS3.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)191.26
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Modern Threads (I) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

55.61

Prev. Close

54.52

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

55.61

Day's Low

54.99

52 Week's High

75.5

52 Week's Low

21

Book Value

37.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

191.26

P/E

14.91

EPS

3.56

Divi. Yield

0

Modern Threads (I) Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Modern Threads (I) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Modern Threads (I) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:09 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.09%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.09%

Non-Promoter- 12.12%

Institutions: 12.12%

Non-Institutions: 22.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Modern Threads (I) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

34.78

34.78

34.78

34.78

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

94.37

68.58

-145.7

-153.91

Net Worth

129.15

103.36

-110.92

-119.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

147.13

200.58

228.21

164.65

yoy growth (%)

-26.65

-12.1

38.6

10.78

Raw materials

-90.51

-132.32

-152.47

-104.77

As % of sales

61.51

65.96

66.81

63.63

Employee costs

-18.79

-22.42

-21.55

-16.5

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.02

23.26

9.71

7.44

Depreciation

-2.76

-3.01

-2.6

-2.13

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

2.61

24.07

11.92

-3.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-26.65

-12.1

38.6

10.78

Op profit growth

17.61

-77.06

57.16

-38.51

EBIT growth

-89.27

95.91

41.62

-20.09

Net profit growth

-93.21

135.52

44.6

-17.74

No Record Found

Modern Threads (I) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,510

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.09

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.49

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.7

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,069.15

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Modern Threads (I) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajesh Ranka

Non Executive Director

Veena Jain

Independent Director

J N Sharma

Executive Director

Ram Awatar Kabra

Independent Director

Ankita Jain

Independent Director

Chhitar Mal Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anil Kumar Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Modern Threads (I) Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Aug.80, Modern Threads (I) Ltd commenced operations in Jan.82 at its plant located in Raila, Bhilwara district, Rajasthan. It was jointly promoted by the Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO) and H S Ranka for manufacturing industrial yarn and sewing thread. The company has since diversified into the manufacture of synthetic blended grey, dyed and fancy yarn.The Company is one of the biggest manufacturers and exporters of wool and blended worsted yarn from India. Modern Woollens Division is having plant at Bhilwara, Rajasthan, as manufacturers and exporters of wool and blended worsted yarn from India. Modern Threads Division is also having its plant at Raila, District Bhilwara, Rajasthan. In Sep.94, the Woollen divisions of Modern Woollens and Suneel Textile Mills were merged with the company. In Feb.95, it came out with a rights-cum-public issue to set up a unit under the EPCG scheme (inst. cap. : 25334 spindles) to manufacture synthetic blended grey, dyed and fancy yarn and increase the existing facilities from 23,888 spindles to 25,808 spindles.Companys threads division was awarded the ISO 9002 certification by the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) for the manufacture and supply of polyester viscose and blended yarn. Company has been awarded higher export performance award for WOOL TOPS and second highest export Performance award in WORSTED YARN from Wool and Woolen Export Promotion Council. The company new project to manufa
Company FAQs

What is the Modern Threads I Ltd share price today?

The Modern Threads I Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹54.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Modern Threads I Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modern Threads I Ltd is ₹191.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Modern Threads I Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Modern Threads I Ltd is 14.91 and 1.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Modern Threads I Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modern Threads I Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modern Threads I Ltd is ₹21 and ₹75.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Modern Threads I Ltd?

Modern Threads I Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 159.62%, 6 Month at -15.32%, 3 Month at -8.20% and 1 Month at -2.28%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Modern Threads I Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Modern Threads I Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.09 %
Institutions - 12.13 %
Public - 22.78 %

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

