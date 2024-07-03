Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹55.61
Prev. Close₹54.52
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹55.61
Day's Low₹54.99
52 Week's High₹75.5
52 Week's Low₹21
Book Value₹37.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)191.26
P/E14.91
EPS3.56
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.78
34.78
34.78
34.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
94.37
68.58
-145.7
-153.91
Net Worth
129.15
103.36
-110.92
-119.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
147.13
200.58
228.21
164.65
yoy growth (%)
-26.65
-12.1
38.6
10.78
Raw materials
-90.51
-132.32
-152.47
-104.77
As % of sales
61.51
65.96
66.81
63.63
Employee costs
-18.79
-22.42
-21.55
-16.5
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.02
23.26
9.71
7.44
Depreciation
-2.76
-3.01
-2.6
-2.13
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
2.61
24.07
11.92
-3.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.65
-12.1
38.6
10.78
Op profit growth
17.61
-77.06
57.16
-38.51
EBIT growth
-89.27
95.91
41.62
-20.09
Net profit growth
-93.21
135.52
44.6
-17.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,510
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.09
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.49
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.7
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,069.15
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajesh Ranka
Non Executive Director
Veena Jain
Independent Director
J N Sharma
Executive Director
Ram Awatar Kabra
Independent Director
Ankita Jain
Independent Director
Chhitar Mal Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anil Kumar Jain
Reports by Modern Threads (I) Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Aug.80, Modern Threads (I) Ltd commenced operations in Jan.82 at its plant located in Raila, Bhilwara district, Rajasthan. It was jointly promoted by the Rajasthan State Industrial Development & Investment Corporation (RIICO) and H S Ranka for manufacturing industrial yarn and sewing thread. The company has since diversified into the manufacture of synthetic blended grey, dyed and fancy yarn.The Company is one of the biggest manufacturers and exporters of wool and blended worsted yarn from India. Modern Woollens Division is having plant at Bhilwara, Rajasthan, as manufacturers and exporters of wool and blended worsted yarn from India. Modern Threads Division is also having its plant at Raila, District Bhilwara, Rajasthan. In Sep.94, the Woollen divisions of Modern Woollens and Suneel Textile Mills were merged with the company. In Feb.95, it came out with a rights-cum-public issue to set up a unit under the EPCG scheme (inst. cap. : 25334 spindles) to manufacture synthetic blended grey, dyed and fancy yarn and increase the existing facilities from 23,888 spindles to 25,808 spindles.Companys threads division was awarded the ISO 9002 certification by the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) for the manufacture and supply of polyester viscose and blended yarn. Company has been awarded higher export performance award for WOOL TOPS and second highest export Performance award in WORSTED YARN from Wool and Woolen Export Promotion Council. The company new project to manufa
Read More
The Modern Threads I Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹54.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Modern Threads I Ltd is ₹191.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Modern Threads I Ltd is 14.91 and 1.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Modern Threads I Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Modern Threads I Ltd is ₹21 and ₹75.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Modern Threads I Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 159.62%, 6 Month at -15.32%, 3 Month at -8.20% and 1 Month at -2.28%.
