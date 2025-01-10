Modern Threads (I) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
34.78
34.78
34.78
34.78
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
94.37
68.58
-145.7
-153.91
Net Worth
129.15
103.36
-110.92
-119.13
Minority Interest
Debt
2.26
2.26
191.76
193.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
131.41
105.62
80.84
73.92
Fixed Assets
50.88
44.7
40.68
39.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
14.98
1.98
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
56.22
50.87
34.51
16.79
Inventories
69.44
71.75
60.27
39.27
Inventory Days
97.42
Sundry Debtors
46.68
39.63
23.34
15.97
Debtor Days
39.61
Other Current Assets
10.45
10.95
8.38
10.12
Sundry Creditors
-37.29
-38.55
-26.79
-18.13
Creditor Days
44.97
Other Current Liabilities
-33.06
-32.91
-30.69
-30.44
Cash
9.31
8.04
5.64
17.8
Total Assets
131.39
105.59
80.84
73.9
